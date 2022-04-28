[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How many of you started planning a house renovation during lockdown? Perhaps you’ve got no further than writing a ‘to do list’? Or maybe you’ve got halfway through fitting that new bathroom and simply have no idea how to plan a house renovation? You may want to make your house into a home but just don’t know where to start.

Over the last few years, we have spent more time than ever at home. While it was natural that our thoughts turned to decorating, updating, renovating and even extensions, now that many of us have returned to our work places, our grand plans may have been left for dust.

So how can we get back on track with our house projects? We spoke to David Robertson, Director of EC2 Ltd, a home renovation company, who gave us his top tips on how to plan a house renovation in 5 easy steps.

1. Look for a whole team approach

When you have a big renovation list, it’s very hard to know exactly where to start especially when you may need lots of different trades from different companies. There is an easy solution to this, by going for one firm that can provide all. At EC2 Ltd we supply experienced tradespeople for all trades and many have been working with us for years. Having this one-stop shop for all trades, allows us to provide clients with continuity of service throughout their job, saving time and making the experience worry free. This also delivers and maintains the highest standards from all of our expert and skilled tradespeople.

2. Expect top rated customer service

There’s nothing worse than coming back to a house full of tradespeople, who’ve left cups and lunch wrappers everywhere or a half finished job that means you can’t even use your kitchen sink. As a local Dundee based company, it’s important for us to provide the best customer service on every job we undertake. This starts with the initial client meetings right through to the final day of the job. EC2 ltd are here and ready to provide a trusted, reliable service and a stress free experience for all our clients.

3. Try something new

Have you ever thought about some bespoke joinery or perhaps creating a new room? With the current housing prices hitting record highs, many of our clients are looking not to move house, but to add value to their existing property with extensions, new rooms and whole house conversions. At EC2 Ltd we can take your vision and make it into reality. With bespoke client meetings, we are there to hold your hand every step of the way.

4. Tick off those small jobs

It’s not just the big jobs, Ec2 Ltd also look after those smaller jobs. Those things that perhaps we never, get round to. We can handle small refurbishments and take pride in every job we do no matter the size. So if we are just adding an extra room, you will be safe in the knowledge that it’s been done with care and expert professionalism.

5. Go for longevity

In our throw-away culture, it’s easy to forget that we should be looking for materials and renovations that are built to last. The materials we source for jobs are of the highest quality from the leading manufacturers and suppliers. Whether it is a small refurbishment or a full new extension, our work is built to last. Not only does this save you money in the long run, it can also mean your house is that bit more sustainable.

What one EC2 Ltd customer says:

EC2 carried out all the total refurbishment of my new house both externally (roof, windows, fascia’s, front door and French doors) and internally, (kitchen, bathrooms, internal doors and flooring). This involved many different tradespeople; joiner, decorators, plumbers, electricians, slaters etc. David and the team organised everything and made what was a daunting task, completely stress free, they delivered everything we discussed in the timescale and the budget as they advised. I can’t thank EC2 enough. All the team were very professional and carried out the work to a very highest standard. We are delighted with the final result and would absolutely recommend them to anyone looking for a home improvements company. Sarah McKay, Broughty Ferry

How do I get in touch?

Want to find out more about EC2 Ltd or discuss a future project you may have for the team, tap into their expert knowledge by contacting them. Read more about EC2 Ltd and what services they offer – perfect for anytime of the year.

