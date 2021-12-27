Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Adam Watts: £44k raised for family of Angus man killed in dog attack

By Katy Scott
December 27 2021, 2.29pm Updated: December 27 2021, 3.02pm
Adam Watts
Adam Watts.

A fundraiser for the family of Adam Watts, who was killed in a dog attack in Auchterhouse last week, has now raised over £44,000.

Fundraisers set an initial target of £5,000 to help Adam’s grieving family but this was surpassed just hours after it was set up and continues to rise.

Those commenting after donating have described the animal lover as a “truly amazing guy” and a “wonderful father”.

His death and the circumstances surrounding it have shocked both the local community and many people across the country.

The affable father-of-five owned Juniper Kennels and Cattery in the village, where the attack took place on Wednesday.

Police attended but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fundraiser was launched soon after to assist Adam’s family with any financial costs that may arise following his death.

Members of the community left flowers outside Juniper Kennels and Cattery in memory of Adam Watts.
Members of the community left flowers outside Juniper Kennels and Cattery in memory of Adam Watts.

Around 1500 people have contributed to the fundraiser.

Adam leaves behind his five sons. His wife, Eileen, died of cancer in 2013.

Janine Sturgeon of the charity Save Our Seized Dogs launched the JustGiving page in connection with dog fostering charity Salt’s Helping Hounds Rescue.

She said: “Adam’s family have always supported many charities and they are valued members of their local community.

“We are raising funds to help his five lovely boys and family to ease the burden of any costs that may arise from his untimely death and for the family to use at their own discretion.”

Adam Watts: His family should be proud of the man he was

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier