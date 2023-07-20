First-time chef’s Blairgowrie burger joint takes off – with help from his mum and girlfriend

When Alex Moran saw Blairgowrie takeaways shutting down, he knew just what to do – team up with his girlfriend and mum to open their own burger joint, Sliderz.

The 29-year-old has always enjoyed making burgers as a hobby, to the delight of his friends and family who suggested he should sell them.

Since opening his takeaway in April, Alex has served up burgers, loaded fries and wings alongside mum Teresa Donaldson and girlfriend Ellie Robertson.

While he has an impressive list of careers – including working offshore, doing groundworks and DJing – Alex had never worked in a kitchen before opening Sliderz.

“It was really quite impulsive,” he says.

“There’s never been anything like this in Blairgowrie, so we thought let’s go for it.

“This place came up for rent and we decided overnight pretty much. It’s worked out really well.”

Build-a-burger at Blairgowrie joint

The Sliderz menu boasts nine signature smash burgers, five chicken burgers, four sauces for wings and loaded fries.

There is also a build-a-burger option with 11 choices of toppings and 14 different sauces on offer. From pickles and crispy battered onions to pepperoni and jalapenos, there’s plenty of options.

While chicken breasts and halloumi patties are available, it’s Alex’ smash burgers that are the most popular.

“They’re made from fresh mince balls and there’s a technique to smashing them down on the grill properly,” he reveals.

“We use pure mince, it doesn’t have additives or bulking agents, which we think gives it a really nice flavour.

“With the build-a-burger, there’s a selection of different buns, toppings and sauces which works out to be like 20 million different combinations of possible burgers.”

In their first three months, the trio have tested out a range of signature burgers as chef Alex has a habit of changing them. He calls it a “dynamic menu”.

Sliderz has a system of online ordering, where customers choose their burgers and book a time slot for pick up. This means the order is freshly made when they come to get it.

The team can also accommodate walk-ins, but they have had a few fully booked nights already.

‘Best takeaway in Blairgowrie’

On Sliderz’ busiest night yet, the queue of 10-15 people went all the way down Perth Street.

“It was crazy,” Alex recalls. “We were fully booked and Ellie was on holiday, so we had a new guy on the till taking orders.

“He kept taking order after order, and we just had to say ‘we can’t take anymore, sorry!’

“We had to turn everyone away and ask them to come back tomorrow. It was pretty chaotic.”

It’s mainly social media and good reviews that have helped to grow the business. Their Facebook reviews include “this place is a 12/10”, “Sliderz will be a smash hit” and “best takeaway in Blairgowrie”.

The former Blairgowrie High School student says it feels good to see all the great feedback, but at the same time he admits it can be stressful on busy evenings.

Without the help of Ellie and Teresa, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

53-year old Teresa says: “I know that Alex is a bit impulsive, so when Alex and Ellie said they were doing this, I had that mother’s instinct of having to make sure he’s okay.

“He needed a third person and I said I’d help out to begin with to see if it works and takes off.

“I’ve enjoyed it so much that I’ve just stayed!

“It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to work with your child.

“Alex is not afraid to take risks and likes to take chances. I’m the complete opposite and have always been cautious and careful. We’re a good balance.”

Sliderz plans for more venues

Just three months into the burger adventure, Alex is already dreaming of opening a bigger shop. The size of his kitchen limits how many orders he can take, meaning pick up slots fill up quick.

Not only is he looking to get a bigger venue in Blairgowrie, the burger whizz plans to go even further.

Alex says: “I’m hoping to have multiple shops. I’ve been trying to make everything streamlined, so if we can get everything perfected in here I’ll be able to transfer the business model to another location.

“Mum said she’ll happily manage here so I can go open up shops elsewhere.”

As Ellie studies psychology and neuroscience at the University of St Andrews, that’s the next location they’ve set their sights on.

“There’s nothing like [we have] here,” she says.

The trio already regularly get customers travelling up from Dundee and Perth, indicating that the demand for Sliderz is out there.

So, will Alex be staying in the food industry and not go back offshore?

“I seem to get bored of things quite quickly, but I’m quite enjoying this so far,” he smiles.

“It’s nice getting good feedback and seeing people enjoy the food.”