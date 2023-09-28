Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k

A former Brechin pub and the three-bedroom flat above it are on the market for a combined £175,000.

The Park Bar, which sits across from the Caledonian Railway on Park Road, is shut to the public.

But the pub – which can hold 50-60 guests – could be revived under a new owner after being put up for sale.

The Park Bar is being sold as it comes with all tables, chairs, TVs, pool table, dartboard and glasses included.

Access to a store room, where the pub’s kegs are kept, along with the garden, can be found behind the bar itself.

In the flat upstairs, the front-facing lounge features high ceilings and a fireplace with a wooden mantel and electric fire.

The kitchen is fitted with wooden units and includes a gas cooker, two fridge-freezers and a washing machine.

Wooden panelling also features in the main bathroom, which may benefit from some updating.

The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and storage, while bedroom two has access to the box room, which could be used for extra accommodation or as a study or dressing room.

A path down the side of the property also provides access to the garden and the entrance to the flat.

The garden is mainly enclosed and has space for external seating as well as a raised lawn area.

Yopa, which is marketing the property, says the bar and flat could be renovated into one large house – or the pub brought back into use with the flat kept separate.

