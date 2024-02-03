Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and Auchtermuchty

Falkland may be known for featuring on the hit TV show Outlander, but the Fife village is also home to a delicious food and drink scene.

Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options in the area – we’ve got you covered.

Read on to find out the best places to eat and drink if you are spending the day in or around Falkland.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

Campbell’s Coffee House and Eatery, conveniently situated next to the majestic Falkland Palace, is a great spot to grab some breakfast.

Its delicious breakfast options include pancakes, bacon rolls, eggs benedict and fresh scones.

The High Street venue also offers freshly brewed coffee.

Address: The Cross, High St, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BU

Helen’s Bakery on Falkland’s High Street is another great eatery to start your day.

Its breakfast options including mouth-watering breakfast rolls, pastries, scones and pies.

Their selection of freshly baked goods are ideal for taking away as well as sitting in.

Address: High St, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BZ

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For coffee and cake, a visit to the Dunshalt Community Shop in Auchtermuchy – just a five-minute car journey from Falkland, is a must.

The cafe boasts a huge range of sweet treats, including empire biscuits, scones and tray bakes.

With plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone.

Address: The Dunshalt Shop, 23 The Wynd, Dunshalt, Cupar, KY14 7HE

For delicious coffee and cake in the heart of Falkland, why not visit the Hayloft Tearoom on Back Wynd?

This cafe offers a lovely range of home bakes, including Victoria Sponge, Empire Biscuits and strawberry tarts.

With a warm and cosy atmosphere, this is somewhere you can happily relax with a cup of tea for several hours.

Address: Back Wynd, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BX

Lunch

12pm-3pm

If you fancy something healthy as well as tasty, then the Pillars of Hercules organic farm shop and cafe is well worth a visit.

The eatery, situated on the outskirts of Falkland, offers a delicious range of hot soups, pasties, mini pizzas, baked potatoes and Italian pressed sandwiches .

It also has plenty of gluten free and vegan choices.

Address: Falkland, Cupar KY15 7A

Enjoy a delicious lunch in a beautiful woodland garden at Falkland Estate’s cafe.

The Stables eatery offers plenty of light lunches including toasties, sandwiches and soup.

You can also enjoy stunning views of the East Lomond Hill.

For those who prefer to eat indoors, there is also a lovely glass-fronted eating area.

Address: The Stables, Falkland Estate, Falkland KY15 7AF

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

For a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, head along to Town House Deli and Bakery on Falkland High Street.

The deli sells a delicious selection of baked goods, including sausage rolls and haggis pies.

It also offers a range of other foodie treats, from organic fruit and vegetables to vegan cheese.

Address: Fountain, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BU

A trip to Falkland wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate Shop.

The Horse Market venue is famed for its delicious handmade chocolates, as well as cakes and creamy milkshakes.

But if you don’t have a sweet tooth, it also sells a range of light savoury meals, including soup and sandwiches.

Address: The Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate shop, Horse Market, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BG



Dinner

6pm-8pm

As a favourite among Falklanders, you are guaranteed to have an enjoyable meal at The Covenanter.

Located in the village square, this popular hotel and restaurant offers a range of traditional Scottish dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Its chefs and bakers also prepare everything in house, from fresh baked bread for sandwiches to wild venison and lamb dishes.

Address: The Square, High St, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BU

For a traditional pub experience with a modern twist, head to The Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty.

The award-winning restaurant and pub offers a range of delicious dishes, including fish and chips, wild venison and Sunday roasts.

Follow up your meal with one of its superb cocktails or artisan cheese boards.

Address: 23 High St, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, KY14 7AP

Drinks

8pm to late

Sit back and relax with a drink at The Stag Inn on Mill Wynd.

This friendly bar offers an extensive range of drinks, including wine, cocktails, spirits and beers.

With a roaring fire and regular live music, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a warm atmosphere.

Address: Mill Wynd, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BT

Another lovely spot for a tipple is The Railway Tavern, situated in the nearby village of Strathmiglo.

The traditional village pub offers a range of drinks, including spirits, wine and beer.

With a cosy interior and excellent service, everything about this venue is warm and welcoming.

Address: 109 High Street, Strathmiglo, Cupar, KY14 7PT