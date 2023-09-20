Perthshire flat with incredible views over Loch Tay hits the market

A modern flat boasting incredible views over Loch Tay has gone on the market.

The property at Loch View, in the sought-after Taymouth Marina development, also has panoramas towards Ben Lawers and across to Drummond Wood.

The one-bedroom, first-floor flat is for sale at offers over £250,000.

An external walkway at the rear of the apartment block provides access to the flat, with a glazed door opening into the hallway.

Located at the end of the hall is the open-plan kitchen/living/dining space which is finished to a high standard and features oak flooring.

With ample space for entertaining, the large seating area leads directly onto the large, private balcony where the Taymouth Marina property really comes into its own.

The only bedroom in the flat benefits from full-height windows, which makes the room feel bright and open.

The oak flooring is continued here and the space is enhanced by a large mirrored wardrobe.

Next door, the bathroom is finished to a high standard in two-tone slate style tiling and features a bath with a deluge shower.

