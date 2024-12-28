Behind the bar at The Physician – a lesson in magical mixology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the bar at The Physician – a lesson in magical mixology

I was invited to learn the secrets of the Clementine Fizz and Hellfire Margarita from the masters at the popular St Andrews cocktail bar.

Julie Wijkstrom, owner of The Physician, teaches food and drink writer Rachel the art of cocktail making. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At The Physician in St Andrews, cocktails are more than drinks – they’re experiences crafted with passion and precision.

I had the chance to step behind the bar and learn two of their signature creations. Owner Julie Wijkstrom showed me the sparkling Clementine Fizz, while Operations Director Liam Carson guided me through the fiery Hellfire Margarita.

Food and drink writer learned the art of cocktail making at The Physician. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“For me, a proper bartender is as skilled as a chef,” Julie says. “It’s all about getting the balance of ingredients just right.”

Julie’s favourite cocktail?

Julie’s love for mixology shines in every drink, from her favourite the sophisticated Cosmopolitan to seasonal twists like the Plum Negroni.

Innovation drives the menu, with homemade touches like chili tequila in the Hellfire Margarita and fresh local ingredients from Eden Mill and Kingsbarns.

The fabulous clementine Fizz. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Clementine Fizz, a champagne cocktail with citrusy elegance, is ideal for celebrations, while mocktails like the Tiger Fizz offer non-alcoholic refinement.

“When people are paying for a cocktail, it should be spectacular,” Julie says.

How to make a Clementine Fizz

Julie started by introducing me to the magic of making clementine sherbet, the star ingredient of the fizz.

It starts with a clementine, transformed by an oleo saccharum process.

Julie Wijkstrom teaches Rachel how to make a Clementine Fizz. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Peel the clementine, muddle the peels with coarse castor sugar to release fragrant oils, and let the mix marinate overnight. Blend this with blitzed clementine juice and water, then strain.

The result? A syrup that’s rich, balanced, and lightly bitter – perfectly capturing the essence of the fruit.

Julie suggests I taste the clementine sherbet and I was blown away. Sharp, sweet, and juicy all at once, it felt like sunshine in a glass.

Ingredients that really zing!

I couldn’t help but think that a shot of this in the morning would wake anyone up!

To build the Clementine Fizz, you start with about a third of the glass filled with the sherbet mix, then slowly top it with champagne.

The Champagne has to be added slowly to the sherbet syrup. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Julie warned me to pour carefully to avoid an overflow of bubbles. Finally, a twist of orange peel finishes the drink – bright, zesty, and utterly celebratory.

It’s the perfect cocktail for Christmas morning or any special occasion.

The use of avocat brandy instead of Grand Marnier adds a unique elegance to the fizz, making it both fun and refined.

How to make the Hellfire Margarita

Then came the Hellfire Margarita with Liam, whose passion for precision and spice is clear from the first step.

Liam Carson shows Rachel how to shake a cocktail. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

He explained that their chili-infused tequila is the result of careful experimentation.

They use six types of chilies, balancing the flavours perfectly, before sous-viding the mix at 80°C for 45 minutes to extract every ounce of fiery goodness.

Sous-vide is a technique where ingredients are vacuum sealed in a bag and cooked in a low-temperature water bath over a long time.

The infusion is then filtered to ensure it’s silky smooth.

Straining the fiery cocktail into the glass. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The heat doesn’t stop there. They also infuse chili flakes into their agave syrup, using a similar sous-vide method for consistency.

For customers who prefer less heat, they simply swap in regular agave.

Adding the fiery flavour

The Hellfire Margarita starts with 15ml of chili-infused agave, add a generous splash of chili tequila, fresh lime juice, and, of course, Cointreau.

We then run a fresh lime around half the rim before dipping it into chili salt. This gives drinkers the choice between a fiery sip or a classic one.

Adding a sweet pickled chilli to the margarita. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

When it’s time to shake, Liam showed me the right technique – always keeping one hand firmly on top of the shaker and pointing it towards the bar and not the customer to avoid mishaps (a hazard every bartender fears).

The cocktail is double-strained for a smooth, ice-free finish.

The final touch is the garnish: sweet pickled chillies made from the same ones used to infuse the tequila.

Hellfire Margaritas at The Physician. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

These chillies are pickled with pink and black peppercorns in a brine that adds a touch of tangy sweetness, completing the drink with flair.

The Hellfire Margarita is bold, spicy, and unforgettable – a testament to the craftsmanship behind it.

Cheers to wonderful cocktails at The Physician. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

By the end of my session at The Physician, I’d gained not only the recipes but also an appreciation for the artistry behind these cocktails.

Both drinks are celebrations in their own right – one effervescent and bright, the other smoky and fiery. Don’t miss the chance to experience them for yourself!

Conversation