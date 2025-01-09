Pete Chan returns with Mama’s – a smaller takeaway with big flavours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pete Chan returns with Mama’s – a smaller takeaway with big flavours

When I heard Pete Chan had opened new takeaway Mama’s after closing China China, I couldn’t resist picking up a New Year’s feast of gluten-free goodies.

Pete Chan outside his new takeaway Mama's in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

At the end of last summer, Perth’s beloved takeaway maestro Pete Chan closed the doors of China China, his immensely popular restaurant of 21 years.

For his loyal customers, it felt like the end of an era – and left them both bereft and a little hungry.

But by October, Pete was back in action!

He opened Mama’s, a smaller Chinese takeaway and delivery service in Bridgend, much to the delight of food lovers across Perth and beyond.

Customers are enjoying the new location for Pete Chan’s Scottish Chinese Fusion takeaway. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The new venture has been thriving ever since.

“I had to downsize,” Pete explains. “China China was getting too big, especially with rising energy bills. Mama’s is nice and compact.”

A year of challenges and triumphs

The past year hasn’t been easy for Pete. Known affectionately as Batchan for dressing up as Batman to deliver free food to nurses at PRI, he’s had his share of hurdles.

“Our mum died suddenly in January 2024, which was devastating. That’s why I named this place Mama’s—it’s like a shrine to her,” he shares.

Pete Chan inside Mama’s, which is named after his mother. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Adding to the difficulty, Pete fell seriously ill in December with a virus that left him battling symptoms like pins and needles in his hands and exhaustion.

“It took me a while to get into the rhythm of the new business, but the customers have been brilliant,” he says.

Kids save the day

Pete’s children have been his saving grace.

“Tiger, who’s 14, helps pack up the food, and Yasmin, who’s 17, has taken over the front – answering the phone and even frying fish and chips,” says the proud dad.

“Actually the fish and chips part of the takeaway has been a lot more popular than I expected. We’re very busy with that side of things too,” he says.

Mama’s offers the same diverse menu as China China, which includes many free-from options and fusion dishes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pete’s path to becoming a chef was unexpected. He refers to himself as a cook rather than a chef, but the quality and innovation he displays in his food says otherwise.

“I fell into the hospitality industry. First in Hong Kong as a tour guide because I had good English.

“And then when I came back to Perth in the 1990s I opened China China,” he says.

Mama’s inspiration

His parents, first-generation immigrants from Hong Kong, were his inspiration.

“My father started as a dishwasher and worked his way up to cooking,” Pete recalls.

Mama’s is housed in the building that once belonged to Pete’s brother’s restaurant, The River Garden.

The eye-catching exterior of new takeaway Mama’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s changed hands many times since he retired, but it’s come full circle back to me,” Pete reflects.

Although it has taken a little while for Pete to settle in at Mama’s, he says the local community has helped him feel at home.

“Mama’s has grown on me and the whole area of Bridgend has been really inviting and welcoming,” he says.

His gluten-free dishes continue

Despite Pete’s desire to slow down, Mama’s continues his line in fusion food including Stornoway black pudding spring rolls and fresh haddock and black pudding Malaysian style curry.

And much to the relief and delight of gluten-free folk throughout Scotland, huge numbers of his dishes can be made gluten free, and he’ll even do them soy free!

While we are on the phone chatting, he breaks away to chat to a lady who is standing outside the shop.

Home deliveries too!

She asked if they do home deliveries to her part of Perth and goes away thoroughly delighted when Pete says they do.

That’s the wonderful thing about Pete Chan, China China and now Mama’s – that flexibility, can-do attitude and willingness to say yes.

It may be what has left him in need of a little rest, but it’s the magic ingredient that will drive Pete’s new venture to great success.

Our New Year’s Eve feast included gluten-free and soy-free dishes.

Taste test

We sampled a range of dishes for a New Year’s Eve feast, expecting leftovers. To our surprise, the food was so delicious that we nearly finished everything.

The deep-fried squid in spiced salt was a standout, fresh, crispy, and perfectly seasoned.

Gluten-free deep-fried squid with spiced salt was a stand-out favourite.

Sweet and sour king prawns Hong Kong style and king prawn satay tied as our second favourites. The vegetable chow mein was fresh but a bit bland without soy, so I’d choose another dish next time.

Gluten-free king prawn and vegetable satay.

My mum enjoyed the fusion spring rolls with chicken, noodles, and Stornoway black pudding, paired with soy sauce.

She also tried the Malaysian-style chicken satay appetizer, which she and her husband Graham praised for its juicy chicken and balanced spice, though the peanut flavour in the sauce was subtle.

Stornoway black pudding and chicken spring rolls.

Graham’s Singapore fried rice was packed with tasty ingredients and just the right amount of heat.

Overall, the quality of ingredients, freshness, and lack of greasiness made every dish incredibly moreish.

The dishes reheated beautifully when we got home to Tayport, making the trip to Perth well worth it.

We’ll definitely be back to Mama’s, where Pete Chan’s passion for food and his dedication to customers continue to shine.

