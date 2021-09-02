Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Homes & Gardens

PROPERTY: Carodean a gorgeous traditional cottage in heart of Falkland

By Jack McKeown
September 2 2021, 9.02am
Post Thumbnail

Carodean is a traditional cottage in the heart of Falkland that has been beautifully renovated and updated.

The three-bedroom stone built cottage has an orange pantile roof. Located on West Port it enjoys a superb central position in the historic Fife village. 

Falkland Palace is just a short walk in one direction, with Maspie Den and the Stables cafe a few moments in the other direction.

Carodean’s entrance leads into a lovely part double-height hall with doors to the sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The sitting room has hardwood flooring, a log burning stove and an archway through to a dining room. Glazed doors from the dining room open onto a garden terrace. The kitchen has bespoke units, a range cooker and a stable-style door to the garden.

Stairs open onto a spacious landing with a skylight window and space for a chair that would be a perfect spot for reading. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The south-facing bedroom enjoys views to the East Lomond.

The enchanting garden at Carodean has a terrace, lawn, and mature bushes. A gate at the foot of the garden opens into a park, from where you can explore the fabulous network of trails, woodland and hills that make up Falkland Estate.

Carodean is a lovely little cottage that would make a fantastic retirement home, weekend retreat, or holiday let.

Carodean, West Port, Falkland is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £340,000.  

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]