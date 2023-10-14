Stunning four-bedroom Perthshire home a blend of classic and modern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning four-bedroom Perthshire home a blend of classic and modern

Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is on the market for offers over £270,000.

By Chloe Burrell
Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is on the market.
Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is on the market. Image: Debbie Williams Homes

An “exquisite” traditional home in Perthshire is on the market.

Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is a four-bedroom home with a blend of classic and modern décor throughout.

The high-ceilinged flat conversion, with traditional doors and skirting, evokes a sense of grandeur on entry.

There are classic log burners throughout the space, perfect for hunkering down for a cosy evening as we move into autumn.

The outside of Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The outside of Lower Viewfield House. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The hallway at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is full of natural light.
The hallway is full of natural light. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The skirting boards at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The skirting helps to add character to the property. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The reception room at Lower Viewfield House.
The reception room. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
Reception room at Lower Viewfield House.
There are traditional log burners throughout the property. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The sitting room at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The sitting room is at the back of the home. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
Log burner in Lower Viewfield House.
One of the log burners. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
Kitchen in Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The bright country kitchen. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
Dining area in Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
There is access to the garden from the kitchen and dining area. Image: Debbie Williams Homes

On entering the family home you are met with a beautiful hallway filled with natural light.

The first bedroom is bright and spacious and was originally two rooms that could be converted back into that, making it a five-bedroom property.

There is a grand reception room with a view out to the garden.

There are also two further bedrooms, a toilet and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

One of the bedrooms in Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
Each bedroom is spacious. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
One of the bedrooms in Lower Viewfield House.
A lovely view out to lush greenery. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
One of the bedrooms in Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
There is plenty of room for the whole family. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The family bathroom at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The family bathroom has a separate shower. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
One of the bedrooms in Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The fourth bedroom or office can be reached via a staircase from the sitting room. Image: Debbie Williams Homes

A comfortable sitting room is at the rear of the property with access to a country kitchen and dining area, as well as a door out to the garden.

There is a staircase from the sitting room leading to the fourth bedroom or home office.

Outside, there is an “enchanting” garden area with patio, where you can enjoy al fresco dining, surrounded by lush greenery.

Garden at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
Al fresco dining can be enjoyed out on the patio. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The garden at Lower Viewfield House in Blackford.
The back garden at Lower Viewfield House. Image: Debbie Williams Homes
The driveway at Lower Viewfield House.
There is a large driveway and garage. Image: Debbie Williams Homes

There is also a large driveway and garage.

Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is being marketed by Debbie Williams Homes for offers over £270,000.

