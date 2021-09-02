PROPERTY: Carodean a gorgeous traditional cottage in heart of Falkland

Carodean is a traditional cottage in the heart of Falkland that has been beautifully renovated and updated.

The three-bedroom stone built cottage has an orange pantile roof. Located on West Port it enjoys a superb central position in the historic Fife village.

Falkland Palace is just a short walk in one direction, with Maspie Den and the Stables cafe a few moments in the other direction.

Carodean’s entrance leads into a lovely part double-height hall with doors to the sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The sitting room has hardwood flooring, a log burning stove and an archway through to a dining room. Glazed doors from the dining room open onto a garden terrace. The kitchen has bespoke units, a range cooker and a stable-style door to the garden.

Stairs open onto a spacious landing with a skylight window and space for a chair that would be a perfect spot for reading. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The south-facing bedroom enjoys views to the East Lomond.

The enchanting garden at Carodean has a terrace, lawn, and mature bushes. A gate at the foot of the garden opens into a park, from where you can explore the fabulous network of trails, woodland and hills that make up Falkland Estate.

Carodean is a lovely little cottage that would make a fantastic retirement home, weekend retreat, or holiday let.

Carodean, West Port, Falkland is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £340,000.