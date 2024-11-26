Demolition and student flats proposed for derelict Stirling pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition and student flats proposed for derelict Stirling pub

A four-storey building housing 18 students could take the place of the city centre eyesore.

By Isla Glen
The former pub on Lower Bridge Street has traded under many names. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The former pub on Lower Bridge Street has traded under many names. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A ruined pub in Stirling city centre could become student accommodation if new plans are approved.

The former Jackie’s Bar, located at 2-4 Lower Bridge Street, could be torn down to make way for a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms.

The proposals, submitted to Stirling Council by Arc Architectural Services on behalf of PCM Property Investment, state that it is not “financially viable” to refurbish the building in its current state.

A condition report submitted with the planning application described the two upper-floor flats as “part derelict and totally substandard”.

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were also found.

The proposed new building would be designed to fit in with current architecture. Image: Arc Architectural Services

A building warrant to demolish the existing two-storey property, which is expected to cost around £65,000 to carry out, was submitted in August.

If approved, the new building would take the place of the cleared site.

There would be six ensuite bedrooms and a kitchen on each floor, as well as a common room on the third floor.

Bike storage, laundry and waste facilities are included in the basement.

There would be no car parking, with space on Bayne Street for drop-offs and pick-ups.

The new building would be located beside the University of Stirling’s Lower Bridge Street student accommodation block, part of the Union Street development.

What happened to Jackie’s Bar?

Over the years, the now abandoned Lower Bridge Street public house traded under several names, including The West End Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

However, the pub was left to rot and has been boarded up for several years.

The former Jackie’s Bar has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Arc Architectural Services

The property has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

By 2022, the building was being auctioned, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

It was still up for sale by January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

