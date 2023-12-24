Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k

A four-star boutique hotel and lodge in Blairgowrie has gone on the market.

Glenshieling House is located in the picturesque Perthshire countryside and can sleep up to 12 people.

The seven-bedroom property has recently been refurbished and is also available to hire for weddings, anniversaries and engagements.

It even has a fully licensed bar.

The property has a 4.95 out of five rating on Airbnb, with its hotelier Scott Jamieson earning superhost status.

On entry, you are met with a welcoming entrance hall providing access to a spacious dining room and guest sitting room.

It also leads to a commercial kitchen and utility room, as well as a large double guest room with an en-suite bathroom.

A winding staircase takes you to the first floor where there are a further four guest bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom.

The second floor has two additional double bedrooms, with built-in storage and a separate large bathroom.

In addition, there is a two-bedroom detached property situated within the three-acre land.

It has an open-plan lounge and kitchen area, storage space and a staircase leading to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The garden is a tranquil setting for guests to enjoy.

Glenshieling House and lodge is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £695,000.