Malt musings: Mannochmore single cask from Cask and Bottle Co made a big impression

Brian Stormont discovered the delights of Mannochmore in a single cask release from Cask & Bottle Co.

By Brian Stormont

It would be fair to say that the surge in interest in malt whisky in recent years is showing no signs of waning.

Many commentators have said gin and rum would take over whisky’s mantle but neither of these predictions have ever come to fruition.

And it seems there are more and more new players coming to the market, particularly independent bottlers.

I am a big fan of indies – almost all of the expressions I have tried have been good, with many outstanding.

Cask & Bottle Co.

So, for me, it is always interesting when I have the opportunity to sample something new, such as the 10-Year-Old Mannochmore from new kids on the block Cask & Bottle Co. They say their mission is to share exceptional single cask whisky straight from Scotland’s most distinguished distilleries. These whiskies are usually only available to buy by the cask.

In doing so they want to make what they believe is an exclusive world of whisky a more inclusive place for everyone by building a vibrant and welcoming community.

Cask & Co’s Mannochmore.

Each bottle comes with a certificate of ownership that proudly displays the details of the cask you now own a piece of. You will also find info about the whisky itself, allowing you to savour every sip with a greater understanding and appreciation of its history and production.

The Mannochmore, a Speyside, was matured in an ex-bourbon hogshead cask and bottled at 46.7%. There are only 391 bottles available. The cask was picked by Cask & Bottle Co and bottled exclusively for their community.

Co-founder Zach de Botton said: “It is elegant yet exploding with flavour, smooth as silk and a joy to drink.”

A new experience

I was excited to try the Mannochmore as it is a distillery liquid that I had never tasted before. The first thing you notice is the colour – it is pale, almost white wine colour, most likely suggesting the hogshead may be a refill cask.

I know this can be off-putting for some who like their whisky to be a robust golden colour, but no judgment from me as many of my favourite whiskies have been pale.

Sampling it neat, on the nose it was very spirit forward and soon I was getting lovely citrus and floral notes. On the palate, I found it quite peppery and the spirit was most evident, settling into some lemon sweet candied fruits, like a lemon sherbet and orange. The finish was long, slightly dry, and I could feel it on my tongue for a long time.

While I found this a pleasant experience, adding a few drops of water to the dram completely changed it. The water really opened up the nose – I was getting lemon and orange, while the sweet floral notes remained. On the palate it was delicious. Fruity and creamy with citrus notes along with some delightful flashes of vanilla. The finish again was long and most enjoyable with a gorgeous mouthfeel that lingered.

This is a good dram and if you want to buy something special for your upcoming festive celebrations then this would definitely fit the bill.

  • The Mannochmore 10-Year-Old from caskandbottleco.com, at £85 for a 70cl bottle.

