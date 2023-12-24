Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k

There is also a two-bedroom detached property within three acres of land.

By Chloe Burrell
Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A four-star boutique hotel and lodge in Blairgowrie has gone on the market.

Glenshieling House is located in the picturesque Perthshire countryside and can sleep up to 12 people.

The seven-bedroom property has recently been refurbished and is also available to hire for weddings, anniversaries and engagements.

It even has a fully licensed bar.

The property has a 4.95 out of five rating on Airbnb, with its hotelier Scott Jamieson earning superhost status.

The road up to Glenshieling House and Lodge.
The road up to Glenshieling House and lodge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Boutique hotel in Blairgowrie.
The four-star boutique hotel. Image: McEwan Fraser
The entrance hall at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The entrance hall. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The dining room at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The dining room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The sitting area at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The sitting room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Sitting room at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The sitting room is spacious. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The bar at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The boutique hotel has a fully licensed bar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The kitchen is a large communal space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Guest bedroom at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The downstairs guest bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
En-suite bathroom at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
En-suite bathroom for downstairs bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

On entry, you are met with a welcoming entrance hall providing access to a spacious dining room and guest sitting room.

It also leads to a commercial kitchen and utility room, as well as a large double guest room with an en-suite bathroom.

A winding staircase takes you to the first floor where there are a further four guest bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom.

The second floor has two additional double bedrooms, with built-in storage and a separate large bathroom.

Guest bedroom at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Another guest bedroom at Glenshieling House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Guest bedroom at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Each bedroom is spacious. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bathroom at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The second floor has a large bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

In addition, there is a two-bedroom detached property situated within the three-acre land.

It has an open-plan lounge and kitchen area, storage space and a staircase leading to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The garden is a tranquil setting for guests to enjoy.

The separate lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The separate lodge at Glenshieling House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Lodge living room at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The kitchen at the lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bedroom at the lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
One of the bedrooms at the lodge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bedroom at the lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The other bedroom at the lodge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Shared bathroom at the lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The shared bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser
Out the back of the lodge at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Out the back of the lodge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Garden at Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
The garden is a tranquil space for guests to unwind. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Glenshieling House and lodge is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £695,000.

Conversation