The best food and drink to try on a day in Crieff

Crieff is a popular holiday destination for many around Scotland, so where should you eat out on your visit? Check out our food and drink guide for inspiration.

The Juniper-smoked roe deer from The Glenturret Lalique is some of the great food and drink you can get in Crieff. Image: The Glenturret Lalique.
By Joanna Bremner

Popular tourist destination Crieff is bursting at the seams with delicious restaurants, cafes and bars for getting your food and drink fix.

If you are wondering where to eat on your visit to Crieff – in between all the whisky tasting and picturesque walks – have a read of our food and drink guide.

From morning rolls to margherita pizza, you can find everything in the quaint town of Crieff.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a freshly baked breakfast on your day in Crieff, Campbell’s Bakery is a must.

They serve croissants and pain au chocolats, as well as plenty of fresh bread.

You can also attend baking classes at Campbell’s Bakery to learn how to make your own morning rolls, oatcakes, sausage rolls and more.

Though take note Campbell’s is only open Tuesday-Saturday.

Address: 59 King Street, Crieff, Perthshire, PH7 3HB

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

As sweet as it sounds, Café Rhubarb serve up a range of homemade bakes from their spot on Crieff’s High Street.

With home bakes on offer like cinnamon swirls, Bakewell cake and everyone’s favourite, Victoria sponge cake, you can be sure to leave with your sweet tooth satisfied.

Bakewell cake from Cafe Rhubarb. Image: Cafe Rhubarb

Their bakes change everyday, so there’s plenty of variety.

Address: 2 High Street, Crieff PH7 3BS

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Crieff Italian restaurant Delivino’s is a perfect for a lovely lunch out.

With a highly affordable menu, you can get a delicious starter and main for just over £10 (Patatas bravas £4 and an 11″ Margherita pizza for £7.50).

A range of delicious dishes are on the menu at Delivino, in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They also have a range of pastas, plus grazing platters if that’s your thing, and a few yummy desserts.

If – like my partner – cracking the crunchy topping of a crème brulée gives you an absurd amount of joy, you’ll have a great visit to Delivino’s restaurant in Crieff.

Address: 6 King St, Crieff PH7 3HA

Another restaurant for a delicious lunch in Crieff is the Craobh Restaurant.

Their lunch menu includes a list of open sandwiches, including the mouth-watering steak, onion marmalade and cheese melt.

These are served on tiger bread but you can alternatively have this as a salad.

For something more filling, you could order their venison burger, with blue cheese and black pudding, served with fries.

They also serve truffle mac and cheese with garlic flatbread, which sounds gorgeous.

However, please note that their menu will be getting a makeover in the next few weeks.

Address: 26 James Square, Crieff PH7 3EY

Snack

3pm to 6pm

You can’t go wrong with afternoon tea at the Crieff Hydro Hotel.

There are sandwiches, cakes and scones aplenty at the posh Perthshire venue.

Afternoon tea at Crieff Hydro. Image: Crieff Hydro

There’s even a kids afternoon tea, with a fruit kebab, mini scone and other treats for your little one.

The Terrace restaurant at the Crieff Hydro is also popular with locals. You could snack on some of their nibbles and enjoy one of their signature cocktails, or visit for lunch or dinner.

Address: Strathearn house, Ferntower Rd, Crieff PH7 3LQ

For a savoury snack in Crieff, there’s The Crieff Food Co.

While they have a sit-in menu – packed with freshly made sandwiches, baked potatoes, sweet treats and more – you can also get their deli options to take away.

Their pork and black pudding sausage roll and pork and chorizo Scotch egg sound sensational.

Address: 3 W High St, James Square, Crieff, Perth PH7 3HX

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For a fine dining experience that is both “luxurious” and “intimate”, visit the Glenturret Lalique restaurant at the Crieff distillery.

The two Michelin-starred restaurant doesn’t come cheap though, and dinner will set you back from a starting price of £195 per person.

But if it’s a very special occasion or you’re wanting to surprise a significant other or family member, it is worth saving your pennies for.

The North Sea turbot and girolles from The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff. Image: The Glenturret Lalique.

Head chef Glasgow-born Mark Donald is renowned for his culinary talents, and has worked in some of the best restaurants in the world.

Their senior sous chef at the Lalique is Alex Angelogiannis, who won National Chef of the Year in 2023.

Previous winners of this prestigious award include celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay OBE.

Dishes on their dinner menu include langoustines, lobster toddy and even a tattie scone.

Address: Glenturret Distillery, The, Hosh, Crieff PH7 4HA

Or for a taste of Italian cooking, you could visit KB’s Italian Restaurant.

Open since 2018, the family business serves up authentic Italian grub for very reasonable prices.

They also have a sister venue in Aberfeldy.

KB’s special calzone, their best-selling dish. Image: KB’s Italian Restaurant.

One of their most popular dishes is KB’s Special Calzone. This includes roasted eggplant spread, marinated tomatoes with garlic and fresh basil. Yum!

Why not finish your meal off with their homemade panna cotta?

Address: 32 High St, Crieff PH7 3BS

Drinks

8pm till late

Cafe by day, bar by night, The Quaich is a great spot for finishing off your tour of the Crieff food and drink scene.

They serve lager and beers on tap, and have two cask ales which they change up.

The Quaich also boasts as many as 70 malts – which they say should “please the most discerning of whisky drinkers”.

Address: 47 High Street, Crieff PH7 3HT Scotland

Any other favourite eateries in Crieff? Let us know in the comments below.

