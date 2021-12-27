Covid booster vaccine: Five days remain to get ‘boosted by the bells’

An error occurred. Please try again.

With just five days left to get ‘boosted by the bells’, all remaining over-18s across Fife and Tayside are being urged to come along for their Covid-19 booster.

Latest figures show 73.5% of eligible adults aged over 18 in Scotland have now received their booster or third dose.

The government is urging everyone to get their booster before the bells ring at midnight on Hogmanay.

The message comes as new restrictions are introduced in Scotland, to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

‘Monumental effort’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited the vaccination centre at the Dewars Centre in Perth today.

He thanked staff for their ongoing efforts over the Christmas period, and encouraged people to keep coming forward.

Mr Yousaf said: “Since the emergence of the Omicron variant there has been a monumental effort by everyone on Scotland’s vaccination programme to make sure we can deliver booster vaccines as quickly as possible.

“That’s because it is the single best way to protect people’s health, and the NHS.

‘Our vaccination teams are waiting for you’

“This week we’re calling on everyone in the country to rally round and do their bit by coming forward for their booster dose.

“I know many people will have some well-deserved time off at this time of year. If you haven’t yet had your booster, there is bound to be a vaccination clinic or drop-in centre near you.

“Please have a look on the online portal to book an appointment. Or check your local NHS board’s social media channels to find out where the vaccine is being offered.

“This is so you can join the thousands of others who have been boosted by the bells.

“If you’ve yet to have your first or second dose, it still isn’t too late for that either. Our vaccination teams are waiting for you, so please come along.

“The sooner you have your first dose, the sooner you can then get your second, and then your booster, for the extra protection that gives.”

How do I book my booster?

To use the online portal, you will need your unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter or texts.

If this is not readily available, it can be located or reset at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

Those without online access, can book an appointment through the National Helpline 0800 030 8013.

Appointments must be booked at least 12 weeks after a second dose.

However, adults with a confirmed case of the virus should wait four weeks from testing positive to receive their booster.