Dalriada: Outstanding Fife ‘grand design’ with living roof

Dalriada is a unique and stunning new-build house near the East Neuk in Fife.

The five-bedroom property was constructed in 2010 on the location of a former water storage facility. Its designers built it into the gently sloping site. As a result the garden lawn flows up and over the home, creating a stunning ‘living’ roof.

South facing, Dalriada has stunning double height windows along its facade. These throw light inside and take full advantage of views across the rolling Fife countryside towards the coast.

The house sits surrounded by woods and farmland a couple of miles north of Lower Largo and Lundin Links. The beaches of the East Neuk are just a five minute drive away while Leven, Cupar and St Andrews are all in easy reach.

Dalriada’s current owners have comprehensively upgraded the property. It has hardwood flooring throughout, and a contemporary kitchen and bathrooms.

Spacious home

The spectacular accommodation extends to nearly 300 square meters. If that wasn’t enough there is an extra 87 square metres provided by the double garage and games room above.

Dalriada is accessed from a quiet country lane. The ground floor has a sitting room and an exceptional open plan kitchen/dining room with breakfasting island. Both rooms lie at the front of the property and are lit by the bank of double height windows.

Bedrooms four and five are accessed from a corridor at ground level. Upstairs, a large mezzanine overlooks the living area and gives access to the principal bedroom.

This beautiful room has sweeping views from its large window. It also features a dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

Bedroom two also has its own en suite and a third room can be used as a bedroom or home office.

Up another level is the second floor. Here there is a lovely family room or library that has glazed doors onto a large balcony. From here there are views all the way across the Forth to the Lothians. You can step straight off the balcony onto the grass roof over the house.

The spacious garage has a workshop area and a large games room above, accessed by an external staircase. This has the potential to be converted into annex accommodation. At present there are five bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms.

Garden and patio

To the front of Dalriada is an area that has stone chips and shrubs for ease of maintenance. A large patio is ideal for outdoor dining in the summertime. The grassed roof area flows downs and joins seamlessly onto the lawn. There’s an extensive parking area and Dalriada is boundaried by stone walls.

Dominic Wedderburn, handling the sale for Galbraith in Cupar, said: “This is a wonderful property for a family wishing to enjoy the spectacular Fife countryside. It has been built with contemporary living in mind.

“With the garage space and room above, along with a workshop and storage area, it also makes for the perfect working from home property with an abundance of accommodation on offer.

“There is also a greenhouse and lovely area suitable for a vegetable plot within the walled garden, for those keen on embracing a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Dalriada, Balhousie, near Largo, Fife is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £725,000.