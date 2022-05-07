Have I got hay fever or the cold? The symptoms and treatments you need to know

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As we move into the warmer months it means it’s hay fever season again.

But how do you know the difference between hay fever and the cold?

And if you have hay fever, how do you treat it?

We take a look at the most common symptoms, how you can ease them and the differences between hay fever and a cold.

Hay fever and the common cold share some similar symptoms making it sometimes difficult to tell them apart.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is a common allergic reaction to pollen. It is also known as allergic rhinitis.

It’s usually worst between March and September, especially when it is warm, humid or windy – when the pollen count is at its highest.

Allergy UK states grass pollen is the most common allergen, but tree and weed pollens can also cause hay fever.

What are the most common hay fever symptoms?

There are a number of symptoms including:

sneezing, itchy, blocked, runny or stuffy nose, nasal congestion

itchy palate or throat

red/itchy/watery eyes that can become very sore or infected with frequent rubbing

post nasal drip (the sensation of mucus running down the back of the throat)

cough

wheezing/asthma symptoms/tight chest/breathlessness

sinus inflammation/pain

feeling of itch in ear/ear blockage

nose bleeds – due to the lining of the nose being itchy and often rubbed or scratched.

What are the best hay fever treatments?

There’s no cure for hay fever but you can do certain things to ease your symptoms:

avoid pollen if you can

put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen

wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes

shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth

buy a pollen filter for air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter.

Your pharmacist can suggest the best treatments – like antihistamine drops, tablets or nasal sprays.

See your GP if your symptoms don’t get better after treatment from the pharmacist or if you get worse.

Steroid treatments, such as a nasal spray, can be prescribed. If steroids and other hay fever treatments don’t work, your GP may refer you for immunotherapy.

There’s lots of advice at Allergy UK and you can track the pollen count in your area on the Met Office website.

How to tell whether it’s hay fever or a cold

Hay fever and the common cold share many symptoms, such as a runny nose and sneezing. A cold can also include a sore throat and coughing.

But the cold is caused by a virus, unlike hay fever which is an allergy.

Hay fever will last for weeks or months, unlike a cold, which usually goes away after one to two weeks.

A key symptom signalling hay fever is itchy or watery eyes and clear discharge from the nose.

While more severe symptoms of a cold may include a fever and aching muscles.

Read our explainer on the best ways to treat cold symptoms here.