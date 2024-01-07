3rd generation Perthshire beekeeper follows his father’s footsteps selling local honey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3rd generation Perthshire beekeeper follows his father’s footsteps selling local honey

Graham's Honey in Perthshire is a "cottage industry", with John Graham collecting and jarring honey from his bees right at his home.

By Joanna Bremner
3rd generation honey-maker and beekeeper, John Graham works out of his home to make jars of honey and sells them to the local area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
3rd generation honey-maker and beekeeper, John Graham works out of his home to make jars of honey and sells them to the local area. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

John Graham of Stanley, Perthshire, has spent the last ten years beekeeping and selling honey in honour of his father.

“As a youngster,” John says, “I used to help my father, who was a second generation beekeeper.

“Later when he’d visit me, he’d be wandering around the garden saying ‘oh, bees would do really well here’.

“So I think he was dropping subtle hints.”

John’s father, Duncan Graham, looked after bees until he was 92 years of age. At that point, he gave up his bees, and John agreed to take on one hive.

Just six months later, Duncan passed away.

This was ten years ago. Now, John is following in his father’s footsteps and that one hive has become 20-40 hives of his own.

“But,” John insists, “it’s still very much a hobby.”

‘Cottage industry’ for Perthshire honey

John sells around 500 jars of honey a year – all locally.

“It’s done in very small batches, by hand to local stores,” he said.

“The reason it goes to local stores is one, it’s easier for me, but two, it’s also good for locals to be eating local honey for things like hayfever.

“I want it to be in the store as local produce, rather than somewhere far-flung.”

John Graham jars the honey right on his kitchen countertop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

John describes the business as a “cottage industry”.

He doesn’t have any staff hired on to help him, he collects, jars and sells the honey at home with the help of his wife.

The garage is the storeroom, the kitchen is the processing plant and the airing cupboard’s where I keep it until it goes out.”

John Graham on his ‘cottage industry’ for honey

“It’s just me and my good lady” he says, “and it’s all done at home. It’s very much a cottage industry.

“The garage is the storeroom, the kitchen is the processing plant and the airing cupboard’s where I keep it until it goes out.”

John does things differently with his honey

Although John sells some honey, this isn’t a priority for him.

“I love the bees and that’s why I do it, it’s all about the bees,” says John.

“But there’s this byproduct called honey, that you need to do something with.”

John Graham beside his some of this beehives. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He says: “What I tend to do is I leave a lot of honey on the hives for them.

“I get the mickey taken out of me for that because most beekeepers want to take as much honey as they can.

“But I like to leave some for them to see them through the winter months.

“It’s better for them because it’s natural.

“I don’t think the alternative can be as good as what nature provides.”

Graham’s Honey only goes to a few local stores. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Honey is what bees create as a way of preserving their food so they have something to eat during the winter months when the flowers aren’t around.

By not taking all of his bees’ honey, it means the bees won’t go hungry – and won’t have to be fed alternatives like sugar syrup.

“I sell some bees, if people are local and want some bees – as long as they have done a beekeeping beginners course.

“I love bees, but I also love passing on the knowledge of bees, pollinators and beekeeping.”

So over the years, John has led beginners courses on beekeeping and he also offers beekeeping experiences.

Ten years on for Graham’s Honey in Perthshire

Ten years on from taking on that one hive from his father, John is getting his footing.

“I think I’m starting to learn what to do. It’s a very involved hobby or craft,” he says.

“There’s more to it than people think when they go into initially.

“There’s cues in nature that you start to become attuned to.

“So where am I now? I’m still a hobbyist with a bit of a business going on, but I feel way more comfortable in understanding the bees.

John’s buzzing bees. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There are moments of clarity where I know I’m in the right direction.

“As I was spinning out my first crop of honey in year two was a real high for me.”

John’s favourite part? “It’s being with nature,” he says.

“It’s very cathartic. I get great pleasure from standing in the middle of the field with me, my bees and nature.

“If you’re stood in the middle of a field or a corner of a woodland, and you’re tending your bees and they’re all quite calm and they’re busily working away and you’ve got an Osprey squawking above you and you’re just there and there’s not another sound in the world bar yourself and nature.

“It’s very relaxing.”

So will John keep at his beekeeping till he’s 92 like his dad?

Duncan Graham, John’s father, in his bee kit in 1980s. Image: John Graham.

“I don’t think I’ll get to 92,” he jokes, “but I will do it for as long as I possibly can.

“We’re caretakers of the bees. We’re not really beekeepers, we call ourselves beekeepers, but the bees very much do what they want to do.”

His father is still very much on his mind while he beekeeps.

“Now you’re gonna make me choke here.

“When he passed away, I spoke at his funeral and all of his bee-keeping mates arrived…

“I know he’d be proud.

“He was a bit of a joker and he’d be on my shoulder, reminding me not to take anything too seriously, prodding me with a little bit of encouragement and having a laugh along the way.”

