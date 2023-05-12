7 places in Perthshire to buy fresh strawberries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 places in Perthshire to buy fresh strawberries

With its long traditions of growing soft fruits, there are few places better than Perthshire to get strawberries.

All across Perthshire, strawberries are becoming ready for eating. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

If you have a craving for strawberries, there are several places across Perthshire that can sort you out.

As well as boasting incredible natural beauty, Perthshire offers fantastic produce – including strawberries.

From the hills of Highland Perthshire to the Carse of Gowrie, the area is perfect for growing and has established itself as Scotland’s soft fruits centre.

This means Perthshire has plenty of fresh and tasty strawberries on offer throughout the season, lasting from May to September.

Here’s where you can get your hands on some strawberries across Perthshire.

Arbuckle’s Farm Shop – Invergowrie

The farm shop offers berries, honey, eggs, jam and more – all fresh from the farm.

Arbuckle’s has grown soft fruits for nearly 50 years, so it definitely knows its berries.

As well as offering fresh strawberries in season, the farm shop has freeze-dried berries and frozen berries. This means you can get your berry fix at any time of the year.

The shop is just off the A90 between Dundee and Perth, at the Benvie/Fowlis turn off.

Address: Star Inn Farm, Invergowrie DD2 5EJ

Mains of Errol Fruit Shack – Errol

The fruit shack is open during the strawberry season, selling freshly picked berries from Mains of Errol.

There is a range of strawberries on offer, including Malling Centenary, Magnum, Murano and Favori varieties.

Whether you plan to eat them straight from the punnet or use them for baking or drinks, there are great options available at the fruit shack.

Address: Mains of Errol farm, Errol PH2 7TE

Posted by Mains of Errol Fruit Shack on Friday, 9 September 2022

The Lass O’Gowrie – Errol

Down the road from the fruit shack sits the cafe that owners Ali and Bob Abercrombie opened a year ago.

As well as a small shop where they sell local strawberries over summer and other goodies, The Lass O’Gowrie offers soups, sandwiches, salads and cakes that are all made in-house.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm, meaning you can pop in for a bit of lunch before your strawberry shopping.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

The Strawberry Shop – Scone

In 1977, the first strawberry plant on Scones Lethendy Farm went in the ground and they have been growing since.

You can get your hands on their strawberries in The Strawberry Shop, open seven days a week between April and October.

There is also a display of seasonal berries and soft fruits fresh off the field, including raspberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries.

If you fancy some frozen berries for smoothies or plan to make jam, the shop has you covered for that too.

Address: The Strawberry Shop, Scone PH2 6AB

Denhead Farms farm stand – Coupar Angus

The Coupar Angus family farm has its strawberries ready for the season. It also grows a variety of vegetables such as asparagus, potatoes, carrots and broccoli.

From its farm stand it sells fresh berries and vegetables, as well as snacks like broccoli crisps made with produce from the farm.

Open seven days a week, you can pop in any day for your strawberry fix or to pick up other fresh, local produce.

Address: Wester Denhead Farm, Coupar Angus PH13 9ES

Strawberry’s now available #scottish #scottishstrawberries #denheadfarms #shoplocal #freshproduce

Posted by Denhead Farms on Friday, 5 May 2023

McIntyre fruit stalls – Coupar Angus and Rattray

The McIntyre fruit farm at Wester Essendy outside Blairgowrie operates two roadside stalls over summer selling its soft fruits and other locally sourced produce.

In one season, the farm produces around 350 tonnes of fruit, so there’s plenty to go around.

As well as berries, McIntyre fruit farm also grows cherries that you can pick up at either of their stalls. You can find their locations here.

Address: Union Street, Coupar Angus PH13 9AE and Balmoral Rd, Rattray PH10 7HW

🍓RATTRAY STALL OPEN🍓We’re open for business at our new Rattray stall. Same fresh produce, different location. Come and give us a visit ☀️

Posted by McIntyre Fruit Stall on Monday, 30 May 2022

Blairgowrie Farm Shop – Blairgowrie

Don’t want to go out to get your strawberries but rather have them delivered to your front door? No problem.

Blairgowrie Farm Shop will deliver freshly picked berries weekly to Blairgowrie, Alyth and Rattray homes all summer. If you live further afield you can still order punnets to be delivered.

The shop runs a berry subscription for local villages over summer, where you can sign up to get between two to five punnets of berries delivered every week.

No matter the weather, this is a great way to have fresh strawberries all throughout summer.

Home delivery of local berries is growing fast in Blair & Rattray. Sign up via our website!

Posted by Blairgowrie Farm Shop Direct on Sunday, 8 May 2022

Most Read

