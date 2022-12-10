Bridge of Earn house Kerrera has amazing extension with stunning roof lantern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Bridge of Earn house Kerrera has amazing extension with stunning roof lantern

By Jack McKeown
December 10 2022, 5.59am
Kerrera was built in 2003. Image: Savills
Kerrera was built in 2003. Image: Savills

Even on a cold winter’s day Kerrera’s living room is full of light from its large roof lantern. It’s also cosy thanks to superb insulation, a wood burning stove, and an AGA.

The six-bedroom house is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Bridge of Earn. The pretty Perthshire village sits just off the motorway network but has a quiet rural feel to it. The River Earn flows through the village and there are plenty of countryside walks.

It’s just a short distance to Perth but Bridge of Earn has its own community spirit. There is a bowling green, tennis courts, a Post Office, three pubs, a village hall and a primary school.

Kerrera is in the pretty Perthshire village of Bridge of Earn. Image: Savills

Kerrera is less than 20 years old, having been built in 2003. Lloyd and Lois Fowler bought the house eight years ago.

In 2017 they carried out a major overhaul, developing the attic space and adding a dramatic extension. The result has created a superb new focal point to what was already an impressive house.

New extension

The new living room is a large and very impressive space. A rooftop lantern throws an abundance of extra light into the centre of the room.

It has self-cleaning glass so there’s no need to get a ladder out and scramble onto the roof to wipe it down. Even after five years of Scottish weather the glass is still virtually spotless.

The dramatic extension has a roof lantern and wood burner. Image: Savills

“The roof light is great,” Lois says. “Even if it gets bird poo on it, it just washes off next time it rains. I thought about putting blinds on it because the room does get warm in summer but if it’s a hot day we’re usually outside anyway. In the winter you can look up through it and see the stars.”

A large set of glazed doors open onto a decked terrace that catches the sun for most of the day. Meanwhile, a wood burning stove sits in a corner of the room. The extension is semi-open plan to the dining room, kitchen and hallway so when the stove is on warmth flows through the entire home.

Handmade kitchen

The beautiful kitchen was handmade by master craftsman David Douglas and should still look and perform like new decades from now. It has solid timber cabinetry and granite work surfaces. An Aga range stove keeps the room cosy and gets used for clothes drying at this time of year.

The kitchen is handmade by David Douglas. Image: Savills

Off the kitchen is a large utility room which has an additional electric oven and hob. There is also a boot room and a shower room. From the boot room there is access to a walk-in pantry. A door opens into the integral double garage which has storage in the attic space above.

Meanwhile, the back door opens onto a small terrace which has a door to an external storeroom.

The spacious main bedroom. Image: Savills

As well as the vast extension there is a smaller family room that’s ideal for TV watching. A guest bedroom has an en suite shower room.

Two more double bedrooms have pleasant views over the garden. Then there’s the main bedroom, which enjoys plenty of light thanks to a corner array of windows. A dressing room connects the bedroom with an en suite shower room.

An exceptionally spacious family bathroom has a bath, walk-in shower and his ‘n’ hers sinks.

Attic development

Another part of the couple’s 2017 project was to develop the attic level at Kerrera. “The previous owners just had it as a big empty room that was never really used,” Lois continues.

“We changed it into two bedrooms and a bathroom.” Both upstairs bedrooms have lots of space, built in wardrobes and plenty of light thanks to their Velux windows. Meanwhile, the landing is still spacious enough to be used as a home office. A shower room is shared by both of the attic bedrooms.

The dining room has views over the garden. Image: Savills

Kerrera is a deceptively huge home with an overall floor space of more than 460 square metres. Yet it never feels like a house on that scale and has a cosy homely atmosphere.

The expansive gardens wrap around the home and extend to almost two thirds of an acre. Wrought iron gates open onto a tarmac driveway and parking area.

Lawn wraps around both the south and west of the house. Trees, hedging, walls and fences provide plenty of privacy.

The garden has a pretty summerhouse. Image: Savills

There is a summerhouse that has power and currently houses a hot tub.

A large polytunnel is equipped with an irrigation system. “It’s such a time saver,” Lois says. “And it means we can go on holiday and not have to worry about watering the fruit and vegetables.”

A log shed holds plenty of supplies for the two wood burning stove. Meanwhile a chicken coop is tucked away behind a hedge. Its hens are happily clucking and scratching away when I visit.

Special shed

The garden’s most impressive feature is what Lois and Lloyd call the barbecue hut. Measuring 8.5 by 4 metres this huge timber building is a superb space for entertaining.

“It was our lockdown project,” Lois explains. “We both had a lot of time on our hands and we like to sink our teeth into a project. Both of our dads were very handy and we’ve learned from them. We did all the work ourselves and we’re very pleased with how it turned out.”

The ‘barbecue shed’ is a great place for entertaining. Image: Savills

A wood burning stove in one corner ensures the barbecue shed can be used all year round. There are two comfortable leather sofas. Ceiling mounted string lights provide a nice ambience after dark.

“We’ve had lots of good nights in here,” Lois continues. “It’s a great place for enjoying with friends.”

Having been at Kerrera for eight years, Lloyd and Lois feel it’s time to move on. “We’d like to move to Glenfarg,” Lois says. “We’ve really enjoyed living here but we both enjoy a good project so it’s time to find the next house and put our own stamp on it.”

Terrace and bbq shed. Image: Savills

Kerrera, Old Edinburgh Place, Bridge of Earn is on sale with Savills for offers over £640,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 - chosen by our…
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
Drone image of Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind
3
Dundee featured heavily in the top 10 most viewed TSPC homes of 2022. Image: TSPC
The top 10 most viewed TSPC properties of 2022
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin.
Fire-ravaged historic Brechin pub to be converted into flats
Black Fox Barn is a stunning new home in rural Angus. Image: SDUK creative
Inside Black Fox Barn: A stunning new build woodland home in Angus
To go with story by Laura Devlin. JM PLANNING SERVICES on behalf of AELD Ltd Picture shows; Housing development . N/A. Supplied by JM PLANNING SERVICES on behalf of AELD Ltd Date; 23/12/2022
80 new houses planned for Coaltown of Balgonie
Hilltown Market fire, Dundee
Plans for 130 new homes at fire-hit former Hilltown Market revealed
The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife’s most expensive street named
North Winchester is an impressive one-off home. Image: Maloco
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented