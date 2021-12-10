Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Johnson: New photo of missing St Andrews pensioner released by family

By Neil Henderson
December 10 2021, 1.34pm
The new photograph of missing St Andrews pensioner Paul Johnson, as a police search continues.
The family of a missing St Andrews pensioner have released a new photo of him as the search continues nearly three months on.

Paul Johnson, 74, left his house on Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm on Wednesday September 15 to go for a walk.

The last confirmed sighting of him was at around 10.45pm on Hepworth Gardens, at the junction with Lawhead Road.

Extensive searches of local area

His disappearance triggered a huge campaign by family and friends with dozens of missing person posters distributed throughout St Andrews.

Relatives also spoke of their heartache on the 10-week anniversary of Mr Johnson going missing.

However, despite an extensive police investigation, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

In a fresh appeal, which includes a new image of Mr Johnson (above), Community Sergeant Matt Spencer said: “Paul has not been seen since and has not been in touch with his family are understandably very concerned, as are officers.

Dozens of missing person posters were displayed across St Andrews.

“We have carried out extensive searches to try to find Paul, including door to door enquiries and obtaining CCTV.

“We are asking anyone who may know where Paul is to get in touch.

“Or if Paul hears about this appeal then please call us or your family.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of Thursday September 16 2021.”

Police search Fife beauty spots after ‘potential sightings’ of missing St Andrews pensioner

