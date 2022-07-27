Property: 5 of the best cottages in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cottages can be cute, cosy and utterly charming – and we’ve picked our five favourites for sale in Tayside and Fife.

Kirriemuir

This wonderful home is one of a pair of newly renovated cottages in Kirriemuir.

They are the latest project of father and daughter team John Shaw and Jennifer Olivier.

For more than 80 years the cottages belonged to the Cameron family of Jim Cameron Dance Band fame.

Jennifer and her father have named them May Cottage and James Cottage after the talented couple.

Dundee architect Jon Frullani helped reimagine the layouts of both homes.

May Cottage, pictured here, has a fabulous vaulted ceiling with exposed stone wall and wood burning stove.

Neither property came with any garden ground. Cleverly, Jennifer and John took the roof off the old garage and split it in two, creating a pair of secret gardens for the cottages.

May Cottage is on sale for o/o £165,000 and James Cottage for o/o £160,000.

North Queensferry

Nestled under the Forth Rail Bridge on North Queensferry’s waterfront, Hampton Cottage has a very special location.

The four bedroom home dates from 1729 and has been in the same family for the past 50 years.

Enjoying fabulous views across the Forth Estuary, Hampton Cottage is also convenient for commuting into Edinburgh.

On the ground floor is a kitchen, dining room, utility, bedroom, conservatory, garage and bathroom.

To make the most of the views the living room is on the first floor and has patio doors onto a fantastic balcony. The upper level has three more bedrooms and a shower room.

There’s a private garden and off street parking.

Hampton Cottage is on sale for offers over £495,000.

Pitlochry

Oshnie Cottage sits in a rural location halfway between Pitlochry and Dunkeld. With the A9 just a short distance away it’s in an extremely accessible location.

It has a living room, kitchen, bathroom and double bedroom. Outside there’s decking, a hot tub, and a pretty garden.

The current owners have used Oshnie Cottage as a successful holiday let but it could also be perfect for young or retired couples.

It’s on sale for o/o £185,000

Carnoustie

This handsome stone property in Carnoustie has a south facing garden that captures the sun all day.

While in need of a little modernisation Panmure Cottage is deceptively spacious.

As well as a spacious 2/3 bedroom main house there’s an adjacent annex with living room, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Rooftop solar panels help keep running costs low.

Panmure Cottage is on sale for o/o £275,000.

Aberfeldy

This wonderful home sits in the countryside close to Aberfeldy and is just a stone’s throw from the River Tay.

Inside there are two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom. A wood burner in the living room keeps the house cosy.

Outside is a beautiful garden that has been landscaped by the current owners.

There’s also a newly built summerhouse with views to the river.

The bustling mountain town of Aberfeldy is a five minute drive away.

You can reach it by foot in not much longer thanks to a pedestrian bridge across the Tay.

West Tomchannon Farm Cottage is on sale for offers over £260,000.