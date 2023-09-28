Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k

The Park Bar, which sits across from the Caledonian Railway on Park Road, is shut to the public.

By Ben MacDonald
The Park Bar pub and above flat is up for sale
The Park Bar in Brechin. Image: Yopa

A former Brechin pub and the three-bedroom flat above it are on the market for a combined £175,000.

But the pub – which can hold 50-60 guests – could be revived under a new owner after being put up for sale.

The Park Bar is being sold as it comes with all tables, chairs, TVs, pool table, dartboard and glasses included.

Access to a store room, where the pub’s kegs are kept, along with the garden, can be found behind the bar itself.

External view of the Park Bar in Brechin, which is for sale
The Park Bar has a flat above. Image: Yopa
The seating area in the Park Bar in Brechin, which is for sale
The seating area in the pub. Image: Yopa
The bar area, seats and dartboard inside the Park Bar in Brechin
The Park Bar comes with a dart board. Image: Yopa
The entrance to the Park Bar in Brechin and a pool table
A pool table is also included in the sale. Image: Yopa
A general view of the bar area at the Park Bar in Brechin including seats and pool table
The bar holds 50-60 guests. Image: Yopa

In the flat upstairs, the front-facing lounge features high ceilings and a fireplace with a wooden mantel and electric fire.

The kitchen is fitted with wooden units and includes a gas cooker, two fridge-freezers and a washing machine.

Wooden panelling also features in the main bathroom, which may benefit from some updating.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and storage, while bedroom two has access to the box room, which could be used for extra accommodation or as a study or dressing room.

The living room of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The lounge has high ceilings. Image: Yopa
A second view of the living room of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The room also features a fireplace. Image: Yopa
Thee kitchen of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The kitchen has wooden fittings. Image: Yopa
The kitchen of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
Appliances are included in the kitchen. Image: Yopa
The bathroom of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The bathroom features wooden panelling. Image: Yopa
Thee en-suite of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
One of the bedrooms has an en-suite. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The first double bedroom. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The bedroom has built-in storage. Image: Yopa
The second bedroom and the box room of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The spacious second bedroom with access to a box room. Image: Yopa
The second bedroom of the flat above the Park Bar in Brechin
The large windows provide plenty of light. Image: Yopa
The garden area to the rear of the Park Bar in Brechin
The garden is accessed by a path to the side of the property. Image: Yopa
The garden area to the rear of the Park Bar in Brechin
A raised lawn area is a feature of the outside space. Image: Yopa

A path down the side of the property also provides access to the garden and the entrance to the flat.

The garden is mainly enclosed and has space for external seating as well as a raised lawn area.

Yopa, which is marketing the property, says the bar and flat could be renovated into one large house – or the pub brought back into use with the flat kept separate.

Elsewhere in Brechin, a two-bedroom house inside a former primary school is up for sale.

