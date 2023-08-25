Courier chair yoga and cuppa goes down a treat with readers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Courier chair yoga and cuppa goes down a treat with readers

Around two dozen locals enjoyed giving chair yoga a try at the Courier community event.

By Debbie Clarke
Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leads the participants in a chair yoga session at The Courier office in Meadowside, Dundee.
Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leads the participants in a chair yoga session at The Courier office in Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Readers had the opportunity to give chair yoga a try when The Courier staged a ‘Bend and Blether’ event in Dundee this week.

The special 45-minute session, hosted by Finlay Wilson of Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks, gave readers the chance to give the practice a go at our Meadowside HQ.

Participants were also offered refreshments of tea or coffee.

A free chair yoga class was introduced at his Dundee studio, Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks, in the city’s Scott Street, at the start of this year.

And it has proved to be so popular, more free sessions are being added to the class timetable next month – thanks to funding from The National Lottery.

Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leading the chair yoga session at The Courier office in Meadowside, Dundee.
Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leading the chair yoga session at The Courier office in Meadowside, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What did the chair yoga class involve?

At the taster class in Meadowside, Finlay gave locals an introduction to chair yoga – and invited them to sign up for one of his free classes.

It saw participants doing strengthening exercises for the upper and lower body, using special straps provided; along with stretches, side bends and core work.

What did people think of chair yoga?

Allan Henderson, 75, attended the session with his wife, Sheila, 70.

Allan Henderson was one of the participants in the chair yoga season at the Courier event in Dundee
Allan Henderson was one of the participants in the chair yoga season at the Courier event in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Dundee couple both found the event to be beneficial.

“It was really good, Finlay was really entertaining and instructive!

“I do some physiotherapy exercises at home but not as intense as this. It’s a workout for the whole body,” Allan said.

“The session was really good and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I think I will go along to one of the classes.

“Finlay’s approach was really good.”

Sheila added: “Hats off to The Courier for organising this and highlighting that there are classes like this available.

“If it hadn’t been for the article in the paper, we would not have known about chair yoga.”

Cathie Petrie, 87, from Dundee also enjoyed the session.

Cathie Petrie, in pink, enjoyed the chair yoga class
Cathie Petrie, in pink, enjoyed the chair yoga class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I thought it was excellent. The bit that kept confusing me was the inhaling and exhaling – I was forgetting to breathe!

“I will definitely do some of these exercises at home and would like to go along to the Saturday chair yoga class.

“It was a very good session and Finlay was quite amusing as well.”

Putting the exercises into practice at home

Vicky Macdonald, 63, from Forfar came along to the event as she was hoping to learn some exercises which might help strengthen her core.

Vicky Macdonald doing some of the exercises during the chair yoga session.
Vicky Macdonald doing some of the exercises during the chair yoga session. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Vicky, who has secondary progressive MS, said: “I picked up a few exercises which I will do at home and I would probably come back to one of Finlay’s classes.

“I have found that an exercise class which involves standing – which I have been to before – is not much good for me.

“Whereas doing the exercises in the chair is ideal.”

She added: “It was amazing and definitely worth coming along to.”

Dundonian Liam Devany, 67, also found the session very beneficial.

Liam was diagnosed with kidney cancer two years ago and had to have an operation to remove his left kidney.

Liam Devany doing one of the chair yoga exercises at the Courier event.
Liam Devany doing one of the chair yoga exercises at the Courier event. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was very good. I discovered which parts of my body are weaker.

“My left side is not as strong as my right as that is the side I had my kidney removed.

“I would do these exercises at home and add some weights in as well. I think that would be very beneficial.”

Liam, who continues to have regular check ups, added: “Finlay was good and very easy to understand. The time flew by too. I really enjoyed the session.”

‘Chair yoga is for everyone’

Yoga teacher Finlay, 36 said chair yoga is suitable for everyone.

Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leading the chair yoga class.
Dundee yoga teacher Finlay Wilson leading the chair yoga class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said it has benefits for those who have injuries, health conditions or those with a desk job as well as people who are older with restricted movement and/or balance issues.

“I enjoyed it and I knew people would be nervous so I instantly wanted to put them at ease.

“A few people booked into our classes after the session too which is great.”

“Thank you to The Courier for having us, it has been amazing to get people to think about yoga differently.

“A number of times we hear from people ‘I can’t do’ but with this we have shown that you totally can.”

 

 

More from Health & Wellbeing

NHS Tayside Covid protect NHS sign
NHS Tayside whistleblower ‘threatened with sack’ for allowing office staff to work from home…
Health and wellbeing features writer Debbie Clarke relaxing as she experiences meditation.
Meditation at a Kirkcaldy wellbeing centre: Here's what happened when I tried it
Dundee mum Sally Kiddie with her teenage daughter Eilidh who has Friedreich's ataxia
Dundee mum hopes new drug will help daughter with rare condition Friedreich's ataxia
drug deaths scotland
Dundee charts record fall in drug deaths as Scotland-wide figure declines
Grant Archibald, outgoing Chief Executive of NHS Tayside. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside failed to comply with work from home guidance during Covid pandemic
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall
NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald.
NHS Tayside chief breaks silence on departure as politicians react
Martin Short from Forfar doing some chair yoga with Finlay at Heart Space in Dundee.
'Chair yoga' changed Angus amputee’s life – what could it do for you?
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel scandal: What exactly did ‘supervision’ mean for disgraced Dundee surgeon?
Robert Lockhart says the NHS has failed.
Fife dental boss warns looming shake-up could cost lives
4

Conversation