Bargain Homes: 5 houses in Tayside and Fife for under £80k each

By Jack McKeown
February 16 2022, 4.36pm Updated: February 16 2022, 5.43pm
Looking for a house but don’t have a big budget? Check out these bargain homes for £80,000 or under.

Bow Street, Buckhaven.

This pretty, traditional cottage in Buckhaven is a bit of a wreck inside but is on sale for the bargain price of o/o £50,000. The one-bedroom house needs a full renovation but could easily be a lovely little home. Neighbouring properties have developed into the attic so there is scope to add extra space and value to the house.

With Levenmouth due to get a rail link soon expect property prices in the area to increase.

Bargain Homes: Gallowshade Road, Forfar.

This two bedroom house occupies an elevated site in the Angus town of Forfar. It’s located on Gallowshade Road, a few minutes’ walk from the town centre. With gardens front and back, two double bedrooms and a spacious living room, it’s ideal for a small family. Originally on sale at £95,000, the price has been reduced to offers over £80,000. It’s a lot of house for the money.

Bargain Homes: High Street, Errol.

This one-bedroom house sits on the High Street in the pretty Carse of Gowrie village of Errol. The ground floor has a living room and kitchen, and there’s a double bedroom and bathroom upstairs.

It doesn’t have any outside space of its own but there’s a part a short distance away and beautiful River Tay walks are also nearby. Originally listed at £85,000 it’s now been reduced to o/o £74,500.

Bargain Homes: Farm Road, Crombie.

This three-bedroom end terraced house is in the village of Crombie, on the Forth Coast near Dunfermline. On a corner plot, it has a huge garden and plenty of interior space. It could do with a bit of modernisation but is perfectly liveable.

The house is non-standard construction which limits lending options. With a price tag of £79,000 it is a huge amount of house for a modest sum of money, however.

Bargain Homes: Parkside, Coupar Angus.

Located in the Perthshire town of Coupar Angus, this one bedroom end terraced bungalow is on sale for just £69,750. It sits on a quiet street within easy walking distance of the town centre. The bright living room has large windows and a glazed door out to the gravelled garden. The garden itself backs onto Hay Street Park, making it a perfect home for a dog owner.

House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?

