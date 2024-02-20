Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym

Dean Park House is a beautifully upgraded semi-rural house in a popular part of Fife.

By Jack McKeown
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
Dean Park House enjoys a rural setting close to Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

Dean Park House is an exceptional family home set in six acres of gardens.

Originally dating from around 1960, the house has been extended numerous times over the years and now has an enormous 357sqm of living space.

Bi-fold doors open onto decking and there are excellent views. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
The spacious living room has a multifuel stove. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
The living room gets plenty of light. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

The house sits on an elevated semi-rural location between Dunfermline and Kingseat. It enjoys panoramic countryside views yet is within easy reach of Edinburgh.

Highlights include a huge lounge with multifuel stove and bi-folding doors leading out onto a large area of composite decking.

The dining kitchen has a range cooker, modern appliances and plenty of space for family meals.

Home gym

Anyone who likes to work out will love Dean Park House – it has its own gym. Measuring more than 10 metres by 7.6 metres, it’s a very big space that could also be used for entertaining. A timber lined ceiling gives it added character.

The master bedroom is on the ground floor and has an en suite shower room. Another double bedroom is on the ground floor, as is a four-piece family bathroom.

Keep fit without leaving the house. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
The master bedroom has a bespoke en suite shower room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.
A long driveway leads to the house. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal.

A bespoke curved staircase leads to a mezzanine level. The first floor has two more bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and both with walk-in wardrobes.

A private driveway has plenty of parking and the six acres of gardens have all the space children and pets could need.

Elsewhere in Fife, a striking modern home near Ceres has a self-contained apartment and is on sale for £725,000.

 

Dean Park House is on sale with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £795,000.

More from Property

Chalmers Mill sits on the banks of Ceres Burn. Image: Savills.
Stunning £600k Fife millhouse accessed by its own bridge over Ceres Burn
A plot of land is up for sale on the Kingsway in Dundee.
For £225k you could build your own dream home in Dundee
The five-bedroomed Ladyinch is up for sale
Beautiful B-listed Georgian house with 5 bedrooms for sale in Fife
North Queensferry home below Forth Bridge.
Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river
Dundee is a great place to be a first time buyer. Image: Zack Davidson/Unsplash
5 of the best Dundee houses for first time buyers
Bruadarach House has a self-contained studio flat. Image: Rettie.
Stunning £725k modern house near Ceres has beautiful interior and self-contained apartment
Dove Cottage, Finavon, Angus
Angus cottage with beautiful glass extension for sale at £425k
Pitmedden House comes with 10 acres of land. Image: Rettie.
Inside stunning Fife country home with tower and equestrian facilities
Dalfouper Bothy is the perfect project property. Image: Zoopla.
Stone bothy in rural Angus a fantastic fixer upper
Wester Haining is on the market for just under £2 million. Image: Rettie.
St Andrews home with £2m price tag is one of Fife's most expensive properties

Conversation