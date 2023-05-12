7 places in Perthshire to buy fresh strawberries

If you have a craving for strawberries, there are several places across Perthshire that can sort you out.

As well as boasting incredible natural beauty, Perthshire offers fantastic produce – including strawberries.

From the hills of Highland Perthshire to the Carse of Gowrie, the area is perfect for growing and has established itself as Scotland’s soft fruits centre.

This means Perthshire has plenty of fresh and tasty strawberries on offer throughout the season, lasting from May to September.

Here’s where you can get your hands on some strawberries across Perthshire.

Arbuckle’s Farm Shop – Invergowrie

The farm shop offers berries, honey, eggs, jam and more – all fresh from the farm.

Arbuckle’s has grown soft fruits for nearly 50 years, so it definitely knows its berries.

As well as offering fresh strawberries in season, the farm shop has freeze-dried berries and frozen berries. This means you can get your berry fix at any time of the year.

The shop is just off the A90 between Dundee and Perth, at the Benvie/Fowlis turn off.

Address: Star Inn Farm, Invergowrie DD2 5EJ

Mains of Errol Fruit Shack – Errol

The fruit shack is open during the strawberry season, selling freshly picked berries from Mains of Errol.

There is a range of strawberries on offer, including Malling Centenary, Magnum, Murano and Favori varieties.

Whether you plan to eat them straight from the punnet or use them for baking or drinks, there are great options available at the fruit shack.

Address: Mains of Errol farm, Errol PH2 7TE

The Lass O’Gowrie – Errol

Down the road from the fruit shack sits the cafe that owners Ali and Bob Abercrombie opened a year ago.

As well as a small shop where they sell local strawberries over summer and other goodies, The Lass O’Gowrie offers soups, sandwiches, salads and cakes that are all made in-house.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm, meaning you can pop in for a bit of lunch before your strawberry shopping.

Address: The Victoria Hall, High Street, Errol PH2 7QP

The Strawberry Shop – Scone

In 1977, the first strawberry plant on Scones Lethendy Farm went in the ground and they have been growing since.

You can get your hands on their strawberries in The Strawberry Shop, open seven days a week between April and October.

There is also a display of seasonal berries and soft fruits fresh off the field, including raspberries, blackcurrants, redcurrants and gooseberries.

If you fancy some frozen berries for smoothies or plan to make jam, the shop has you covered for that too.

Address: The Strawberry Shop, Scone PH2 6AB

Denhead Farms farm stand – Coupar Angus

The Coupar Angus family farm has its strawberries ready for the season. It also grows a variety of vegetables such as asparagus, potatoes, carrots and broccoli.

From its farm stand it sells fresh berries and vegetables, as well as snacks like broccoli crisps made with produce from the farm.

Open seven days a week, you can pop in any day for your strawberry fix or to pick up other fresh, local produce.

Address: Wester Denhead Farm, Coupar Angus PH13 9ES

McIntyre fruit stalls – Coupar Angus and Rattray

The McIntyre fruit farm at Wester Essendy outside Blairgowrie operates two roadside stalls over summer selling its soft fruits and other locally sourced produce.

In one season, the farm produces around 350 tonnes of fruit, so there’s plenty to go around.

As well as berries, McIntyre fruit farm also grows cherries that you can pick up at either of their stalls. You can find their locations here.

Address: Union Street, Coupar Angus PH13 9AE and Balmoral Rd, Rattray PH10 7HW

🍓RATTRAY STALL OPEN🍓We’re open for business at our new Rattray stall. Same fresh produce, different location. Come and give us a visit ☀️ Posted by McIntyre Fruit Stall on Monday, 30 May 2022

Blairgowrie Farm Shop – Blairgowrie

Don’t want to go out to get your strawberries but rather have them delivered to your front door? No problem.

Blairgowrie Farm Shop will deliver freshly picked berries weekly to Blairgowrie, Alyth and Rattray homes all summer. If you live further afield you can still order punnets to be delivered.

The shop runs a berry subscription for local villages over summer, where you can sign up to get between two to five punnets of berries delivered every week.

No matter the weather, this is a great way to have fresh strawberries all throughout summer.