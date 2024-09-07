Blairgowrie adventurer is first blind ‘prone’ boarder to qualify for world championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Blairgowrie adventurer is first blind ‘prone’ boarder to qualify for world championships

Dean Dunbar is the first registered blind paddler to qualify for the event, having won the prone board division of the Scottish National Paddleboard Championships

Blind prone paddleboarder Dean Dunbar training at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Blind prone paddleboarder Dean Dunbar training at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

It’s 6am on a sunny Monday morning and Dean Dunbar is powering across Perthshire’s Clunie Loch on his prone board.

His wife, Rhona, and his guide dog, Molly, sit on the shore keeping watch.

Blairgowrie-based Dean, 55, is blind, but he knows this body of water well. There’s little chance of him crashing into the loch’s small island, or paddling off course.

“I probably hit things once or twice a year,” he laughs. “During a race, once, I reversed my board into a concrete wall, taking a chunk out of it.”

Dean hopes he won’t be crashing into anything when he heads to Copenhagen to represent Scotland in the prone boarding section of the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Championships later this month.

Dean Dunbar with his prone board on Clunie Loch.
Dean Dunbar with his prone board on Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He’s the first registered blind paddler to qualify for the event, having won the prone division of the Scottish National Paddleboard Championships in June.

Record breaker

Dean, who has set more than 25 world-firsts in everything from open-water swimming to stand-up paddleboarding (SUP), took up the lesser-known sport of prone boarding in 2019 after developing a foot injury.

It was so bad that it forced him to stop paddling during a 220km non-stop SUP challenge.

But what, you may well ask, is prone boarding?

Basically, you lie prone on a board instead of standing up, using your arms as paddles to do the front crawl, or you kneel and perform the butterfly stoke.

Dean Dunbar and his guide dog Molly at Loch Clunie, near Blairgowrie.
Dean and his guide dog Molly at Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There’s no pressure on the feet – so it’s the perfect sport for Dean. However, it’s not easy; it’s much more taxing than SUP.

“When paddlers see me prone boarding, they’ll sometimes shout: ‘Look, he’s cheating, he’s lying down’, but when they try it, they realise how hard it is,” says Dean.

“The board is incredibly tippy; it wants to roll over at the slightest bump in the water.”

Extreme dreams

The fact Dean has a rare degenerative vision condition called rod and cone dystrophy – which means his rod and cone cells are dying off in large quantities – makes his nerve-shredding challenges even more impressive.

He began losing his sight aged nine when he struggled to read what his teacher was writing on the blackboard.

Dean in action during prone board training at Loch Clunie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dean in action during prone board training at Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

His vision continued to deteriorate and he was registered blind aged 27.

A few years later, however, he started taking up extreme sports ranging from skydiving to mountain biking, kayaking, wing walking and bungee jumping – and was the first person to abseil down the UK’s highest waterfall, 658ft Eas a Chual Aluinn in Assynt.

He’s completed swimming challenges galore, too, including swimming the Corryvreckan Gulf in the Inner Hebrides, home to the world’s third largest whirlpool.

And he was the first to paddleboard to St Kilda from North Uist, a gruelling and dangerous 70km crossing.

Blind and dangerous

How is this possible for a blind person?

“I have lots of blind spots across my eyes and my brain fills in the gaps to what it thinks should be there,” Dean explains.

“I’ll look down the road and think it’s clear but there could be an arctic lorry in one of these blind spots so I need to use my ears more than my eyes.

Dean alongside his wife Rhona and their dog Molly at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie.
Dean, Rhona and their dog Molly at Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“There are so many things I ‘see’ that aren’t there. Just the other day I heard a bush move and within the space of about a second and a half, my brain showed me a bird, then a cat, and then a dog.

“I’ve been in the car with Rhona and thought I’ve seen flowers, with colourful petals and stems, but then she’ll tell me it’s just roadworks!”

Dean and Rhona get ready to train at Clunie Loch.
Dean and Rhona get ready to train at Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

When it comes to paddling, Dean is great at memorising what’s around him, but if he heads to a new spot, Rhona, a GP, will help guide him on her SUP.

“I try to work out the landscape around me,” Dean explains.

“I see three layers in front – the grey sky, the darkness of the land, and the light colour of the water.

“Normally at the end of a loch you’ll have the hills at either side, and a sort of ‘V’ where the two hills meet. I have the V as my sweet spot. I’ll aim for that until I hit land.”

‘There could be utter carnage!’

While most events Dean’s competed in have allowed for electronic and mechanical assistance (he’s normally guided by Rhona on the water using a ‘Milo’ communications device), the organisers of the world championships, ISA, aren’t giving him any concessions.

“This is the first time a blind person has qualified, as far as I know,” says Dean.

“Without guidance I’ve no idea where I’m going. So there could be utter carnage!”

Dean enjoys early morning prone board training sessions at Clunie Loch.
Dean enjoys early morning prone board training sessions at Clunie Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But he’s determined to compete, having had the Scottish Surfing Federation fighting his corner to let him take part in the event.

“When I was initially told I couldn’t compete, I was angry and upset,” Dean reveals.

“I thought, ‘I’m 55, I’m blind, and what are the chances of me getting to do this again’. It took weeks of fighting to get the go ahead.”

There were two races open to Dean but he’s ruled out the long-distance option, joking that he could “end up in the middle of the Baltic Sea” with the Thunderbirds looking for him.

Dean is excited about the upcoming World Championships in Denmark.
Dean is excited about the upcoming World Championships in Denmark. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Instead, he’s doing the technical race, which will involve trying to keep sight of paddlers ahead of him, and working out whether others are coming towards him, or away from him – and at what speed.

Calculations

“I’ll have to do a lot of calculations. I won’t see the marker buoys so I’ll need to count my strokes based on water conditions – whether it’s a flat, calm day, or a lumpy one – and hope I’m going in a straight line.

“It’s a massive challenge and I’m going to be representing Scotland which is really important to me, so I’ll give it a bash.”

Prone boarding involves a lot of upper-body strength. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Even if all goes well and Dean is speedier than his fellow competitors, he doubts he could win the race unassisted.

“It’ll be impossible to win any of my races, as I’ll always need another paddler ahead of me to gauge where I’m going,” he adds.

Still, Dean remains excited about the challenge and he’s forking out thousands of pounds to make it happen.

Prone boarding – a huge buzz

So why prone boarding? “It’s a sensory thing for me,” he reflects.

“When you’re lying down so close to the water, you’re really just a few inches above it, so you’re getting splashed by the water. It’s so exhilarating. It’s a huge buzz.”

There’s a small community of prone boarders in Scotland – Dean reckons there are six – and they’re members of the Highland Prone Paddlers.

If you fancy getting into the sport, he suggests going along to one of the group’s meetings.

Dean’s guide dog Molly isn’t the biggest fan of water! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

As he looks ahead to the event, running from September 16 to 22, Dean hopes he’ll be able to muster up more sponsorship.

“Six of us qualified at the Scottish National Championships in Portobello and we’re the first ever Scottish team heading to the world championships,” he says.

“I’m the only prone boarder – the rest are on SUPs. So it’s a pretty big deal!”

  • You can sponsor Dean and the Scottish team here.

 

Conversation