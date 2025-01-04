Stirling building which previously sold for £4.7m available for just £289,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling building which previously sold for £4.7m available for just £289,000

The former BHS store which has been empty since 2016 is now available for a bargain price.

By Rob McLaren
The Murray Place storefront.
The Murray Place storefront of the former BHS building. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A Stirling building which once cost £4.7 million has gone to auction with bids starting at just £289,000.

The former BHS shop at Murray Place has been empty since the retailer went into administration in 2016.

But an online auction, being held over five hours, could finally see a new future for the building.

The property is spread over five floors and stretches to more than 20,000 square feet.

Future Property Auctions is hosting the sale between 10am and 3pm on Thursday.

94% drop in value of Stirling building

Remarkably, the property is now being sold for just 6% of its previous sale price.

More than 20 years ago, in October 2004, the building sold for £4,711,000.

This value was based on an extremely long lease to BHS, which had an end date until May 2051.

The property was marketed for sale by Graham and Sibbald last summer. At the time the firm said it expected interest from the leisure sector with the potential to convert the space into a gym or food hall.

The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
The former BHS building in Stirling. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Future Property Auction said there was potential for redevelopment to create a mixed-use or hotel, subject to planning permission.

The schedule states: “The property was most recently operated by British Home Stores and is arranged with an open plan sales area at ground floor with further sales areas, restaurant and storage across the upper floors.

“The building is located in the heart of Stirling city centre, in a prominent location on Murray Place, a few paces from entrances into The Thistles Shopping Centre.

“The immediate area comprises a wide range of retail, residential and most recently, student accommodation.

“There are also extensive cafes, restaurants and hotels available within close proximity of the site.”

Buyer’s fees add to costs

The main customer entrance would be off Murray Place, with secondary access and servicing taken through the rear service yard.

There is also potential that access could be negotiated directly from The Thistles.

The brochure adds: “The former BHS unit originally connected into the Thistles Shopping Centre, however that section was leased and does not form part of this disposal.

“The Thistles created three units and access from the centre into the vacant building could therefore again be a possibility in the future, subject to negotiations/consents.

“Should an occupier be interested in securing access directly from this unit into The Thistles, this could be possible by separate negotiation with the centre owner.”

The successful bidder at the auction will have to put down a 10% deposit. The buyer’s fee is set at 3% of the sale price.

The buyer will also have to pay £2,750 towards the seller’s costs and complete the transaction within four weeks.

