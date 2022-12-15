5 of the best 5-bedroom houses in Dundee, Angus and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Need a home with a lot of space? Here is our pick of the best five bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife and Angus.

Auchterhouse

This picture postcard cottage is in Old Balkello in Angus, close to the village of Auchterhouse.

It’s in a wonderful location for dog owners and lovers of the outdoors. Balkello Community Woodland is directly across the road from the house.

This lovely area has miles of trails cut through its trees, as well as ponds and a spring. It also backs onto the Sidlaw Hills, where there’s even more to explore.

In addition to five double bedrooms the house has a living room, dining/sitting room, kitchen, sunroom and three bathrooms.

There is a driveway and garage. Meanwhile, extensive gardens offer fine countryside views.

It’s on sale for o/o £345,000.

Dundee

Nestled in mature gardens at the end of a quiet no-through road, this five bedroom house in Dundee is very special indeed.

The detached Victorian villa has a living room with bay window, sitting room and dining room, kitchen and utility.

There are five double bedrooms, along with a bathroom and a shower room.

The upper level in particular enjoys fine views over the Tay.

Outside, there are large gardens that enjoy the sunshine all day long. There’s also a garage and a summerhouse.

11 Roxburgh Terrace is on sale for o/o £565,000.

Broughty Ferry

This five-bedroom detached new build home lies in a development just off the A92 near Broughty Ferry.

Built by Kirkwood Homes, the “Gullane” model has 300sqm of internal floor space.

A triple aspect lounge has a bay window to the front and patio doors to the rear garden.

The spacious kitchen has high spec German units and distinct living and dining areas.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.

15 Ben Attow Terrace is on sale for a fixed price of £619,995.

Cupar

Autumn View is a large and modern home on the outskirts of Cupar.

Built just two years ago, it has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A driveway sweeps up to the property and an overhang means the front door is sheltered from the weather.

Inside, the decor is clean and modern. There is a high end kitchen in the open plan living area. Meanwhile, a smaller family room provides a more intimate space.

There is a large detached garage and sheltered gardens that catch the sun all day.

Autumn View is on sale for o/o £495,000.

Forfar

This individually designed house on the edge of Forfar has plenty of green space around it.

A sweeping driveway and a raised site mean there’s lots of privacy.

Inside, there is a living room, dining room, kitchen and games room.

The house has five double bedrooms, including two with en suite bathrooms.

Large rear gardens have been nicely landscaped with several stepped terraces.

68b Lour Road, Forfar is on sale for a fixed price of £400,000.