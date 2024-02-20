Huge £800k home near Dunfermline has 6 acre garden, luxury interior and home gym

Dean Park House is an exceptional family home set in six acres of gardens.

Originally dating from around 1960, the house has been extended numerous times over the years and now has an enormous 357sqm of living space.

The house sits on an elevated semi-rural location between Dunfermline and Kingseat. It enjoys panoramic countryside views yet is within easy reach of Edinburgh.

Highlights include a huge lounge with multifuel stove and bi-folding doors leading out onto a large area of composite decking.

The dining kitchen has a range cooker, modern appliances and plenty of space for family meals.

Home gym

Anyone who likes to work out will love Dean Park House – it has its own gym. Measuring more than 10 metres by 7.6 metres, it’s a very big space that could also be used for entertaining. A timber lined ceiling gives it added character.

The master bedroom is on the ground floor and has an en suite shower room. Another double bedroom is on the ground floor, as is a four-piece family bathroom.

A bespoke curved staircase leads to a mezzanine level. The first floor has two more bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and both with walk-in wardrobes.

A private driveway has plenty of parking and the six acres of gardens have all the space children and pets could need.

Dean Park House is on sale with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £795,000.