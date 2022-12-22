Pharmacy and GP opening times in Tayside over the festive season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Tayside have confirmed GP surgeries in the area will be closed for eight days over the festive period – and issued advice on treatment and repeat prescriptions during the holidays.

GP surgeries in Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Angus will be closed from December 24 to 27 and December 31 to January 3.

For non-urgent health issues during this time, NHS Tayside advise waiting until your GP surgery reopens or contacting a local community pharmacy.

Community pharmacies will give advice, support and treatment for minor ailments such as a cough, cold or sore throat, stomach complaints, or aches and pains.

Repeat prescriptions

NHS Tayside say there is no need to order additional medication over the festive period.

But you should ensure you order any regular medication you need in plenty of time before the holidays. Allow seven days between ordering and collecting prescriptions.

They add: “If you need emergency medication please contact your regular pharmacy.

“The out-of-hours service is for urgent medical problems only. And providing repeat medication may delay treatment of patients with an acute problem.”

Over the counter medications

Stocking up on common medicines is advised for the festive season.

Paracetamol (including liquid paracetamol for children), ibuprofen, cold and flu remedies can help many minor ailments.

And anti-histamines, medicine for indigestion, diarrhoea or constipation, as well as first aid kit supplies like plasters, bandages and antiseptic wipes/creams, are also good to have on hand.

Symptom checkers

www.nhsinform.scot also offers a quick and easy way to find answers to most common health questions, and includes symptom checkers.

A&E and emergencies

NHS Tayside advise: “If you think you need A&E, but it’s not life-threatening, call NHS 24 on 111 day or night.

“If it’s an emergency, you should call 999 or go to A&E.

“Please do not attend A&E with a problem that you would normally see your GP with. This will allow A&E to concentrate on patients with emergency conditions.”

For further information on health services in Tayside click here.