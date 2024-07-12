Did Newport’s Boat Brae pub grub offering leave me wanting more?

I couldn’t wait to visit the reopened Boat Brae in Newport.

I was so gutted when the previous owners announced the restaurant’s closure back in February this year.

Keen to find out what the recently reopened spot is like, I headed along for dinner with my mum.

We’re led to a lovely table by the window, with a gorgeous view out over the Tay.

It really feels like we’re in somewhere special as we sit and appreciate the view.

The interior design of the Boat Brae doesn’t seem to have changed since my last visit under previous owners, but why should it?

It’s gorgeous, understated, with a really beautiful shade of blue throughout the eatery.

When we turn to look at the menu, we are a little less impressed.

There aren’t lots of options, but that is fair enough considering the restaurant has only recently reopened its doors.

On my last visit to Boat Brae under its previous owners, the menu contained the likes of braised ox cheek, duck liver parfait and chocolate torte.

This new menu is decidedly pub grub, featuring old faithfuls like macaroni and cheese, prawn cocktail and fish and chips.

I admittedly was expecting something more upmarket given my last experience in the venue, but I am willing to withhold my judgement until I taste the food.

Pub grub, when done well, can be just as satisfying as fine dining.

Let’s tuck into the food at reopened Boat Brae, Newport

Although the menu isn’t huge, we are both able to find something we fancy.

My mum, though tempted by garlic mushrooms, goes for falafel bites (£5.95).

These are crispy on the outside without being dry in the middle.

They’re moist and tasty, served with a creamy garlic sauce which pairs really well.

I originally choose soup of the day for my starter, which I’m told is lentil – my favourite!

Soon though, the waitress returns to tell us that the soup is actually potato and leek.

Not being a fan, I switch to the chicken pakora (£5.95) for my starter.

This is a very big portion for the price, and there is plenty of great seasoning in the batter.

The accompanying sweet sauce is very moreish too.

But the batter on the chicken is just a little soggy in places.

How’s the homemade steak pie?

For her main, my mum fancies the curry of the day (£12.95).

There are actually four to choose from, and she opts for the North Indian curry, which we are told is pretty spicy.

Convinced she can handle it; she goes for it.

Was she being overly confident?

Thankfully not. The spice level of the curry is tolerable, even for me, a self-confessed spice wuss.

The curry is lovely. There is an abundance of flavour coming through, including the richness of tomato and some sweetness.

Mum says she would have liked a poppadum or naan alongside, but there is a generous portion of rice.

Not feeling very inspired by the rest of the mains, I choose the homemade steak pie (£12.95).

It fits the grey sky outside, which would look more at home in autumn than June.

As we are eating, though, the sun comes out again, warming us up and making the water shimmer prettily.

The steak pie is served with some salad, veg and plenty of chips.

The chips are perfect. Fluffy and squishy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

As for the pie, it’s near perfect too.

The pastry is a lovely golden colour and is crispy and flaky in the best way.

The meat and gravy are on the saltier side, but I don’t mind that.

And for the amount of meat, and how tender it is, I can absolutely be forgiving.

It’s delicious, and definitely my favourite part of the meal.

Unfortunately, the veg served alongside the pie is undercooked.

I’m all for avoiding overcooking veg until it’s soggy, but the peas, cauliflower, broccoli and chunks of turnip are hard and a bit lukewarm.

Desserts at Boat Brae

We are sadly forgotten about after we finish our mains.

This may have been due to a shift change.

It takes some effort to get the staff’s attention to order our desserts, but once we do, they come very quickly.

The dessert menu is very appealing despite the limited options.

I go for the cheesecake (£4.95), while my mum chooses the sticky toffee pudding (£5.50), and also orders an Americano (£2.50).

The cheesecake comes in a thick, generous slice.

It’s creamy and baked well. I would say that it doesn’t need the drizzle of sauce over the top [it was a fruit sauce when I had it], as the cheesecake deserves the chance to shine on its own.

My mum’s sticky toffee pudding sadly arrives a little lukewarm.

She would rather this be piping hot to pair with the ice cream.

It’s quite spongey, and doesn’t have that thicker, date-packed consistency I’ve come to associate with homemade sticky toffee pud.

Verdict on reopened Boat Brae, Newport

Boat Brae remains a well-loved jewel in Newport.

The joyful banter coming from the restaurant’s pub area is evidence of that.

While some items on the menu shine more than others, the food offering is diverse and at times very tasty.

It is also great value for money, as a three course meal for two, with drinks, came to less than £60.

The staff are friendly if a little inattentive at times, and the venue is stunning.

For satisfying, hearty pub grub in a beautiful location, Boat Brae will do you right.

Just don’t go along expecting braised ox cheek or parfait, as you’ll be disappointed.

Information:

Address: 2-14 Boat Brae, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8EX

T: 07522 801 749

W: https://www.facebook.com/people/Boat-Brae/61560776940460/

Price: £59.05 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two soft drinks, a wine and a coffee.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 3/5

Service: 3/5

Surrounding: 5/5