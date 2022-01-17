Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to beat Blue Monday: Tips to improve your mood and where to find help

By Cara Forrester
January 17 2022, 7.33am Updated: January 17 2022, 9.28am
Top tips to improve your mood on Blue Monday

It’s cold, grey and miserable outside. You may have fallen off the New Year resolution wagon. And your credit card is likely groaning under the weight of festive spending.

No wonder January 17 has been given the title of Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year!

The phrase, first coined by Sky Travel in 2005, is said to have been calculated using an “equation” taking into account things like the weather.

Some have dismissed it as pseudoscience and a recent survey says half of people think it’s just a gimmick.

But if you’re one of the 48% who think it does have a negative impact on mood what can you do to beat Blue Monday?

Do you have the January blues?

And if it’s more than feeling low, where do you go for help?

The survey for Blu also revealed 19% of Scots are booking the day off work – but what else can you do if that’s not an option?

Beat Blue Monday: Set aside time for you

It’s important you take time to recharge so you don’t feel deflated and burnt out, which could lead to low mood.

Trying to keep upbeat, thinking of the lighter side of life, or the things in your life that you’re grateful for, can help lift you.

Mental health specialists from Delamere suggest these top five tips:

Why not go for a walk?
  • Set reminders to call your family – check in and stay in touch, even once a week.
  • Try to appreciate your surroundings – make a point of noticing the little things in your day, the sunrise, the birds singing, the buildings you pass.

Low mood vs depression

It’s worth remembering there’s a difference between low mood and depression.

You can find out more information about these two conditions on NHS Inform.

Seek help if you need to.

But whatever the cause, if negative feelings don’t go away, are too much for you to cope with, or are stopping you from carrying on with your normal life, you may need extra support.

Where do I go for help?

Talk to your GP or speak to a Breathing Space advisor on 0800 83 85 87 from Monday to Friday 6pm to 2am and 24 hours a day at the weekend.

If you are feeling distressed, in a state of despair or suicidal you can contact NHS 24 on 111 or Samaritans free from any phone on 116 123, 24 hours a day, seven days a week or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans online.

