8 empty units in Stirling city centre and what’s planned for them

Here are eight empty shopfronts you might have spotted and wondered about in Stirling city centre.

The Murray Place storefront.
BHS on Murray Place has now lain empty for 8 years. Image: Graham and Sibbald
By Alex Watson

After a tricky few years for retail and hospitality, empty shopfronts and restaurant units have become a more common sight in Stirling.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of entrepreneurs and companies keen to fill those gaps on the city’s high street.

Here are eight empty units you might have spotted and wondered about in Stirling city centre.

Where possible, we’ve included information about what the space will or may become in the future.

1. 37 Baker Street

The windows at 37 Baker Street have been covered for a long time. Image: Google Street View

Previously Baker Street Properties and Investment, the windows of number 37 Baker Street have been boarded up and used for advertising for well over a decade now.

But, if planning permission is granted, the spot could become Baker Street Dental Care.

If the new dentist is given the go-ahead, the windows will be uncovered.

The plans for the practice’s interior include a new waiting room, two dental surgery rooms where patients will be seen, a staff room and a sterilisation room.

2. 68 Murray Place

The former Subway on Murray Place, where a new food business could eventually open its doors. Image: Google Street View

The Murray Place unit that once housed Subway has been lying empty for close to two years.

Last month, a planning application was submitted to Stirling Council, requesting permission to turn the shopfront into a takeaway selling hot food.

A decision has not yet been made about the future of the premises.

If council permission is given, the new business will sell hot soups, as well as hot and cold drinks.

3. Back O’ Hill, Drip Road

The former Back O’ Hill pub is soon to get a completely new lease of life. Image: Google Street View

In early December, a proposal to renovate former Raploch pub Back O’ Hill was approved.

The Drip Road bar, which was put up for sale in 2021 and has been closed for some time, will be turned into physiotherapy treatment rooms.

When finished, the clinic will have four private treatment rooms, a small exercise space and a reception area.

4. 13 Port Street

13 Port Street was once a Semichem shop. Image: Google Street View

Number 13 Port Street was most recently bubble tea shop Bub Tea, but some locals might remember it better as the former Semichem store.

Bub Tea closed permanently earlier this year.

But fast food company Chickaros has secured permission to operate as a Class 3 food and drink business on the premises.

The chain has 13 branches across the UK and serves everything from southern fried chicken to gourmet burgers.

5. 58 Murray Place

The latest shop to operate from the unit was Calluna. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Independent gift, homeware and plant shop Calluna was the last business to operate at 58 Murray Place, but closed its doors in August.

Calluna called the city centre spot home for nearly seven years.

Prior to that, several different businesses and organisations were there over the years, including the charity Chas and The Body Shop.

6. 2-4 Lower Bridge Street

The former pub on Lower Bridge Street could become student flats if plans are approved. Image:<br />Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Over the years, the now derelict pub at 2-4 Lower Bridge Street has had several names, including The West End Bar, O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, and, most recently, Jackie’s Bar.

The property has been boarded up for several years, and has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

It was put up for sale several times but has ultimately been left to deteriorate.

In late-November, proposals were submitted to Stirling Council requesting to demolish the ruined building and build a four-storey block of student flats on the site.

7. 8-14 Murray Place

The former BHS Store in Stirling. is for sale
The former BHS Store in Stirling still has its signage in tact, eight years on. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Taking up a large chunk of Murray Place, the former BHS department store shut down in 2016, but is still sitting empty with its signage in tact.

Spread across five floors and stretching to more than 20,000 square feet, the shop was put up for sale in July 2024, with a guide price of £175,000.

An auction date was then set for late-November.

As of December, the premises is back up for auction, with an opening bid of £289,000.

The online auction is due to begin on January 9, 2025.

8. 53-55 Barnton Street

Shelter has relocated its Stirling charity shop. Image: Google Street View

Shelter hasn’t shut down, but its large Barnton Street store isn’t in use right now, as the charity shop has temporarily relocated to to the Thistles shopping centre.

Shoppers can find it near Primark and Poundland, inside the mall.

It is currently unclear if the move, made in early December, will become permanent, leaving the Barnton Street unit empty.

Conversation