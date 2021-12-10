Covid Scotland: As Omicron grows, what are the new rules if someone I live with tests positive for the virus?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the Omicron variant is expected to become the dominant Covid variant in Scotland as early as next week, new rules are coming into place over what to do if someone you live with tests positive.

But what are the new rules? And what should you do if a member of your household tests positive?

We’re answering all your questions on the new rules for self-isolating if you’re a household contact.

What is a household contact?

You are considered a household contact if someone you live with has tested positive for the virus.

If you have tested positive, the people you live with are household contacts.

What are the new rules for self-isolating if you’re a household contact?

In her briefing on December 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new rules you should follow if someone you live with has tested positive.

Previously, you were able to end self-isolation as a close contact, if you returned a negative PCR test.

However, the new rules from the Scottish Government say everyone in the house must self-isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status or returning a negative PCR test.

If another member of the household tests positive in that time, your self-isolation will have to be extended.

What about non-household contacts?

You’re considered a non-household contact if someone you’ve been in close contact with, but don’t live with, tests positive.

You must self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test if you’re identified as a non-household contact.

However, you may end your self-isolation if you return a negative test and you’re fully vaccinated.

You must continue your 10-day self-isolation if you’re not fully vaccinated.

This is because symptoms can take 10 days to develop and you can pass the virus on even if you don’t know you have it. If you develop symptoms, you should request a test.

What other updates did Nicola Sturgeon give?

The First Minister also advised businesses to postpone their Christmas parties and urged them to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The advice comes as the First Minister told how Omicron cases have doubled every day.

She also urged everyone to get vaccinated and continue to conduct lateral flow tests regularly.