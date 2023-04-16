Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings

Did someone say doughnuts?

By Brian Stormont
Sweet rice doughnuts. Image credit: PA Photo/Toby Scott
Sweet rice doughnuts. Image credit: PA Photo/Toby Scott

Dust these doughnuts with a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar.

“This is a popular old-school Korean snack, which I think deserves more recognition – strangely, it is not well known outside of Korea,” says Su Scott, author of Rice Table.

“This could be partly to do with the fact that, more often than not, most recipes call for ‘wet’ rice flour: freshly milled rice flour made from pre-soaked rice.

“In traditional baking, wet rice flour was preferred because of its excellence in retaining moisture, resulting in more moist and chewier rice cakes that keep well. Nowadays, more recipes are being developed using dry flour for the convenience of home baking.”

Sweet rice doughnuts

(Makes about 20)

Sweet rice doughnuts. Image credit: PA Photo/Toby Scott

Ingredients

  • 250g glutinous rice flour
  • 50g plain flour
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 40g golden caster sugar
  • ½ tsp fine sea salt
  • 30g unsalted butter, melted
  • 80ml warm full-fat milk
  • 150ml hot water, about 80C
  • Vegetable oil, for deep frying

For the cinnamon sugar:

  • 2 tbsp golden caster sugar
  • ½ tsp ground cinnamon

Method

  1. Sift both flours, the baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a large mixing bowl. Add the sugar and salt.
  2. In a heatproof jug, combine the melted butter and warm milk. Stir into the flour mix. Gradually pour in the hot water and continue to mix until it resembles rough crumbs.
  3. When dough is cool, start bringing the ingredients together by gently kneading until the dough feels supple.
  4. Wrap in clingfilm. Rest in the fridge for at least one hour or overnight.
  5. After the dough has rested, divide it into four. Work one piece at a time, keeping the rest covered. Shape into a log, then cut into five golf-ball-sized pieces. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a bowl and line another plate or dish with kitchen paper.
  6. Fill a saucepan suitable for deep-frying with vegetable oil. It should be deep enough to submerge the dough balls but no more than three-quarters full. Heat to 160°C. If you don’t have a thermometer, a cube of bread should brown in 12 seconds. When it reaches 160°C, turn off heat and carefully lower a few of the dough balls in. Keep the heat off for two minutes. After two minutes, the dough will start to move and float a little. Turn the heat back on and maintain the temperate at 160°C.
  7. Fry the dough balls, making sure to push them down with a heatproof sieve as they will float. After five minutes, the doughnuts should appear golden brown and cooked through.
  8. Transfer to the plate lined with kitchen paper.
  9. When all the batches are cooked, roll them in the cinnamon sugar while hot and serve immediately.

Rice Table by Su Scott is published by Quadrille on March 30, priced £27. Photography by Toby Scott.

