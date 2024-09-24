Debate: What food and drink offering would you like to see in Dundee?

With Mexican, Italian, Indian cuisine and much more on offer in Dundee, we are pretty lucky with the food and drink that’s available in the city.

New Polish cafe Stenecki opened in July, serving up Polish cuisine, and coffee shops like Höfn are increasingly popular.

McDonalds’s is also eyeing a fourth restaurant in Dundee, and we have plenty of chains in the high street.

There’s Greggs, Taco Bell, Subway, Five Guys, Tony Macaroni and most recently, Wagamama.

What food and drink does the city need?

Some argue that these chains are “gobbling up” the high street, and we should make way for more independent eateries.

Others say that the chains are popular for a reason.

What do you think? What food and drink offering would you like to see in Dundee?

Have your say in the comments below.