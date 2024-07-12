Did Newport’s Boat Brae pub grub offering leave me wanting more?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Did Newport’s Boat Brae pub grub offering leave me wanting more?

Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay has reopened with a very different menu on offer.

The Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay has reopened. So what is the new menu like? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Boat Brae in Newport-on-Tay has reopened. So what is the new menu like? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

I couldn’t wait to visit the reopened Boat Brae in Newport.

I was so gutted when the previous owners announced the restaurant’s closure back in February this year.

Keen to find out what the recently reopened spot is like, I headed along for dinner with my mum.

We’re led to a lovely table by the window, with a gorgeous view out over the Tay.

It really feels like we’re in somewhere special as we sit and appreciate the view.

Inside Boat Brae.
Our lovely table at Boat Brae. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The interior design of the Boat Brae doesn’t seem to have changed since my last visit under previous owners, but why should it?

It’s gorgeous, understated, with a really beautiful shade of blue throughout the eatery.

Inside Boat Brae restaurant, Newport.
The stylish interior at Boat Brae restaurant, Newport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

When we turn to look at the menu, we are a little less impressed.

There aren’t lots of options, but that is fair enough considering the restaurant has only recently reopened its doors.

On my last visit to Boat Brae under its previous owners, the menu contained the likes of braised ox cheek, duck liver parfait and chocolate torte.

This new menu is decidedly pub grub, featuring old faithfuls like macaroni and cheese, prawn cocktail and fish and chips.

I admittedly was expecting something more upmarket given my last experience in the venue, but I am willing to withhold my judgement until I taste the food.

Pub grub, when done well, can be just as satisfying as fine dining.

Let’s tuck into the food at reopened Boat Brae, Newport

Although the menu isn’t huge, we are both able to find something we fancy.

My mum, though tempted by garlic mushrooms, goes for falafel bites (£5.95).

These are crispy on the outside without being dry in the middle.

The falafel bites from Boat Brae. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

They’re moist and tasty, served with a creamy garlic sauce which pairs really well.

I originally choose soup of the day for my starter, which I’m told is lentil – my favourite!

Soon though, the waitress returns to tell us that the soup is actually potato and leek.

Not being a fan, I switch to the chicken pakora (£5.95) for my starter.

Chicken pakora is a tasty starter at Boat Brae. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This is a very big portion for the price, and there is plenty of great seasoning in the batter.

The accompanying sweet sauce is very moreish too.

But the batter on the chicken is just a little soggy in places.

How’s the homemade steak pie?

For her main, my mum fancies the curry of the day (£12.95).

There are actually four to choose from, and she opts for the North Indian curry, which we are told is pretty spicy.

Convinced she can handle it; she goes for it.

Was she being overly confident?

Thankfully not. The spice level of the curry is tolerable, even for me, a self-confessed spice wuss.

Boat Brae's North Indian curry.
My mum thoroughly enjoyed her North Indian curry at Boat Brae. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The curry is lovely. There is an abundance of flavour coming through, including the richness of tomato and some sweetness.

Mum says she would have liked a poppadum or naan alongside, but there is a generous portion of rice.

Not feeling very inspired by the rest of the mains, I choose the homemade steak pie (£12.95).

It fits the grey sky outside, which would look more at home in autumn than June.

As we are eating, though, the sun comes out again, warming us up and making the water shimmer prettily.

The steak pie is served with some salad, veg and plenty of chips.

The homemade steak pie at Boat Brae.
Homemade steak pie was mostly perfect. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The chips are perfect. Fluffy and squishy on the inside, crispy on the outside.

As for the pie, it’s near perfect too.

The pastry is a lovely golden colour and is crispy and flaky in the best way.

The meat and gravy are on the saltier side, but I don’t mind that.

And for the amount of meat, and how tender it is, I can absolutely be forgiving.

It’s delicious, and definitely my favourite part of the meal.

Unfortunately, the veg served alongside the pie is undercooked.

I’m all for avoiding overcooking veg until it’s soggy, but the peas, cauliflower, broccoli and chunks of turnip are hard and a bit lukewarm.

Desserts at Boat Brae

We are sadly forgotten about after we finish our mains.

This may have been due to a shift change.

It takes some effort to get the staff’s attention to order our desserts, but once we do, they come very quickly.

The dessert menu is very appealing despite the limited options.

I go for the cheesecake (£4.95), while my mum chooses the sticky toffee pudding (£5.50), and also orders an Americano (£2.50).

The cheesecake comes in a thick, generous slice.

Cheesecake from Boat Brae Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It’s creamy and baked well. I would say that it doesn’t need the drizzle of sauce over the top [it was a fruit sauce when I had it], as the cheesecake deserves the chance to shine on its own.

My mum’s sticky toffee pudding sadly arrives a little lukewarm.

The sticky toffee pudding was a little lukewarm on our visit to Boat Brae. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She would rather this be piping hot to pair with the ice cream.

It’s quite spongey, and doesn’t have that thicker, date-packed consistency I’ve come to associate with homemade sticky toffee pud.

Verdict on reopened Boat Brae, Newport

Boat Brae remains a well-loved jewel in Newport.

The joyful banter coming from the restaurant’s pub area is evidence of that.

While some items on the menu shine more than others, the food offering is diverse and at times very tasty.

It is also great value for money, as a three course meal for two, with drinks, came to less than £60.

The staff are friendly if a little inattentive at times, and the venue is stunning.

For satisfying, hearty pub grub in a beautiful location, Boat Brae will do you right.

Just don’t go along expecting braised ox cheek or parfait, as you’ll be disappointed.

Information:

Address: 2-14 Boat Brae, Newport-on-Tay DD6 8EX

T: 07522 801 749

W: https://www.facebook.com/people/Boat-Brae/61560776940460/

Price: £59.05 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, two soft drinks, a wine and a coffee.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 3/5
Service: 3/5
Surrounding: 5/5

Conversation