The best food and drink to try on a day in Blairgowrie and Rattray

Blairgowrie and Rattray, with its plentiful soft fruit production and picturesque walks, is a lovely spot for a visit – and you can get some tasty food and drink along the way.

There’s the local landmark of Cargill’s Leap, a golf club and even a beaver tour on offer, so what’s not to love?

In between all of that, you might get hungry though, so here’s our rundown of some of the best food and drink spots in Blairgowrie and Rattray.

Whether you’re in the mood for seafood, churros, or a banoffee cheesecake, you’ll be sure to find something to tickle your fancy.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a hearty breakfast in Blairgowrie and Rattray, you need to try out Dome Restaurant.

They serve all day breakfasts and breakfast rolls.

You can get a six or a 10 item breakfast depending on how hungry you are, and unlimited tea, filter coffee and toast is included.

The six item breakfast is £9.50 and the ten item is £11.50 – bargain!

Both are available all day, seven days a week. Dome Restaurant also serve freshly baked croissants Friday to Sunday.

Address: 18-20 Leslie St, Perthshire, Blairgowrie and Rattray, Blairgowrie PH10 6AH

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

You can get your hands on cake in Blairgowrie and Rattray from the lovely Kath’s Cake.

Kath Booth started baking in lockdown – after not baking for 35 years since she was in school.

She raised £4,000 for care staff in Blairgowrie, which helped to purchase new equipment for their staff rooms “to make things as nice as possible for them through dark times”, says Kath.

Now, she supplies celebration cakes and cupcakes on pre-order, and also supplies Alyth Hotel, Jet Petrol Station and Bendochy Farm Shop.

Her cheesecakes are also very popular, and come in a huge range of flavours.

She sells salted caramel, Crunchie, KitKat, Malteser, lemon and elderflower, raspberry and white chocolate, banoffee and many more.

Kath also says any personal favourites can be made to order.

Address: 3 Blackthorn Place, Blairgowrie PH10 6FH

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

Wondering where to eat in Blairgowrie when lunchtime rolls around?

Dalmore Inn and Restaurant just outside of Blairgowrie offers “fine Scottish food in a relaxed setting”.

The light lunch menu includes delights like the garlic king prawn bruschetta, topped with a pesto and balsamic glaze.

Anyone else’s mouth watering right now?

Their nachos with barbecue pulled beef would be sure to fill you up before you head out on a hike.

Address: Perth Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 6QB

Number Thirty One is a great spot for a pub grub lunch.

They serve a range of pizzas, burgers, and old favourites like haddock or scampi and chips, homemade steak pie and macaroni and cheese.

For something lighter at lunchtime though, you could also get a toasted panini, salad, wraps or baked potatoes.

The fajita wrap with chicken, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and fajita spice is calling my name right about now.

Address: 31 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie PH10 6AS

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Getting a bit peckish before dinner and wondering where to eat in Blairgowrie and Rattray for a snack?

Bunters Takeaway will cure all your hunger pangs.

While they are known for being an ice cream shop and sandwich bar, they sell everything from sausage rolls and pies to churros and brownies.

They also serve stuffed baguettes, cheesecake and muffins.

You certainly won’t leave Bunters hungry!

Address: 6 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie PH10 6ND

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Continuing on your tour of the food and drink in Blairgowrie and Rattray, now it’s time for dinner.

A seafood sensation awaits at Little’s Restaurant, just beside the river Ericht.

You can also try their cod loin, sole fillets and crispy fried haddock.

If seafood isn’t your thing, they also serve margherita pizza.

Address: Riverside Road, Blairgowrie, PH10 7GA

Drinks

8pm till late

You can finish off your day in Blairgowrie and Rattray by visiting the The Ericht Ale House.

They serve six cask ales from Scottish brewers, two craft lagers and Lost Orchards cider.

They also offer more than 35 Scottish gins, a large selection of malt whisky, rum and wines.

Address: 13 Wellmeadow, Blairgowrie and Rattray, Perthshire, PH10 6ND

Have any other Blairgowrie and Rattray food and drink recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.