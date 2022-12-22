Pharmacy and GP opening times in Tayside over the festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Pharmacy and GP opening times in Tayside over the festive season

By Dawn Donaghey
December 22 2022, 5.53am
NHS Tayside have issued advice on where to get treatment and prescriptions over the festive season.

NHS Tayside have confirmed GP surgeries in the area will be closed for eight days over the festive period – and issued advice on treatment and repeat prescriptions during the holidays.

GP surgeries in Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Angus will be closed from December 24 to 27 and December 31 to January 3.

For non-urgent health issues during this time, NHS Tayside advise waiting until your GP surgery reopens or contacting a local community pharmacy.

Community pharmacies will give advice, support and treatment for minor ailments such as a cough, cold or sore throat, stomach complaints, or aches and pains.

Repeat prescriptions

NHS Tayside say there is no need to order additional medication over the festive period.

But you should ensure you order any regular medication you need in plenty of time before the holidays. Allow seven days between ordering and collecting prescriptions.

They add: “If you need emergency medication please contact your regular pharmacy.

“The out-of-hours service is for urgent medical problems only. And providing repeat medication may delay treatment of patients with an acute problem.”

Over the counter medications

Stocking up on common medicines is advised for the festive season.

Paracetamol (including liquid paracetamol for children), ibuprofen, cold and flu remedies can help many minor ailments.

And anti-histamines, medicine for indigestion, diarrhoea or constipation, as well as first aid kit supplies like plasters, bandages and antiseptic wipes/creams, are also good to have on hand.

Symptom checkers

www.nhsinform.scot also offers a quick and easy way to find answers to most common health questions, and includes symptom checkers.

A&E and emergencies

NHS Tayside advise: “If you think you need A&E, but it’s not life-threatening, call NHS 24 on 111 day or night.

“If it’s an emergency, you should call 999 or go to A&E.

“Please do not attend A&E with a problem that you would normally see your GP with.  This will allow A&E to concentrate on patients with emergency conditions.”

  • For further information on health services in Tayside click here.

