Sisters escape the 9-to-5 to launch Fife’s Machair Bakery – and we test their best bakes

Emily and Francesca Purvis, the sisters behind Fife’s newest artisan venture, Machair Bakery, are proving that sometimes the best careers are the ones you create for yourself.

Having launched their business just over a month ago, the pair have already made waves in the local food scene, showcasing inventive, locally-sourced bakes that are as stunning as they are delicious.

But their journey wasn’t just about following a passion – it was also a leap of faith at a time when their traditional career paths weren’t delivering stability or fulfilment.

“We both came to a bit of a junction in our lives,” Francesca, 32, explains.

Time for change of career

“Emily left a corporate job, and I was teaching, but there are just no permanent jobs.

“I’ve been teaching for five years and never had a permanent contract – just maternity post to maternity post. It’s not very sustainable when you’ve got a mortgage to pay.”

Faced with these challenges, the sisters decided to take control of their futures and turn their long-time love of baking into a full-time business.

Kitchen table to Fife’s markets

Working out of Francesca’s home kitchen in Newburgh, the duo hit the ground running.

“We started on Instagram and got in touch with some different markets,” Francesca says.

“We did our first market at Cupar – literally a month ago yesterday – and the response has been amazing.”

That initial buzz has already led to exciting opportunities.

Just weeks after their debut, their baked goods are set to be stocked at Spoiled Life, a popular coffee, lifestyle and clothing shop in St Andrews.

Flavours from homegrown ingredients

Part of what makes Machair Bakery stand out is the sisters’ dedication to using local and seasonal produce – some of which they grow themselves.

“We have fruit trees and grow veg,” says Francesca, who lives in Forgan.

“In autumn, I chopped and froze all the pears so we can use them in our bakes over winter.

“I feel very proud being able to say to people that we grow some of our own ingredients.”

Their bakes reflect this personal touch and are infused with unique flavours, like the London Fog cookie inspired by an Earl Grey tea latte and topped with dried cornflowers they collect and dry in summer.

Inspired by family and tradition

The bakery’s name, Machair, is a nod to the sisters’ childhood holidays on the Uists in the Outer Hebrides, the wild grassy plain found on the coast there.

It also reflects their family’s baking roots. “Our grandparents had a holiday cottage there,” Emily, 30, explains.

“We spent a lot of time baking with our Nana, making simple things like scones and pancakes. Even when it was wild outside, we’d be cosy in the kitchen.”

Sisters in business

Building a business as sisters has been a learning experience for both, but one that comes with big rewards.

“It’s been nice for us as sisters as well, I think, coming back together,” Francesca says. “Emily’s lived all over the world, and I’ve been in different places, so now to have this together, it’s been so lovely.”

Emily adds, “It’s insane to think this is our job – it doesn’t feel like work.

“There are points which are stressful, but the more energy we put into it, the more we get out of it.”

While Francesca manages social media, Emily focuses on the technical side of baking with Francesca lending a hand and learning the ropes.

“I’ve learned a lot working with Emily, which I’ve loved,” Francesca says.

“A lot of it is trial and error as well. It’s really nice to feel that each time we bake, we tweak it a little bit to make it better.”

Having someone to share the workload has been a huge help.

“When one of us is having a slump, the other steps in,” Emily says.

“It’s good to have each other to bounce off, even with things like pricing. You have to be confident. We’ve heard our products are great, so we believe in them.”

A new chapter

For Emily and Francesca, launching Machair Bakery has not only been a chance to create something of their own but also to rediscover joy and purpose.

“Baking was something I found so much peace in,” Emily shares. “I was in a really stressful corporate job, and it just wasn’t for me.

“Now, I genuinely love this job so much that I don’t feel like I’m working. I’m so lucky to be doing what I love.”

With a philosophy rooted in passion, hard work, and quality, the sisters are building more than just a business – they’re creating a future on their own terms.

As Francesca says, “We’ve always wanted to do this, and now feels like the perfect time.”

Cookies and cakes taste test

To put the creations of Fife’s Machair Bakery to the ultimate test, I enlisted the expertise of my mum, Sheila – a retired chef and keen baker – as well as Deborrah Fleck, chef at One Two Three Cup of Tea, and waitress Emily Garton-Fox.

The verdict? Machair Bakery’s inventive bakes have something for everyone, with a few surprises along the way.

The gingerbread latte cookie was an aromatic hit. Both Sheila and Emily loved its smell, with Sheila admitting she’d happily eat it despite not being a cookie enthusiast.

Emily, who isn’t a fan of coffee, was surprised by its smooth, non-bitter flavour. However, Deborrah found the coffee notes a little too strong for her taste.

The pear and cardamom cake was loved by all. Emily, a self-proclaimed pear aficionado (with the tattoo to prove it), enjoyed the lingering pear flavour, describing it as “like pear ice cream at the back of the throat – really lovely.”

And both Sheila and Deborrah enjoyed the subtle fruity taste and the soft, moist sponge.

The vegan carrot cake was a universal favourite. Both Emily and Sheila were impressed, agreeing it was moist, full of flavour, and perfectly spiced, with icing that hit just the right level of sweetness.

The London Fog cookies, infused with Earl Grey, were praised for their chewy texture and interesting flavours by Sheila and Emily.

Deborrah, however, wasn’t a fan of the chewiness and didn’t detect much Earl Grey.

On the other hand, the matcha, pistachio, and white chocolate cookie won mum over for its nuttiness, while Emily noted it was “not too sweet” with a flapjack-like quality – though not everyone’s favourite overall.

Finally, I tried the gluten-free sticky toffee cake, which was delicious. Moist, not overly sweet, and with a generous yet manageable portion size