Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and Auchtermuchty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Falkland and Auchtermuchty

Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options in or around the Fife village - we've got you covered.

Dinner dishes at The Covenantry Hotel and Restaurant in Falkland
The Covenanter Hotel and Restaurant in Falkland is popular with locals. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Falkland may be known for featuring on the hit TV show Outlander, but the Fife village is also home to a delicious food and drink scene.

Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options in the area – we’ve got you covered.

Read on to find out the best places to eat and drink if you are spending the day in or around Falkland.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

A white chocolate and raspberry scone at Campbell’s Coffee House and Eatery in Falkland. Image: DC Thomson

Campbell’s Coffee House and Eatery, conveniently situated next to the majestic Falkland Palace, is a great spot to grab some breakfast.

Its delicious breakfast options include pancakes, bacon rolls, eggs benedict and fresh scones.

The High Street venue also offers freshly brewed coffee.

Address: The Cross, High St, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BU

A breakfast roll at Helen’s Bakery. Image: Helen’s Bakery/Facebook

Helen’s Bakery on Falkland’s High Street is another great eatery to start your day.

Its breakfast options including mouth-watering breakfast rolls, pastries, scones and pies.

Their selection of freshly baked goods are ideal for taking away as well as sitting in.

Address: High St, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BZ

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Have a sweet treat at Dunshalt Village Community Shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

For coffee and cake, a visit to the Dunshalt Community Shop in Auchtermuchy – just a five-minute car journey from Falkland, is a must.

The cafe boasts a huge range of sweet treats, including empire biscuits, scones and tray bakes.

With plenty of vegan and gluten-free options, there is something for everyone.

Address: The Dunshalt Shop, 23 The Wynd, Dunshalt, Cupar, KY14 7HE

Enjoy fresh sponge at The Hayloft Tearoom in Falkland. Image: TheHayloftFalkand/Facebook

For delicious coffee and cake in the heart of Falkland, why not visit the Hayloft Tearoom on Back Wynd?

This cafe offers a lovely range of home bakes, including Victoria Sponge, Empire Biscuits and strawberry tarts.

With a warm and cosy atmosphere, this is somewhere you can happily relax with a cup of tea for several hours.

Address: Back Wynd, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BX

Lunch

12pm-3pm

Pillars of Hercules organic farm and cafe near Falkland in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

If you fancy something healthy as well as tasty, then the Pillars of Hercules organic farm shop and cafe is well worth a visit.

The eatery, situated on the outskirts of Falkland, offers a delicious range of hot soups, pasties, mini pizzas, baked potatoes and Italian pressed sandwiches .

It also has plenty of gluten free and vegan choices.

Address: Falkland, Cupar KY15 7A

Lunch at The Stables at Falkland Estate. Image: Falkland Estate/Facebook

Enjoy a delicious lunch in a beautiful woodland garden at Falkland Estate’s cafe.

The Stables eatery offers plenty of light lunches including toasties, sandwiches and soup.

You can also enjoy stunning views of the East Lomond Hill.

For those who prefer to eat indoors, there is also a lovely glass-fronted eating area.

Address: The Stables, Falkland Estate, Falkland KY15 7AF

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

Grab a snack at the Town House Deli & Bakery. Image: Town House Deli & Bakery/Facebook

For a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, head along to Town House Deli and Bakery on Falkland High Street.

The deli sells a delicious selection of baked goods, including sausage rolls and haggis pies.

It also offers a range of other foodie treats, from organic fruit and vegetables to vegan cheese.

Address: Fountain, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BU

The Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate shop sells a range of delicious snacks. Image: The Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate Shop/Facebook

A trip to Falkland wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate Shop.

The Horse Market venue is famed for its delicious handmade chocolates, as well as cakes and creamy milkshakes.

But if you don’t have a sweet tooth, it also sells a range of light savoury meals, including soup and sandwiches.

Address: The Lomond Tearoom and Chocolate shop, Horse Market, Falkland, Cupar KY15 7BG

Dinner

6pm-8pm

The Covenanter has plenty of dinner options. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As a favourite among Falklanders, you are guaranteed to have an enjoyable meal at The Covenanter.

Located in the village square, this popular hotel and restaurant offers a range of traditional Scottish dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

Its chefs and bakers also prepare everything in house, from fresh baked bread for sandwiches to wild venison and lamb dishes.

Address:  The Square, High St, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BU

Home smoked Salmon, mustard emulsion, tomato, parsley oil, fennel and squid ink at The Boars Head. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For a traditional pub experience with a modern twist, head to The Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty.

The award-winning restaurant and pub offers a range of delicious dishes, including fish and chips, wild venison and Sunday roasts.

Follow up your meal with one of its superb cocktails or artisan cheese boards.

Address: 23 High St, Auchtermuchty, Cupar, KY14 7AP

Drinks

8pm to late

Sink a pint at The Stag Inn. Image: Google Date

Sit back and relax with a drink at The Stag Inn on Mill Wynd.

This friendly bar offers an extensive range of drinks, including wine, cocktails, spirits and beers.

With a roaring fire and regular live music, you’re guaranteed to enjoy a warm atmosphere.

Address: Mill Wynd, Falkland, Cupar, KY15 7BT

The Railway Tavern  is a great spot for drinks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another lovely spot for a tipple is The Railway Tavern, situated in the nearby village of Strathmiglo.

The traditional village pub offers a range of drinks, including spirits, wine and beer.

With a cosy interior and excellent service, everything about this venue is warm and welcoming.

Address: 109 High Street, Strathmiglo, Cupar, KY14 7PT

More from Food & Drink

Steve and Hilary of The Cheesery Dundee alongside their cheese tower.
A £345 cheese tower instead of a wedding cake? Owner of The Cheesery in…
Carnoustie's Kelsi Davis started her business Baked House Co at 27 back in 2021 and has been flourishing ever since. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Making show-stopping cookies for pals turned into a thriving business for Carnoustie baker
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner headed along to the WeeCOOK Kitchen pie panel, alongside features writer Poppy Watson. WeeCOOK's staff, including sous chef Ethan O'Hare served a range of delicious pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
What does it take to pick award-winning Angus pies?
The Asian meets Spanish tapas dishes we tried on our review at Black Mamba, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Is Black Mamba Dundee's 'quirky' Asian and Spanish tapas combo a success?
On our latest Drive-Thru Review, Joanna Bremner and Poppy Watson try out the donuts and bagels from Heather Street Food in Dundee. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
What did we think of celebrity favourite Heather Street Food in Dundee?
Milton Haugh Farm Shop in Carmyllie is just one of the great farm shops Angus has to offer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
6 of the best Angus farm shops to pick up local produce
4
Praveen Kumar, chef and owner of his own ready meals company. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Top Perth chef challenging ‘greasy and red’ Indian food one ready meal at a…
Boat Brae owners Fiona Beaton, Alan Beaton and Moira Beaton. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson
Fife family business Boat Brae on rising from the ashes after restaurant fire
Our food reviewer Cat Thomson tested the Cheesecake of the Day at The Press Cafe and Bistro, Cupar. Image: Cat Thomson/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: The Press café and bistro in Cupar presses the right buttons... and,…
The best food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Perth, including this burger from The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Perth
2

Conversation