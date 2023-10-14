Wonderful steading with roundhouse on the banks of the Tay was rescued from ruin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wonderful steading with roundhouse on the banks of the Tay was rescued from ruin

Old Mill House is a stunning agricultural conversion just yards from the river's edge in the hamlet of Port Allen near Errol.

By Jack McKeown
Old Mill House.
Old Mill House is a wonderful agricultural conversion on the banks of the Tay. Image: Savills.

When Gill Cattanach and her partner Mike found an old ruin on the banks of the Tay they saw its potential to be an amazing family home.

The former agricultural mill had largely collapsed, with most walls only standing to shoulder level and a roundhouse with a ceiling that had caved in. Only the large central hall remained intact and was used as a storeroom.

“This was our grand design,” Gill says of the project. “It was far bigger than we thought it would be, it took longer than we expected and we went over budget. But we love it.”

Old Mill House is just yards from the banks of the Tay.
Old Mill House in Port Allen is just yards from the banks of the Tay. Image: Savills.

Old Mill House is in Port Allen, a hamlet on the banks of the Tay around a mile from Errol. It’s an extraordinary spot. A large manmade lagoon has been created from the flow of the Tay, along with a stone pier.

Centuries ago this was part of a doomed ferry scheme from Lindores in Fife, which failed because tidal nature of the Tay meant the Port Allen side was frequently too shallow for cargo vessels.

Old Mill House has a superb roundhouse that is now a cinema room.
Old Mill House has a superb roundhouse that is now a cinema room. Image: Savills.

It’s left the area with a unique heritage and special geographical features. It’s also one of Tayside’s undiscovered gems. A footpath runs for miles along the river and you can sometimes walk for an hour without seeing another soul. Yet Dundee and Perth are both just a short drive away.

It isn’t hard to see why Gill and Mike were drawn to Old Mill House.

Grand design of Old Mill House

They bought the ruined building in 2005 and the conversion works took three years. That’s little wonder given that, with 750 square metres of living space, it’s 10 times bigger than the average UK house.

“It is a huge house but it never feels too big when you’re in it,” Gill smiles.

Old Mill House was a ruin. Image: Gill Cattenach.
The beautiful roundhouse was partly collapsed. Image: Gill Cattenach.

It’s certainly a joy to explore. Gill’s 11-month old sprockerpoo puppy Luna rushes to the door to welcome me, stuffed duck toy in her mouth.

The main reception hall is an impressive room. The ceiling leaps two storeys upwards to full roof height and there’s a galleried landing above. Multiple sets of skylight windows show a skein of blue sky as you look upwards from the seating area. A stone fireplace houses a large open fire that’s often lit throughout the winter months.

“When the weather gets cold I like to sit here with a book and the fire going,” Gill says.

The reception hallway has an open fire and vaulted ceiling. Image: Savills.
The roundhouse is a stunning room. Image: Savills.

Off the hall is another exceptional room. The roundhouse is where a horse would once have pushed a beam to work a mill. “We think it was used to shell peas from their pods,” Gill says. “When we bought it the ceiling was partly collapsed. We were able to rescue some timbers and we had to replace others.”

Roundhouse

Gill and Mike debated what to do with this extraordinary space. “One idea was to put a swimming pool in here but eventually we decided to make it a cinema room with a projector and speakers.”

The roundhouse in Old Mill House is now a cinema room.
The roundhouse is a spectacular place to watch a movie. Image: Savills.

The kitchen has a bank of windows with views to the Tay and a partially vaulted ceiling that has high level window to add extra light. “This is the heart of the home and is where I spend most of my time,” Gill says.

A conservatory overlooks a sheltered courtyard. Meanwhile the west wing of Old Mill House contains four interconnecting rooms. The first of these is a library, with a vaulted ceiling and skylight windows. “We never really got round to completing this room,” Gill admits. “But my idea was wall-to-wall bookshelves and some comfortable armchairs.”

The kitchen has a partly vaulted ceiling. Image: Savills.

Beyond the library is a garden room and then two large interconnecting offices. The second of these has glazed doors onto a patio and river views.

A veranda runs along the west side of the building and provides a lovely covered spot to sit outside in the afternoon and evening sunshine.

A west-facing veranda catches the evening sun. Image: Savills.

A set of stairs from the main hallway leads to the upper level. There is a guest bedroom with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. Two more double bedrooms share a family shower room.

Master bedroom suite

Then there is the master bedroom suite, which would make anyone green with envy. The huge bedroom has patio doors onto a balcony which enjoys superb views through the trees to the water of the Tay.

The master bedroom at Old Mill House.
The master bedroom has a balcony and en suite. Image: Savills.

A dressing room is off the main bedroom and beyond that is a spacious en suite bathroom. It has a skylight window and another window that looks across the void above the kitchen and out through the kitchen windows towards the river.

The en suite bathroom. Image: Savills.

It’s a clever solution to what would otherwise be unused space. “Originally we were going to have the whole ceiling above the kitchen vaulted up to roof height,” Gill explains. “But then we decided we wanted an en suite bathroom so we took a bite out of that unused space. I’m very glad we did – it works really well.”

Old Mill House has a double garage and a useful set of back stairs leading to a utility room.

Gill and Mike tried to use local trades as much as possible during the renovation works. “Our stonemason is from Scone,” Gill says. “He was exceptional. You can’t tell which walls are old and which are new.”

A view of the garden at Old Mill House. Image: Savills.

The garden stretches to two-thirds of an acre. It wraps around the house and is mainly laid to lawn. There are mature trees and fruit trees, one currently groaning with ripe pears. Gill and Mike also lease the neighbouring orchard from the local estate. “It’s one of the ancient orchards of the Carse of Gowrie,” Gill explains. “It has some unique varieties of fruit trees.”

Moving on from Old Mill House

Old Mill House also has a joint share of a stretch of land leading down to the Tay. “There are only five houses in the hamlet,” Gill says. “There’s a lovely community feel to the place and everyone looks after each other. We have a ride-on mower so I tend to do most of the grass cutting on the shared piece of land.”

Old Mill House in Port Allen sits on a beautiful stretch of the Tay. Image: Savills.

Gill, 60, Mike, 66, and their son Max, 14, have decided the time is right to move on from Old Mill House.

“There’s just the three of us so the house really is too big for us,” she says. “We’re not sure where we’ll go yet. I’m an Edinburgh girl so we might move closer to there. Or maybe we’ll stay in the area.

“One thing our next house needs to be is completely different from this one. If we tried to buy something similar we would only end up disappointed because it couldn’t live up to this place.”

Old Mill House in Port Allen, with the Tay in the background.
Old Mill House has a glorious setting. Image: Savills.

Old Mill House, Port Allen, Errol is on sale with Savills for offers over £875,000.

