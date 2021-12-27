Adam Watts: £44k raised for family of Angus man killed in dog attack

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fundraiser for the family of Adam Watts, who was killed in a dog attack in Auchterhouse last week, has now raised over £44,000.

Fundraisers set an initial target of £5,000 to help Adam’s grieving family but this was surpassed just hours after it was set up and continues to rise.

Those commenting after donating have described the animal lover as a “truly amazing guy” and a “wonderful father”.

His death and the circumstances surrounding it have shocked both the local community and many people across the country.

The affable father-of-five owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack took place on Wednesday.

Police attended but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fundraiser was launched soon after to assist Adam’s family with any financial costs that may arise following his death.

Around 1500 people have contributed to the fundraiser.

Adam leaves behind his five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Janine Sturgeon of the charity Save Our Seized Dogs launched the JustGiving page in connection with dog fostering charity Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue.

She said: “Adam’s family have always supported many charities and they are valued members of their local community.

“We are raising funds to help his five lovely boys and family to ease the burden of any costs that may arise from his untimely death and for the family to use at their own discretion.”