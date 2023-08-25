Courier chair yoga and cuppa goes down a treat with readers

Readers had the opportunity to give chair yoga a try when The Courier staged a ‘Bend and Blether’ event in Dundee this week.

The special 45-minute session, hosted by Finlay Wilson of Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks, gave readers the chance to give the practice a go at our Meadowside HQ.

Participants were also offered refreshments of tea or coffee.

A free chair yoga class was introduced at his Dundee studio, Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks, in the city’s Scott Street, at the start of this year.

And it has proved to be so popular, more free sessions are being added to the class timetable next month – thanks to funding from The National Lottery.

What did the chair yoga class involve?

At the taster class in Meadowside, Finlay gave locals an introduction to chair yoga – and invited them to sign up for one of his free classes.

It saw participants doing strengthening exercises for the upper and lower body, using special straps provided; along with stretches, side bends and core work.

What did people think of chair yoga?

Allan Henderson, 75, attended the session with his wife, Sheila, 70.

The Dundee couple both found the event to be beneficial.

“It was really good, Finlay was really entertaining and instructive!

“I do some physiotherapy exercises at home but not as intense as this. It’s a workout for the whole body,” Allan said.

“The session was really good and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think I will go along to one of the classes.

“Finlay’s approach was really good.”

Sheila added: “Hats off to The Courier for organising this and highlighting that there are classes like this available.

“If it hadn’t been for the article in the paper, we would not have known about chair yoga.”

Cathie Petrie, 87, from Dundee also enjoyed the session.

“I thought it was excellent. The bit that kept confusing me was the inhaling and exhaling – I was forgetting to breathe!

“I will definitely do some of these exercises at home and would like to go along to the Saturday chair yoga class.

“It was a very good session and Finlay was quite amusing as well.”

Putting the exercises into practice at home

Vicky Macdonald, 63, from Forfar came along to the event as she was hoping to learn some exercises which might help strengthen her core.

Vicky, who has secondary progressive MS, said: “I picked up a few exercises which I will do at home and I would probably come back to one of Finlay’s classes.

“I have found that an exercise class which involves standing – which I have been to before – is not much good for me.

“Whereas doing the exercises in the chair is ideal.”

She added: “It was amazing and definitely worth coming along to.”

Dundonian Liam Devany, 67, also found the session very beneficial.

Liam was diagnosed with kidney cancer two years ago and had to have an operation to remove his left kidney.

“It was very good. I discovered which parts of my body are weaker.

“My left side is not as strong as my right as that is the side I had my kidney removed.

“I would do these exercises at home and add some weights in as well. I think that would be very beneficial.”

Liam, who continues to have regular check ups, added: “Finlay was good and very easy to understand. The time flew by too. I really enjoyed the session.”

‘Chair yoga is for everyone’

Yoga teacher Finlay, 36 said chair yoga is suitable for everyone.

He said it has benefits for those who have injuries, health conditions or those with a desk job as well as people who are older with restricted movement and/or balance issues.

“I enjoyed it and I knew people would be nervous so I instantly wanted to put them at ease.

“A few people booked into our classes after the session too which is great.”

“Thank you to The Courier for having us, it has been amazing to get people to think about yoga differently.

“A number of times we hear from people ‘I can’t do’ but with this we have shown that you totally can.”