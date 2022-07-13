Property: 5 homes in Tayside and Fife for a budget of £250k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Property: 5 homes in Tayside and Fife for a budget of £250k

By Jack McKeown
July 13 2022, 11.16am
Post Thumbnail

Tayside and Fife is a small part of the world but has a varied property market. We look at what a budget of £250,000 will buy you in different areas.

Dundee

Forming part of a conversion of historic Caird House, this apartment has three bedrooms and a lounge with balcony.

Caird House sits on the slopes of the Law just a short walk from Dundee city centre. The flat enjoys excellent views over the city and across the Tay from its elevated position.

The lounge and kitchen are semi-open plan and have lots of windows. The master bedroom and guest bedroom both have en suite bathrooms, and there is a separate cloakroom.

The balcony is a sunny spot to enjoy warm summer days from.

Flat 12, Caird House is on sale for offers over £249,995.

Inverbervie

Travel northwards up the coast and that same £250,000 can buy you this modern bungalow in Inverbervie.

Built three years ago, the house benefits from solar panels and underfloor heating. Its Velux windows have solar power remote controlled blackout blinds.

The detached property has its own garden, and Inverbervie’s beautiful beach is just a short walk away.

Farquhar Street, Inverbervie is on sale for offers over £250,000.

Largoward

Another good option if you want to be near the coast is this detached bungalow near Largoward.

Unlike the house above, you can’t stroll to the beach. But a short and beautiful drive gives you the pick of the East Neuk’s golden sands. St Andrews is also just six miles away.

There is a large living room, kitchen and conservatory, three double bedrooms and a shower room.

The house has an attached garage, driveway and generous gardens.

It’s on sale for £250,000.

Markinch

Elsewhere in Fife, Markinch is a bustling little town. It has its own train station and is on the main line to Edinburgh and Dundee, making it a popular base for commuters.

This three-bedroom, three-storey home is on the High Street. Shops, cafes and bars are all just a few steps away.

The ground floor has a kitchen and dining room, two interconnecting rooms that could be used as additional reception rooms, a box room and WC.

On the first floor is a living room, bedroom and shower room. At attic level there are two more bedrooms.

There is a garage and a back garden.

9 High Street, Markinch is on sale for £250,000.

Stracathro

This handsome stone lodge is near Stracathro, roughly halfway between Dundee and Brechin. The A90 dual carriageway is close by, giving excellent transport links.

The spacious home has a kitchen/diner, living room, three double bedrooms including an en suite master bedroom, a family bathroom and utility room.

There is a gated driveway and a double garage. The huge gardens are a fantastic feature and offer lots of scope. A stone outbuilding gives plenty of storage.

It’s on sale for £250,000.

