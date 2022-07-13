Property: 5 homes in Tayside and Fife for a budget of £250k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside and Fife is a small part of the world but has a varied property market. We look at what a budget of £250,000 will buy you in different areas.

Dundee

Forming part of a conversion of historic Caird House, this apartment has three bedrooms and a lounge with balcony.

Caird House sits on the slopes of the Law just a short walk from Dundee city centre. The flat enjoys excellent views over the city and across the Tay from its elevated position.

The lounge and kitchen are semi-open plan and have lots of windows. The master bedroom and guest bedroom both have en suite bathrooms, and there is a separate cloakroom.

The balcony is a sunny spot to enjoy warm summer days from.

Flat 12, Caird House is on sale for offers over £249,995.

Inverbervie

Travel northwards up the coast and that same £250,000 can buy you this modern bungalow in Inverbervie.

Built three years ago, the house benefits from solar panels and underfloor heating. Its Velux windows have solar power remote controlled blackout blinds.

The detached property has its own garden, and Inverbervie’s beautiful beach is just a short walk away.

Farquhar Street, Inverbervie is on sale for offers over £250,000.

Largoward

Another good option if you want to be near the coast is this detached bungalow near Largoward.

Unlike the house above, you can’t stroll to the beach. But a short and beautiful drive gives you the pick of the East Neuk’s golden sands. St Andrews is also just six miles away.

There is a large living room, kitchen and conservatory, three double bedrooms and a shower room.

The house has an attached garage, driveway and generous gardens.

It’s on sale for £250,000.

Markinch

Elsewhere in Fife, Markinch is a bustling little town. It has its own train station and is on the main line to Edinburgh and Dundee, making it a popular base for commuters.

This three-bedroom, three-storey home is on the High Street. Shops, cafes and bars are all just a few steps away.

The ground floor has a kitchen and dining room, two interconnecting rooms that could be used as additional reception rooms, a box room and WC.

On the first floor is a living room, bedroom and shower room. At attic level there are two more bedrooms.

There is a garage and a back garden.

9 High Street, Markinch is on sale for £250,000.

Stracathro

This handsome stone lodge is near Stracathro, roughly halfway between Dundee and Brechin. The A90 dual carriageway is close by, giving excellent transport links.

The spacious home has a kitchen/diner, living room, three double bedrooms including an en suite master bedroom, a family bathroom and utility room.

There is a gated driveway and a double garage. The huge gardens are a fantastic feature and offer lots of scope. A stone outbuilding gives plenty of storage.

It’s on sale for £250,000.