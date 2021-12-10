Paul Johnson: New photo of missing St Andrews pensioner released by family

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of a missing St Andrews pensioner have released a new photo of him as the search continues nearly three months on.

Paul Johnson, 74, left his house on Hay Fleming Avenue at around 10pm on Wednesday September 15 to go for a walk.

The last confirmed sighting of him was at around 10.45pm on Hepworth Gardens, at the junction with Lawhead Road.

Extensive searches of local area

His disappearance triggered a huge campaign by family and friends with dozens of missing person posters distributed throughout St Andrews.

Relatives also spoke of their heartache on the 10-week anniversary of Mr Johnson going missing.

However, despite an extensive police investigation, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

In a fresh appeal, which includes a new image of Mr Johnson (above), Community Sergeant Matt Spencer said: “Paul has not been seen since and has not been in touch with his family are understandably very concerned, as are officers.

“We have carried out extensive searches to try to find Paul, including door to door enquiries and obtaining CCTV.

“We are asking anyone who may know where Paul is to get in touch.

“Or if Paul hears about this appeal then please call us or your family.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0266 of Thursday September 16 2021.”