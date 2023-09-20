Perthshire flat with incredible views over Loch Tay hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire flat with incredible views over Loch Tay hits the market

The apartment takes full advantage of its stunning location.

By Andrew Robson
Perthshire Flat Loch Tay
The flat has a balcony looking out across Loch Tay. Image: Rettie

A modern flat boasting incredible views over Loch Tay has gone on the market.

The property at Loch View, in the sought-after Taymouth Marina development, also has panoramas towards Ben Lawers and across to Drummond Wood.

The one-bedroom, first-floor flat is for sale at offers over £250,000.

Perthshire flat with views across Loch Tay on the market in Kenmore
The apartment block at Taymouth Marina. Image: Rettie
Loch Tay flat
The entrance to the flat. Image: Rettie

An external walkway at the rear of the apartment block provides access to the flat, with a glazed door opening into the hallway.

Located at the end of the hall is the open-plan kitchen/living/dining space which is finished to a high standard and features oak flooring.

With ample space for entertaining, the large seating area leads directly onto the large, private balcony where the Taymouth Marina property really comes into its own.

You are greeted by a welcoming entrance hall at Taymouth Marina flat
The flat’s hallway. Image: Rettie
Living room at the Perthshire flat overlooking Loch Tay.
The living space leads to the private balcony. Image: Rettie
The open plan kitchen/living/dining room at Loch Tay flat.
The open plan kitchen/living/dining room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen boasts granite work surfaces.
The kitchen boasts granite work surfaces. Image: Rettie
The large balcony. Image: Rettie
The views can be soaked up from both inside and outside the property. Image: Rettie
One of the stunning panoramas from the flat. Image: Rettie
The area is ideal for those looking for both active and laid-back lifestyles. Image: Rettie

The only bedroom in the flat benefits from full-height windows, which makes the room feel bright and open.

The oak flooring is continued here and the space is enhanced by a large mirrored wardrobe.

Next door, the bathroom is finished to a high standard in two-tone slate style tiling and features a bath with a deluge shower.

The bedroom is bright and stylish at the Taymouth Marina home
The bedroom is bright and stylish. Image: Rettie
The modern bathroom with deluge shower head at Taymouth Marina flat
The modern bathroom with deluge shower head. Image: Rettie

The property is on the market with agents Rettie for offers over £250,000.

Elsewhere in Perth and Kinross, a characterful former castle has hit the market for nearly £1 million – and one of Dunkeld’s most iconic homes is on sale for £695k.

Conversation