Property: 5 of the best cottages in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Property: 5 of the best cottages in Tayside and Fife

By Jack McKeown
July 27 2022, 9.58am Updated: July 27 2022, 5.18pm
Post Thumbnail

Cottages can be cute, cosy and utterly charming – and we’ve picked our five favourites for sale in Tayside and Fife.

Kirriemuir

This wonderful home is one of a pair of newly renovated cottages in Kirriemuir.

They are the latest project of father and daughter team John Shaw and Jennifer Olivier.

For more than 80 years the cottages belonged to the Cameron family of Jim Cameron Dance Band fame.

Jennifer and her father have named them May Cottage and James Cottage after the talented couple.

Dundee architect Jon Frullani helped reimagine the layouts of both homes.

May Cottage, pictured here, has a fabulous vaulted ceiling with exposed stone wall and wood burning stove.

Neither property came with any garden ground. Cleverly, Jennifer and John took the roof off the old garage and split it in two, creating a pair of secret gardens for the cottages.

May Cottage is on sale for o/o £165,000 and James Cottage for o/o £160,000.

North Queensferry

Nestled under the Forth Rail Bridge on North Queensferry’s waterfront, Hampton Cottage has a very special location.

The four bedroom home dates from 1729 and has been in the same family for the past 50 years.

Enjoying fabulous views across the Forth Estuary, Hampton Cottage is also convenient for commuting into Edinburgh.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, dining room, utility, bedroom, conservatory, garage and bathroom.

To make the most of the views the living room is on the first floor and has patio doors onto a fantastic balcony. The upper level has three more bedrooms and a shower room.

There’s a private garden and off street parking.

Hampton Cottage is on sale for offers over £495,000.

Pitlochry

Oshnie Cottage sits in a rural location halfway between Pitlochry and Dunkeld. With the A9 just a short distance away it’s in an extremely accessible location.

It has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom. Outside there’s decking, a hot tub, and a pretty garden.

The current owners have used Oshnie Cottage as a successful holiday let but it could also be perfect for young or retired couples.

It’s on sale for o/o £185,000

Carnoustie

This handsome stone property in Carnoustie has a south facing garden that captures the sun all day.

While in need of a little modernisation Panmure Cottage is deceptively spacious.

As well as a spacious 2/3 bedroom main house there’s an adjacent annex with living room, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Rooftop solar panels help keep running costs low.

Panmure Cottage is on sale for o/o £275,000.

Aberfeldy

This wonderful home sits in the countryside close to Aberfeldy and is just a stone’s throw from the River Tay.

Inside there are two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom. A wood burner in the living room keeps the house cosy.

Outside is a beautiful garden that has been landscaped by the current owners.

There’s also a newly built summerhouse with views to the river.

The bustling mountain town of Aberfeldy is a five minute drive away.

You can reach it by foot in not much longer thanks to a pedestrian bridge across the Tay.

West Tomchannon Farm Cottage is on sale for offers over £260,000. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]