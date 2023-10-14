Stunning four-bedroom Perthshire home a blend of classic and modern

An “exquisite” traditional home in Perthshire is on the market.

Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is a four-bedroom home with a blend of classic and modern décor throughout.

The high-ceilinged flat conversion, with traditional doors and skirting, evokes a sense of grandeur on entry.

There are classic log burners throughout the space, perfect for hunkering down for a cosy evening as we move into autumn.

On entering the family home you are met with a beautiful hallway filled with natural light.

The first bedroom is bright and spacious and was originally two rooms that could be converted back into that, making it a five-bedroom property.

There is a grand reception room with a view out to the garden.

There are also two further bedrooms, a toilet and a family bathroom with a separate shower.

A comfortable sitting room is at the rear of the property with access to a country kitchen and dining area, as well as a door out to the garden.

There is a staircase from the sitting room leading to the fourth bedroom or home office.

Outside, there is an “enchanting” garden area with patio, where you can enjoy al fresco dining, surrounded by lush greenery.

There is also a large driveway and garage.

Lower Viewfield House in Blackford is being marketed by Debbie Williams Homes for offers over £270,000.