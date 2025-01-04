I tried Stirling’s top-rated Too Good To Go food bags to see what was inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried Stirling’s top-rated Too Good To Go food bags to see what was inside

Is Too Good To Go in Stirling a dream come true or too good to be true? Isla Glen investigates.

The Courier's Stirling reporter Isla Glen gave the city's 'best' Too Good To Go bags a try
By Isla Glen

Looking for a tasty bargain with the added bonus of stopping unnecessary food waste?

App Too Good To Go offers surprise bags of food that would otherwise be needlessly binned at a low cost.

In Stirling, both big chains and independent cafes and restaurants have signed up.

But is what you actually get out in each bag worth the price you pay?

I tested the top-rated Too Good To Go bags in the city to see if they’re all they’re cracked up to be.

White Dove Coffee Roasters

Pies and sweet treats are sold at White Dove Coffee Roasters. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

My first Too Good To Go purchase was a £4 surprise bag from White Dove Coffee Roasters.

The Port Street cafe serves cakes, savoury bakes, pastries and more.

The food in my bag was still fresh and delicious, and the server was friendly and polite when I picked it up.

I was given five items, including two Mediterranean vegetable pies, rocky road, a banoffee pie and a pain au chocolate.

Everything but the rocky road was vegan-friendly.

The full-price value of the bag was around £20 and every item was clearly unsold fresh produce from that day.

Cost of bag: £4

Estimated normal value: £20

My rating: 4/5

Muffin Break

Sometimes, Muffin Break will let you pick what you get in your bag. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Located within the Thistles Centre, Muffin Break’s surprise bag set me back £4.99.

As I arrived, the server asked if I had any dietary requirements then put leftover items into bags for me.

Again, I was given five items: two cheese scones, a blueberry muffin, a chocolate chip muffin and a coconut muffin which I was allowed to choose myself.

Getting so much for less than £5 felt like a bargain.

One muffin costs £3.60 normally, but I paid £1 each.

The goods were still fresh and could have lasted several more days.

Cost of bag: £5

Estimated normal value: £18

My rating: 4/5

Bob & Berts

Bob & Berts bags are great value for money. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Northern Irish chain Bob & Berts has been popular since arriving in Stirling, and its Too Good To Go bag certainly won me over.

For £4.50, I received two croissants, a slice of Northern Irish traybake fifteen, a scone, red velvet cake and rainbow cake.

It’s lucky I have a sweet tooth.

A fifteen slice usually costs £3.60, while the rainbow cake is priced at £4.85 per serving.

Although the cakes were dry and nearing their end date, I wasn’t complaining as that’s the nature of the app.

It’s definitely a bag I would take a chance on again.

Cost of bag: £4.50

Estimated normal value: £24

My rating: 4.5/5

Costa

Lunch items were in the Costa surprise bag. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

UK coffee chain Costa has let me down with Too Good To Go bags in the past.

But, boasting a 4.7 star-rated bag for £3.50, I decided it was worth another chance.

Containing five different sandwiches, Costa’s offering complemented my entirely sweet bag from Bob & Berts.

Turkey feast and egg mayo on bread, an egg and mushroom bap and two mozzarella and tomato paninis were included.

Each sandwich had a use-by date of December 20 – the same day I collected them.

They were still perfectly fine the following day, but it’s still a lot of bread to get through quickly.

Cost of bag: £3.50

Estimated normal value: £24

My rating: 3.5/5

M&S

Both grocery items and meal deal sandwiches were included. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Finally, I pulled up at the service station M&S for £5-worth of expiring food.

This haul was much bigger than the others, filling an entire shopping basket.

Luckily, I had my own bag, and piled it full of king prawns, tomatoes, a cucumber, pilau rice, a tub of yoghurt, a smoked ham and coleslaw sandwich, carrots and hummus, and a mozzarella and ham wrap.

Once again, it felt like a great price for I received.

However, the prawns did not smell appetising and the carrots were slimy.

Despite being close to expiry, everything else seemed in fine condition.

But, given how far out this M&S branch is, I probably wouldn’t purchase this bag again.

Cost of bag: £5

Estimated normal value: £23

My rating: 3/5

