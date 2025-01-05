How local producers made for the perfect Pittenweem family feast

When my brother’s family announced just a few weeks before Christmas that they were travelling from the Isle of Wight to spend the festive season in Scotland, excitement quickly turned to foodie planning.

They had rented a picturesque house in Pittenweem, right on the shore. Wanting to join in the fun, we rented a nearby cottage so we could celebrate Christmas Day together.

But that left one pressing question: What would we eat?

As the unofficial family chef, it was down to me to plan a meal that catered to everyone – a diverse group with varying dietary preferences, from vegetarians to pescatarians and a few meat-eaters.

I decided to showcase the incredible local produce Fife has to offer, crafting a feast that would introduce my brother’s family to the flavours of the East Neuk.

Foraging for the best of Fife

With a plan to centre the meal around seafood, I reached out to my trusted fishmongers, J. Doig & Sons of Cellardyke.

I already had a festive order placed for lobster, langoustines, smoked salmon, and crab, but with additional guests, I needed to scale up.

Despite the last-minute request, Stuart at Doig’s came through, even gifting me some samphire as their last customer of the year.

For the vegetables, I turned to the East Neuk Market Garden at Bowhouse on Balcaskie Estate – their fresh, colourful produce never disappoints.

I collected a box filled with potatoes, sweet parsnips, a bounty of Brussels sprouts, and an assortment of jewel-toned beetroots. The variety and vibrancy of the vegetables alone promised a spectacular meal.

Prepping the Fife seafood and vegetables

On December 23rd, armed with seafood and vegetables, I began my preparations.

My stepdad, Graham, took charge of the potatoes, while my mum whipped up her traditional stuffing and an indulgent trifle.

I tackled the vegetables: parsnips were blanched and ready for roasting with honey and salt, and the beetroots were cut into wedges to be roasted with garlic, fresh cranberries, and apple slices.

The result was a glistening, jewel-like dish bursting with flavour.

The lobster, the centrepiece of the meal, required special attention. Cooked but left uncleaned to maintain freshness, the lobsters were halved on Christmas Day and doused in a luxurious Thermidor sauce made by my mum.

Grated Parmesan was sprinkled on top before they were grilled to perfection.

The langoustines, smoked salmon, and dressed crab added variety and elegance to the seafood spread.

A Fife festive table

As we sat down on Christmas Day, the table groaned under the weight of our feast.

For the starters, we enjoyed crab with avocado and lettuce and a selection of hot and cold smoked salmon served with blinis and cream cheese.

Even the kids, though wary of the smokier flavours, couldn’t resist the appeal of the spread.

For the main course, the lobster Thermidor stole the show, its rich sauce perfectly complementing the sweet, tender meat.

Langoustine tails nestled alongside, bathed in the sauce, were equally delightful.

Nut roast can be delicious!

The vegetarians were treated to a nut roast, a dish often unfairly maligned. My version, packed with mushrooms, onions, carrots, cranberries, and Christmassy herbs, was moist, tasty, and far from the dry stereotype.

Sides included roasted parsnips, beetroot with cranberries and apple, sprouts in two forms (classic and a chestnut purée born of a minor overcooking mishap), and the all-important bread sauce.

Made with milk, butter, and cloves-studded onion, this creamy concoction is a family tradition and a personal favourite. A spiced cranberry sauce with orange and cinnamon added a festive zing to the meal.

A spread to remember

In true Christmas fashion, three days of effort vanished in a matter of minutes as 14 hungry diners devoured the meal. But the satisfaction was immense.

My brother’s family, unaccustomed to Fife’s treasures, were blown away by the flavours and quality of the ingredients.

For me, it was a powerful reminder of the richness of local produce. From the seafood at Doig’s to the vibrant vegetables of East Neuk Market Garden, Fife’s bounty is unmatched.

Supporting local producers not only elevates your meals but also strengthens the community. This Christmas, the food on our plates told a story of Fife’s excellence and abundance.

A New Tradition?

As we packed up the leftovers – nut roast slices for the freezer, extra crab for Boxing Day sandwiches – I couldn’t help but think about making this a tradition.

A Christmas feast sourced from the best of Fife feels like the perfect way to celebrate the season and the place we call home.