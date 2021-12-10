Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: As Omicron grows, what are the new rules if someone I live with tests positive for the virus?

By Saskia Harper
December 10 2021, 1.14pm Updated: December 10 2021, 2.32pm
As the Omicron variant is expected to become the dominant Covid variant in Scotland as early as next week, new rules are coming into place over what to do if someone you live with tests positive.

But what are the new rules? And what should you do if a member of your household tests positive?

We’re answering all your questions on the new rules for self-isolating if you’re a household contact.

What is a household contact?

You are considered a household contact if someone you live with has tested positive for the virus.

If you have tested positive, the people you live with are household contacts.

What are the new rules for self-isolating if you’re a household contact?

In her briefing on December 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new rules you should follow if someone you live with has tested positive.

Previously, you were able to end self-isolation as a close contact, if you returned a negative PCR test.

However, the new rules from the Scottish Government say everyone in the house must self-isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccination status or returning a negative PCR test.

If another member of the household tests positive in that time, your self-isolation will have to be extended.

What about non-household contacts?

You’re considered a non-household contact if someone you’ve been in close contact with, but don’t live with, tests positive.

You must self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test if you’re identified as a non-household contact.

However, you may end your self-isolation if you return a negative test and you’re fully vaccinated.

You must continue your 10-day self-isolation if you’re not fully vaccinated.

This is because symptoms can take 10 days to develop and you can pass the virus on even if you don’t know you have it. If you develop symptoms, you should request a test.

What other updates did Nicola Sturgeon give?

The First Minister also advised businesses to postpone their Christmas parties and urged them to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.

The advice comes as the First Minister told how Omicron cases have doubled every day.

She also urged everyone to get vaccinated and continue to conduct lateral flow tests regularly.

