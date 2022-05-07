Have I got hay fever or the cold? The symptoms and treatments you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Have I got hay fever or the cold? The symptoms and treatments you need to know

By Cara Forrester
May 7 2022, 5.53am
Hay fever signs and symptoms.
As we move into the warmer months it means it’s hay fever season again.

But how do you know the difference between hay fever and the cold?

And if you have hay fever, how do you treat it?

We take a look at the most common symptoms, how you can ease them and the differences between hay fever and a cold.

Hay fever or a cold?

Hay fever and the common cold share some similar symptoms making it sometimes difficult to tell them apart.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is a common allergic reaction to pollen. It is also known as allergic rhinitis.

It’s usually worst between March and September, especially when it is warm, humid or windy – when the pollen count is at its highest.

Hay fever is at its worst when the pollen count is high.

Allergy UK states grass pollen is the most common allergen, but tree and weed pollens can also cause hay fever.

What are the most common hay fever symptoms?

There are a number of symptoms including:

  • sneezing, itchy, blocked, runny or stuffy nose, nasal congestion
  • itchy palate or throat
  • red/itchy/watery eyes that can become very sore or infected with frequent rubbing
  • post nasal drip (the sensation of mucus running down the back of the throat)
  • cough
Sneezing is one of the symptoms to watch out for.
  • wheezing/asthma symptoms/tight chest/breathlessness
  • sinus inflammation/pain
  • feeling of itch in ear/ear blockage
  • nose bleeds – due to the lining of the nose being itchy and often rubbed or scratched.

What are the best hay fever treatments?

There’s no cure for hay fever but you can do certain things to ease your symptoms:

  • avoid pollen if you can
  • put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen
  • wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes
  • shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off
  • keep windows and doors shut as much as possible
  • vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth
  • buy a pollen filter for air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Your pharmacist can suggest the best treatments – like antihistamine drops, tablets or nasal sprays.

See your GP if symptoms get worse.

See your GP if your symptoms don’t get better after treatment from the pharmacist or if you get worse.

Steroid treatments, such as a nasal spray, can be prescribed. If steroids and other hay fever treatments don’t work, your GP may refer you for immunotherapy.

There’s lots of advice at Allergy UK and you can track the pollen count in your area on the Met Office website.

How to tell whether it’s hay fever or a cold

Hay fever and the common cold share many symptoms, such as a runny nose and sneezing.  A cold can also include a sore throat and coughing.

But the cold is caused by a virus, unlike hay fever which is an allergy.

Hay fever will last for weeks or months, unlike a cold, which usually goes away after one to two weeks.

Cold and hay fever share symptoms.

A key symptom signalling hay fever is itchy or watery eyes and clear discharge from the nose.

While more severe symptoms of a cold may include a fever and aching muscles.

