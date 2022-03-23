5 bargain properties in Tayside and Fife for under £40,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The property market is going crazy at the moment. Many houses are selling for 25-30% over asking price within a week or two.

If you’re a first time buyer it’s easy to despair.

But is it still possible to buy a home without breaking the bank?

Yes, it is – bargain properties are still out there. Here are five flats that cost less than £40,000.

Montrose

This one bedroom flat is on Murray Street, a short walk from the centre of Montrose. The ground floor flat has an open plan living room/kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room.

The lounge has two windows facing towards the front while the kitchen and bedrooms have windows looking over the mutual drying area outside.

It’s on sale for a fixed price of £37,000.

Methil

This one bedroom ground floor flat in Methil is on sale for the extraordinary price of £5,000. A word of warning, though. The flat is being sold through an auction site and the guide price is what bidding is expected to open at – it could go for much more.

Even if you have to pay two or three times the guide price, however, the flat still seems something of a bargain.

It is on Taylor Street, within easy reach of the town centre, Bayview Stadium and the harbour. With double glazing and gas central heating it should be economical to run. As a bonus, it also has main door access.

Kirkcaldy

This one bedroom, first floor flat is on Kirkcaldy High Street. The Lang Toun’s shops, cafes and pubs are just a short walk away, as are the esplanade and beach.

Nicely done up inside, it has laminate flooring, LED downlights, gas central heating and a modern kitchen and bathroom. Not bad for an asking price of offers over £35,000.

Arbroath

This one-bedroom flat in Arbroath is optimistically billed as a ‘penthouse apartment’. It’s not quite a trendy New York loft but for £32,500 you can’t really expect it to be.

Right in the town centre, it has all of Arbroath’s amenities on its doorstep.

Accommodation consists of a living room, kitchen, double bedroom and shower room. Given its central location, it could be used as a holiday home or would make the ideal starter flat for a young person or couple.

Cowdenbeath

Just a short walk from Cowdenbeath train station this property has excellent access to Edinburgh.

The top floor flat needs a bit of cosmetic work but could be turned into an attractive home.

Best of all it has two bedrooms. Once done up you could let out the second bedroom, which might be enough to cover all your bills – letting you live for free.

It’s on sale for offers over £37,500.