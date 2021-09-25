PROPERTY: Amazing luxury new build house in countryside near Arbroath has own cinema room

West Newbigging Gardens is a stunning development of new homes in the countryside near Arbroath.

Only one house in the six-property estate remains. It was originally intended for the developer to live in and has been built to an even more luxurious standard than the other five homes.

The site was bought by Moir Construction around six years ago.

Director Gary Moir explains: “It was an industrial site which has Kennedy’s joiners’ workshop, a bus workshop and a blacksmiths on it.

“The land was owned by Carmyllie Properties who had marketed it for a while then contacted me to ask if I might be interested in it.”

It’s not difficult to see what drew Gary to the West Newbigging site. Less than a mile from the edge of Arbroath, it sits in beautiful countryside.

The Angus hills form the horizon to the west, while a thick band of woods provides a view to the south.

A fence at the food of the garden borders on to a field. “If you cross that field there’s a bridge over the railway line,” Gary, 59, says.

“That takes you on to a nature trail that leads you all the way into Arbroath.”

When Gary bought the site it was home to a couple of extremely large warehouses. “It can take quite a long time between buying a site and being able to build on it. So we used the warehouse to manufacture timber frame kits and for storage until we demolished it when we started to build.”

Construction began around three years ago and five of the six homes are now sold. The house is a mixture of timber and stone walls, with the stone coming from Monikie-based Denfind Stone. Number 6 West Newbigging Gardens is the final home to be completed.

Designing a dream home

It was originally intended to be a family home for the Moirs; however, Gary’s wife decided she would rather remain in Arbroath than move into the countryside, so he has put the house on the market.

“Because it was intended as a family home for us I’ve done it to a much higher specification,” he explains.

“There are a lot of features I added just for us that I wouldn’t have put in otherwise.”

Arbroath-based architects the Voigt Partnership designed all of the homes in the small development. Gary’s team of around 15 workers carried out the build.

A new tarmac road leads off a country lane a few hundred yards past the hamlet of St Vigeans.

The road leads past the other homes in the West Newbigging Gardens cluster before reaching number six.

A huge monobloc driveway has parking for numerous cars, with a separate gravel area providing additional space if needed.

A double garage has a remote-controlled electric door.

A stone wall runs down one side of the driveway separating it from the farmland beyond.

Exceptional interior

The front door opens into a vestibule and then a spacious garden room.

This has a vaulted ceiling with double-height windows and is open to the galleried landing at first floor level. Bifold doors open on to the garden terrace.

The dining kitchen is one area where Gary overspent in the expectation of using it himself.

The bespoke kitchen was supplied by the Design House in Perth. It is painted in Farrow & Ball colours and fitted with high-end appliances.

Open plan to the kitchen is the living room, which has huge windows in three sides giving tremendous views and letting in plenty of light.

Another part of the house that was clearly built for Gary’s enjoyment is the cinema room.

A nine-foot screen graces one wall, while high-end speakers are embedded in the walls and ceiling.

There is a raised section at the end of the room so viewers at the back can see over those in front.

Recessed blue LED strips create low level lighting that is perfect for movies. Gary fires up the system and James Cameron’s Avatar comes on.

Picture quality and sound is superb, at least matching the level you would get in your local Odeon.

This is extraordinary. “I know,” Gary groans. “This was meant to be ‘Gary’s room’. I was looking forward to evenings watching films in here.”

Packed with technology

West Newbigging takes full advantage of technology. Downstairs rooms and the master bedroom have smart lighting which is programmable and can be switched on and off remotely using an app. Instead of conventional light switches there are keypads.

These can change the ambience in any room at a single touch. A clever “Go to Bed” mode switches off all the lights behind you as you make your way to your bedroom.

An eight-zone Sonos sound system covers most interior rooms and even the patio. Speakers are fitted in every room and the system has been set up so extra speakers and zones can be added without having to run cables or cut holes in walls and ceilings.

For the security conscious, there is a CCTV system with five cameras giving a sweeping view around the house. The roof has solar panels.

There are WiFi points throughout the house, ensuring a strong signal in every room. Renewable energy in the form of an air source heat pump is used to heat the home.

On the first floor is an open area that can be used for anything from an upper lounge to a home office. It enjoys open views over the garden and Angus countryside.

The enormous master bedroom at 6 West Newbigging measures over 30 feet in length and 17 in width.

A sliding door opens into a dressing room. The en suite bathroom has a large bath and a walk in shower.

There are three more bedrooms upstairs. All are very large doubles and all have en suites. The fourth bedroom also has its own dressing room.

Outside space

Attached to West Newbigging is a large double garage with electric door and double-glazed windows.

To the front of the house is a professionally landscaped garden. In a clever touch part of the patio is covered by a glass overhang.

This provides solar gain, letting you sit outside when the weather wouldn’t otherwise be warm enough.

It also provides an outside space on those warm but wet summer days Scotland is known for.

In the evenings the garden comes to life thanks to artful external lighting. Gary originally intended to install an outdoor shower, and plumbing for it is still in place.

The south-facing garden is perfectly placed to catch rays all day long.

“The sunsets here are really fantastic,” Gary says.

Number 6 West Newbigging Gardens is on sale with Wardhaugh Property for a fixed price of £750,000.