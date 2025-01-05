How local producers made for the perfect Pittenweem family feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How local producers made for the perfect Pittenweem family feast

With family coming to stay in the East Neuk for Christmas, I wanted to celebrate the season with the best of Fife.

My fabulous festive plate included nut roast, Fife lobster and East Neuk vegetables.
By Rachel Mcconachie

When my brother’s family announced just a few weeks before Christmas that they were travelling from the Isle of Wight to spend the festive season in Scotland, excitement quickly turned to foodie planning.

They had rented a picturesque house in Pittenweem, right on the shore. Wanting to join in the fun, we rented a nearby cottage so we could celebrate Christmas Day together.

But that left one pressing question: What would we eat?

As the unofficial family chef, it was down to me to plan a meal that catered to everyone – a diverse group with varying dietary preferences, from vegetarians to pescatarians and a few meat-eaters.

Collecting our Fife seafood box from J. Doig & Sons in Cellardyke.

I decided to showcase the incredible local produce Fife has to offer, crafting a feast that would introduce my brother’s family to the flavours of the East Neuk.

Foraging for the best of Fife

With a plan to centre the meal around seafood, I reached out to my trusted fishmongers, J. Doig & Sons of Cellardyke.

I already had a festive order placed for lobster, langoustines, smoked salmon, and crab, but with additional guests, I needed to scale up.

Despite the last-minute request, Stuart at Doig’s came through, even gifting me some samphire as their last customer of the year.

Picking up the vegetable box from east Neuk Market Garden at Bowhouse near St Monans.

For the vegetables, I turned to the East Neuk Market Garden at Bowhouse on Balcaskie Estate – their fresh, colourful produce never disappoints.

I collected a box filled with potatoes, sweet parsnips, a bounty of Brussels sprouts, and an assortment of jewel-toned beetroots. The variety and vibrancy of the vegetables alone promised a spectacular meal.

Prepping the Fife seafood and vegetables

On December 23rd, armed with seafood and vegetables, I began my preparations.

My stepdad, Graham, took charge of the potatoes, while my mum whipped up her traditional stuffing and an indulgent trifle.

Raw East Neuk beetroot chopped and ready for roasting.

I tackled the vegetables: parsnips were blanched and ready for roasting with honey and salt, and the beetroots were cut into wedges to be roasted with garlic, fresh cranberries, and apple slices.

The result was a glistening, jewel-like dish bursting with flavour.

Parsnips blanched and roasted to perfection.

The lobster, the centrepiece of the meal, required special attention. Cooked but left uncleaned to maintain freshness, the lobsters were halved on Christmas Day and doused in a luxurious Thermidor sauce made by my mum.

Grated Parmesan was sprinkled on top before they were grilled to perfection.

Lobster tails with thermidor sauce.

The langoustines, smoked salmon, and dressed crab added variety and elegance to the seafood spread.

A Fife festive table

As we sat down on Christmas Day, the table groaned under the weight of our feast.

For the starters, we enjoyed crab with avocado and lettuce and a selection of hot and cold smoked salmon served with blinis and cream cheese.

The cold smoked salmon and langoustine tails were great for snacking on.

Even the kids, though wary of the smokier flavours, couldn’t resist the appeal of the spread.

For the main course, the lobster Thermidor stole the show, its rich sauce perfectly complementing the sweet, tender meat.

A Fife festive feast!

Langoustine tails nestled alongside, bathed in the sauce, were equally delightful.

Nut roast can be delicious!

The vegetarians were treated to a nut roast, a dish often unfairly maligned. My version, packed with mushrooms, onions, carrots, cranberries, and Christmassy herbs, was moist, tasty, and far from the dry stereotype.

Roasted Fife beetroot glistens with flavour.

Sides included roasted parsnips, beetroot with cranberries and apple, sprouts in two forms (classic and a chestnut purée born of a minor overcooking mishap), and the all-important bread sauce.

Made with milk, butter, and cloves-studded onion, this creamy concoction is a family tradition and a personal favourite. A spiced cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon added a festive zing to the meal.

A spread to remember

In true Christmas fashion, three days of effort vanished in a matter of minutes as 14 hungry diners devoured the meal. But the satisfaction was immense.

The lobster was a wonderful addition to our Christmas dinner.

My brother’s family, unaccustomed to Fife’s treasures, were blown away by the flavours and quality of the ingredients.

For me, it was a powerful reminder of the richness of local produce. From the seafood at Doig’s to the vibrant vegetables of East Neuk Market Garden, Fife’s bounty is unmatched.

Feasting in Fife:’ Dressed crab, lobsters tails, claws and langoustine tails.

Supporting local producers not only elevates your meals but also strengthens the community. This Christmas, the food on our plates told a story of Fife’s excellence and abundance.

A New Tradition?

As we packed up the leftovers – nut roast slices for the freezer, extra crab for Boxing Day sandwiches – I couldn’t help but think about making this a tradition.

Our stay in Pittenweem provided stunning views at all times of day.

A Christmas feast sourced from the best of Fife feels like the perfect way to celebrate the season and the place we call home.

