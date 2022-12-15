5 of the best 5-bedroom houses in Dundee, Angus and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the best 5-bedroom houses in Dundee, Angus and Fife

By Jack McKeown
December 15 2022, 8.22am Updated: December 15 2022, 2.41pm
This five bedroom house in Cupar is perfect for large families. Image: Thorntons
This five bedroom house in Cupar is perfect for large families. Image: Thorntons

Need a home with a lot of space? Here is our pick of the best five bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife and Angus.

Auchterhouse

Blairhall House in Old Balekello is a beautiful and traditional five bedroom home. Image: TSPC

This picture postcard cottage is in Old Balkello in Angus, close to the village of Auchterhouse.

It’s in a wonderful location for dog owners and lovers of the outdoors. Balkello Community Woodland is directly across the road from the house.

This lovely area has miles of trails cut through its trees, as well as ponds and a spring. It also backs onto the Sidlaw Hills, where there’s even more to explore.

The house enjoys excellent countryside views. Image: TSPC.

In addition to five double bedrooms the house has a living room, dining/sitting room, kitchen, sunroom and three bathrooms.

There is a driveway and garage. Meanwhile, extensive gardens offer fine countryside views.

It’s on sale for o/o £345,000.

Dundee

This handsome five bedroom house on Roxburgh Terrace is in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC

Nestled in mature gardens at the end of a quiet no-through road, this five bedroom house in Dundee is very special indeed.

The detached Victorian villa has a living room with bay window, sitting room and dining room, kitchen and utility.

There are five double bedrooms, along with a bathroom and a shower room.

The main bedroom has a bay window. Image: TSPC

The upper level in particular enjoys fine views over the Tay.

Outside, there are large gardens that enjoy the sunshine all day long. There’s also a garage and a summerhouse.

11 Roxburgh Terrace is on sale for o/o £565,000.

Broughty Ferry

This new five bedroom house is near Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC

This five-bedroom detached new build home lies in a development just off the A92 near Broughty Ferry.

Built by Kirkwood Homes, the “Gullane” model has 300sqm of internal floor space.

A triple aspect lounge has a bay window to the front and patio doors to the rear garden.

This kitchen has space for all the family. Image: TSPC

The spacious kitchen has high spec German units and distinct living and dining areas.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with en suites, and a family bathroom.

15 Ben Attow Terrace is on sale for a fixed price of £619,995.

Cupar

Autumn View in Cupar is a modern five bedroom house. Image: Thorntons

Autumn View is a large and modern home on the outskirts of Cupar.

Built just two years ago, it has two reception rooms, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A driveway sweeps up to the property and an overhang means the front door is sheltered from the weather.

The interior is modern and comfortable. Image: Thorntons

Inside, the decor is clean and modern. There is a high end kitchen in the open plan living area. Meanwhile, a smaller family room provides a more intimate space.

There is a large detached garage and sheltered gardens that catch the sun all day.

Autumn View is on sale for o/o £495,000.

Forfar

This five bedroom house on Forfar’s Lour Road has plenty of space. Image: TSPC

This individually designed house on the edge of Forfar has plenty of green space around it.

A sweeping driveway and a raised site mean there’s lots of privacy.

Inside, there is a living room, dining room, kitchen and games room.

The balcony is a great place to sit out in warmer weather. Image: TSPC

The house has five double bedrooms, including two with en suite bathrooms.

Large rear gardens have been nicely landscaped with several stepped terraces.

68b Lour Road, Forfar is on sale for a fixed price of £400,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Property

Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 - chosen by our…
The house at 2 Maison Dieu Lane is attached to the ruins of Maison Dieu Chapel. Image: Thorntons
Brechin house attached to Maison Dieu Chapel ruin for sale
Drone image of Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind
3
Dundee featured heavily in the top 10 most viewed TSPC homes of 2022. Image: TSPC
The top 10 most viewed TSPC properties of 2022
The Old Bolag in the centre of Brechin.
Fire-ravaged historic Brechin pub to be converted into flats
Black Fox Barn is a stunning new home in rural Angus. Image: SDUK creative
Inside Black Fox Barn: A stunning new build woodland home in Angus
To go with story by Laura Devlin. JM PLANNING SERVICES on behalf of AELD Ltd Picture shows; Housing development . N/A. Supplied by JM PLANNING SERVICES on behalf of AELD Ltd Date; 23/12/2022
80 new houses planned for Coaltown of Balgonie
Hilltown Market fire, Dundee
Plans for 130 new homes at fire-hit former Hilltown Market revealed
The Scores in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife’s most expensive street named
North Winchester is an impressive one-off home. Image: Maloco
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented