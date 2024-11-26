Demolition and student flats proposed for derelict Stirling pub

A ruined pub in Stirling city centre could become student accommodation if new plans are approved.

The former Jackie’s Bar, located at 2-4 Lower Bridge Street, could be torn down to make way for a four-storey building with 18 bedrooms.

The proposals, submitted to Stirling Council by Arc Architectural Services on behalf of PCM Property Investment, state that it is not “financially viable” to refurbish the building in its current state.

A condition report submitted with the planning application described the two upper-floor flats as “part derelict and totally substandard”.

Rot infestation, water penetration and structural movement were also found.

A building warrant to demolish the existing two-storey property, which is expected to cost around £65,000 to carry out, was submitted in August.

If approved, the new building would take the place of the cleared site.

There would be six ensuite bedrooms and a kitchen on each floor, as well as a common room on the third floor.

Bike storage, laundry and waste facilities are included in the basement.

There would be no car parking, with space on Bayne Street for drop-offs and pick-ups.

The new building would be located beside the University of Stirling’s Lower Bridge Street student accommodation block, part of the Union Street development.

What happened to Jackie’s Bar?

Over the years, the now abandoned Lower Bridge Street public house traded under several names, including The West End Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

However, the pub was left to rot and has been boarded up for several years.

The property has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

By 2022, the building was being auctioned, and reportedly had an opening bid of £158,000.

It was still up for sale by January 2023, this time with a £100,000 opening bid, and was sold in the same year.

