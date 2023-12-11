Luxury Kinross-shire home with breathtaking views of countryside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Kinross-shire home with breathtaking views of countryside for sale

The four-bedroom contemporary property is near Milnathort.

By Chloe Burrell
Four-bedroom house near Milnathort.
The home is in Kinross-shire. Image: Andersons

A luxury Kinross-shire home with captivating views over the countryside is on the market.

The four-bedroom contemporary property near Milnathort is part of the unique Athron Hill development.

The detached home is set on a large plot of land. It is one of the 35 properties that form the development.

Four-bedroom house in Kinross-shire.
The four-bedroom Kinross-shire home. Image: Andersons
The family room in the Kinross-shire home.
The large family room. Image: Andersons
Shower room in Kinross-shire home.
The downstairs shower room. Image: Andersons
Inner hallway in Kinross-shire home.
The inner hallway. Image: Andersons

On entry, you are met with a bright reception hallway where there is access to a family room, shower room, cupboard and inner hallway.

There is a large family room which has a French door out to a small patio area. Next door is a shower room which has a walk-in shower.

The inner hallway has a door out to the front, allowing access to the front garden and driveway.

There is a door leading to a split kitchen, dining and sitting space, which has oak flooring throughout.

Dining and kitchen space in Kinross-shire home.
Plenty of space in the dining room. Image: Andersons
The kitchen in the Kinross-shire home.
The light-filled kitchen. Image: Andersons
The sitting room in the Kinross-shire home.
The adjoining sitting room. Image: Andersons
Sitting room in the Kinross-shire home.
The sitting room has a wood burning stove. Image: Andersons
The utility room in the Kinross-shire home.
Utility room. Image: Andersons

The dining room level has plenty of space for a large dining table to entertain and a staircase down to the sitting room.

The sitting room has a French door providing access to the garden and a feature contemporary fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

There are also breathtaking countryside views from every angle of the room as well as a utility room next door.

Upstairs, there is space for a home office as well as a large family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a Juliet-style balcony with a view out to the countryside and beyond. There is also a walk-in wardrobe and a door providing access to an en-suite bathroom.

Upstairs in Kinross-shire home.
There is space for a home office upstairs. Image: Andersons
Family bathroom in Kinross-shire home.
The family bathroom. Image: Andersons
The main bedroom in the Kinross-shire home.
The main bedroom has a Juliet-style balcony. Image: Andersons
En-suite bathroom in Kinross-shire home.
The en-suite bathroom next to the main bedroom. Image: Andersons
Bedroom in Kinross-shire home.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Andersons
Bedroom in Kinross-shire home.
Third bedroom. Image: Andersons
Bedroom in Kinross-shire home.
Fourth bedroom. Image: Andersons
Outside the Kinross-shire home.
The patio outside. Image: Andersons

There are three further double bedrooms, making this an ideal family-sized home.

Due to the house being set on a large plot, there are gardens to the front, side and back.

The Milnathort property is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £660,000.

