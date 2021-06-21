PROPERTY: Four churches for sale across Fife and Angus

Four churches have gone on sale in Fife and Angus.

St Rule’s Church in Monifieth, Dun Parish Church near Montrose, Collessie Church in Fife and Kirkton of Cults Church also in Fife are now surplus to Church of Scotland’s requirements.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

The cheapest and perhaps the most charming is Kirkton of Cults . The B listed church sits in the centre of the village, which lies in the Fife hills halfway between Cupar and Kennoway.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

There is also a tiny but very lovely Session House at the entrance to the churchyard. The asking price for church and session house was offers over £30,000. Sadly for anyone interested in purchasing, Kirkton of Cults Church went to a closing date soon after coming on the market and is now under offer.

Collessie Church

Not far away is the much bigger Collessie Church in the Howe of Fife, on sale for offers over £65,000. Located just off the A91 it is well situated for Fife’s transport network.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

The internal layout has pews, a central pulpit and a balcony area with office space. Collessie Church has also attracted a flurry of interest and a closing date of Wednesday June 23 has been set.

St Rule’s Church

In Angus, St Rule’s Church is on sale for offers over £124,995. The handsome B listed church is located – appropriately – on Church Street in Monifieth. It has been surplus to requirements since the new Monifieth Parish Church was built on the town’s High Street. The new church won the Dundee Institute of Architect’s Supreme Award in 2019.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

St Rule’s Church is of traditional design with a two-storey extension to the rear. It is a huge building, with more than 500 square metres of floor space.

Dun Parish Church

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

Further up the Angus coast, Dun Parish Church has an asking price of offers over £95,000. It sits in the hamlet of Dun to the north of Montrose Basin. Dating from 1834 it was designed and built by Montrose architect Robert Dalgarno for Lady Margaret Erskine, the 17th Laird of Dun.

© Supplied by Church of Scotland

It replaced an earlier church building on the House of Dun estate and still contains artefacts from the older building, including the historic carved pulpit which dates back to 1615.

For more details visit the property section of of the Church of Scotland website.