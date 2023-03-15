Road Test: Ford Focus ST still one of the top hot hatches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ford has always made some of the best hot hatches and the Focus ST is no exception.

It doesn’t hurt that the company’s everyday models are great to drive to begin with. Even a bog standard Fiesta or Focus has a dynamic chassis that makes the car fun to throw around some bends.

So what happens when you add a powerful engine, uprated brakes, stiffer suspension and a body kit to the Ford Focus?

Good things, that’s what. The Focus ST has a 2.3 litre turbocharged petrol engine that develops 280hp.

Ford has recently revised the car with a new front end and an upgraded interior.

Prices and spec

Prices start at around the £35,000 mark. That’s not bargain basement for a hot hatch but to be fair the ST doesn’t feel like a bargain basement car. It’s well equipped, a lot of engineering has gone into it, and it should hold its value well.

Buyers can choose a seven-speed automatic but if ever a car was meant to be bought with a manual gearbox it was this one. Hot hatches are meant to be driven, not wafted along in, and a manual gearbox makes you feel much more tuned in to what the car’s doing.

It passes all the hot hatch tests will flying colours. For starters it is fast. Zero to 62mph comes up in 5.7 seconds and top speed is 155mph.

And it handles beautifully. The suspension has been lowered slightly, there’s an electronically controlled limited slip diff to direct power where it’s needed most, and adaptive damping is standard. The brake servo has an electric pump so the brakes won’t fade as quickly if you’re going at it on a track day. Even the steering is quicker and more responsive than in the standard Focus.

I had a great time throwing it round some quiet country lanes in Fife. I wish I’d had time to drop into Knockhill and explore what it can do on track.

Interior

Inside you get sports seats that hug you so you don’t slide around during hard cornering. While they’re on the firm side I still found them comfortable on long journeys. Indeed the same can be said of the suspension. When you’re not using its performance prowess the Focus ST is a surprisingly refined cruiser.

The new interior gets a touchscreen that’s much larger than the previous car’s. Sadly many functions that were operated by buttons and dials have now been put into the touchscreen and require you to delve into submenus.

When it comes to practicality the ST is up there with any other Focus. Rear head and legroom is ample and there’s a sizeable hatchback boot.

Indeed, the Ford Focus ST is a terrific all-rounder. It’s a thrilling hot hatch that’s still calm and capable enough to be a family’s daily run-around.

Rivals

It’s up against some very talented opposition in the form of the Hyundai i30 N, VW Golf GTI and the smaller and cheaper but still excellent Toyota GR Yaris. The Ford is certainly good enough to hold its head up high against any of these rivals.

In fact the only thing that’s against it is Father Time.

When I started as a motoring journalist 17 years ago hot hatches were in their pomp and most cars still had manual gearboxes. The vast majority of cars I test now are automatic and increasingly they’re fully electric.

I’m not against either of those things. Progress has to happen. But part of me is sad that the glory days of hot hatches are drawing to an end. A few years from now they’ll stop making cars like this.

That makes me especially glad I had such a fantastic week in the Ford Focus ST.

Facts

Price: £36,855

0-62mph: 5.7 seconds

Top speed: 155mph

Economy: 35.3mpg

CO2 emissions: 183g/km