Missing Belfast man last seen in Dundee eight days ago found safe and well

Missing Belfast man, Paul Flynn, last seen in Dundee eight days ago, has been found safe and well by police.

Officers confirmed on Thursday that they had traced Mr Flynn, who’s last known sighting had been on CCTV on Gellatly Street, near the city centre, at around 3.40pm on December 7.

Officers searching for his whereabouts had issued a public appeal to help find the 49-year-old originally from Belfast.

Missing man found ‘safe and well’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that Paul Flynn, reported missing in Dundee city centre, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal or contacted us with information, it is very much appreciated.”