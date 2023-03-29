Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot

Adam Handling was hit with saddening news in tonight's episode of the Great British Menu.

By Karla Sinclair
Image: Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu

Having narrowly missed out on a place at the Great British Menu (GBM) banquet with his fish course last night, Dundee-born chef Adam Handling came back fighting in the latest round.

The Dundonian, who started his career at the age of 16 and now has his own restaurant group, is representing Scotland in the finals week of the competition.

Adam is up against seven fellow chefs from across the UK, who are all battling it out to serve their dishes at the 2023 GBM banquet – held at Brighton’s Royal Pavilion – celebrating British animation and illustration for Paddington’s 65th Birthday.

Great British Menu host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

The chefs gave it their all in round three with Adam hoping to take home the crown after missing out in the banquet finale last year.

However, despite his efforts and his main course wowing the judges, it was Central England’s Tom Shepherd who secured the latest spot.

‘I’m gunning for this one’

The talented chef finished in third place on Monday’s episode of the BBC Two show and second place on last night’s episode, despite his fish course receiving a perfect score.

Adam made it clear from the get go that he wouldn’t be going down without a fight in round three.

Adam Handling whipped up his main course in tonight’s episode of the Great British Menu. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

“I was third for starter, second for fish, is it going to be a first for me?” he said. “I’m going to give it my all. I’m gunning for this one.”

Adam was among the first batch of four chefs to cook up a storm for the judging panel.

This included Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, restaurateur Nisha Katona, food podcast host and comedian Ed Gamble, and guest judge Sir Lenny Henry.

Ratty’s Picnic

He juggled a multitude of elements for his picnic-style main inspired by The Wind in the Willows, which picked up a total of 35 points at the Scottish heat.

It featured Balmoral chicken with truffles, braised cheek tarts, broccoli stalk salad and beer battered gherkins among other components.

The judges previously critiqued that a bigger chicken element was needed. The chef made a bold move to roast whole chickens the second time around so there was more on the plate.

“Everyone’s really wanting the main course,” Adam said. “It’s the crown jewel at any banquet, so I’ve got to make sure I don’t trip up.

Ratty’s Picnic was given some slight tweaks for finals week, including the addition of more chicken. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu

“My main is my strongest dish so if I can’t make it with that, I don’t think I’m going to go to the banquet.”

A picnic basket boat complete with Ratty and friends was filled with homemade ginger beer and jars of mustard and ox tongue sauce.

Slices of black truffle were arranged on the tarts, while the lettuce and broccoli salad and gherkins were served alongside jars of aubergine puree.

Also on the plate was haggis mousse stuffed chicken garnished with shaved truffle.

High praise from the judging panel

The Dundonian’s risk paid off as the judges were impressed by the increased amount of chicken on the plate.

Tom said: “It’s absolutely fantastic. A rollercoaster of incredible flavours hit after hit after hit. It’s like a firework’s going off in your mouth.”

Ed added: “He’s definitely turned that chicken into a main element.”

However, it wasn’t enough.

From left, Ed Gamble, Nisha Katona and Tom Kerridge stand between Adam Handling and a place at the banquet. Image: BBC/PlankPR

Adam scored 38 out of 40 – just two points less than winner Tom who received a perfect score.

So far, the winning starter went to London and South East representative Avi Shashidhara with his Gruffalo-inspired Scrambled Snake by the Lake.

Nick Beardshaw’s A Moon Shaped Pool – inspired by Radiohead’s album art – deemed him the winner last night. And securing the main course banquet spot is Tom with his hearty Desperate Dan Cow Pie.

Adam has one last chance to make it onto the banquet menu tomorrow night.

