Luxury Kinross-shire home with breathtaking views of countryside for sale

A luxury Kinross-shire home with captivating views over the countryside is on the market.

The four-bedroom contemporary property near Milnathort is part of the unique Athron Hill development.

The detached home is set on a large plot of land. It is one of the 35 properties that form the development.

On entry, you are met with a bright reception hallway where there is access to a family room, shower room, cupboard and inner hallway.

There is a large family room which has a French door out to a small patio area. Next door is a shower room which has a walk-in shower.

The inner hallway has a door out to the front, allowing access to the front garden and driveway.

There is a door leading to a split kitchen, dining and sitting space, which has oak flooring throughout.

The dining room level has plenty of space for a large dining table to entertain and a staircase down to the sitting room.

The sitting room has a French door providing access to the garden and a feature contemporary fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

There are also breathtaking countryside views from every angle of the room as well as a utility room next door.

Upstairs, there is space for a home office as well as a large family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a Juliet-style balcony with a view out to the countryside and beyond. There is also a walk-in wardrobe and a door providing access to an en-suite bathroom.

There are three further double bedrooms, making this an ideal family-sized home.

Due to the house being set on a large plot, there are gardens to the front, side and back.

The Milnathort property is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £660,000.