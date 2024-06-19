The best food and drink to try on a day in Blairgowrie and Rattray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Blairgowrie and Rattray

Blairgowrie and Rattray, Perthshire, is packed full of plenty of great food and drink.

Have a read of our guide of some of the best food and drink available in Blairgowrie and Rattray. Image: Little's Restaurant.

By Joanna Bremner

Blairgowrie and Rattray, with its plentiful soft fruit production and picturesque walks, is a lovely spot for a visit – and you can get some tasty food and drink along the way.

There’s the local landmark of Cargill’s Leap, a golf club and even a beaver tour on offer, so what’s not to love?

In between all of that, you might get hungry though, so here’s our rundown of some of the best food and drink spots in Blairgowrie and Rattray.

Whether you’re in the mood for seafood, churros, or a banoffee cheesecake, you’ll be sure to find something to tickle your fancy.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a hearty breakfast in Blairgowrie and Rattray, you need to try out Dome Restaurant.

They serve all day breakfasts and breakfast rolls.

You can get a six or a 10 item breakfast depending on how hungry you are, and unlimited tea, filter coffee and toast is included.

The cooked breakfast from Dome in Blairgowrie and Rattray.
The cooked breakfast from Dome in Blairgowrie and Rattray. Image: Dome Restaurant.

The six item breakfast is £9.50 and the ten item is £11.50 – bargain!

Both are available all day, seven days a week. Dome Restaurant also serve freshly baked croissants Friday to Sunday.

Address: 18-20 Leslie St, Perthshire, Blairgowrie and Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 6AH

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

You can get your hands on cake in Blairgowrie and Rattray from the lovely Kath’s Cake.

Kath Booth started baking in lockdown – after not baking for 35 years since she was in school.

She raised £4,000 for care staff in Blairgowrie, which helped to purchase new equipment for their staff rooms “to make things as nice as possible for them through dark times”, says Kath.

Now, she supplies celebration cakes and cupcakes on pre-order, and also supplies Alyth Hotel, Jet Petrol Station and Bendochy Farm Shop.

A Terry’s Chocolate Orange Cake from Kath’s Cakes. Image: Kath’s Cakes.

Her cheesecakes are also very popular, and come in a huge range of flavours.

She sells salted caramel, Crunchie, KitKat, Malteser, lemon and elderflower, raspberry and white chocolate, banoffee and many more.

Kath also says any personal favourites can be made to order.

Address: 3 Blackthorn Place, Blairgowrie PH10 6FH

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Wondering where to eat in Blairgowrie when lunchtime rolls around?

Dalmore Inn and Restaurant just outside of Blairgowrie offers “fine Scottish food in a relaxed setting”.

The light lunch menu includes delights like the garlic king prawn bruschetta, topped with a pesto and balsamic glaze.

Anyone else’s mouth watering right now?

A toasted home-cured salt beef sandwich on caraway bread, with picked cabbage, mustard mayo and gherkins. Image: Dalmore Inn and Restaurant

Their nachos with barbecue pulled beef would be sure to fill you up before you head out on a hike.

Address: Perth Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 6QB

Number Thirty One is a great spot for a pub grub lunch.

They serve a range of pizzas, burgers, and old favourites like haddock or scampi and chips, homemade steak pie and macaroni and cheese.

A panini from Number Thirty One. Image: Number Thirty One.

For something lighter at lunchtime though, you could also get a toasted panini, salad, wraps or baked potatoes.

The fajita wrap with chicken, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and fajita spice is calling my name right about now.

Address: 31 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie PH10 6AS

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Getting a bit peckish before dinner and wondering where to eat in Blairgowrie and Rattray for a snack?

Bunters Takeaway will cure all your hunger pangs.

While they are known for being an ice cream shop and sandwich bar, they sell everything from sausage rolls and pies to churros and brownies.

Bunters serve up churros and more from their Blairgowrie and Rattray takeaway.
Bunters serve up churros and more from their Blairgowrie and Rattray takeaway.

They also serve stuffed baguettes, cheesecake and muffins.

You certainly won’t leave Bunters hungry!

Address: 6 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie PH10 6ND

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Continuing on your tour of the food and drink in Blairgowrie and Rattray, now it’s time for dinner.

A seafood sensation awaits at Little’s Restaurant, just beside the river Ericht.

Seafood is the speciality of Little’s Restaurant in Blairgowrie and Rattray. Image: Little’s Restaurant.

You can also try their cod loin, sole fillets and crispy fried haddock.

If seafood isn’t your thing, they also serve margherita pizza.

Address: Riverside Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 7GA

Drinks

8pm till late

You can finish off your day in Blairgowrie and Rattray by visiting the The Ericht Ale House.

They serve six cask ales from Scottish brewers, two craft lagers and Lost Orchards cider.

The Ericht Ale House in Blairgowrie and Rattray.
There is a lot of variety at this Blairgowrie and Rattray pub. Image: The Ericht Ale House.

They also offer more than 35 Scottish gins, a large selection of malt whisky, rum and wines.

Address: 13 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie and Rattray, Perthshire, PH10 6ND

Have any other Blairgowrie and Rattray food and drink recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.

