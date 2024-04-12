Semi-detached St Andrews home has BBQ hut and beautiful enclosed garden – but huge £1.35m price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Semi-detached St Andrews home has BBQ hut and beautiful enclosed garden – but huge £1.35m price tag

The property on Argyle Street was built in the mid-2000s.

By Andrew Robson
The Argyle Street home in St Andrews.
The Argyle Street home in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A semi-detached St Andrews home with a BBQ hut and beautiful enclosed garden has gone on the market – but with a huge price tag.

The property on Argyle Street was built in the mid-2000s and has been finished to a high standard throughout.

But it comes at a massive cost – with an asking price of £1.35 million.

Set across two floors, the home features an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, with natural light flooding in from the garden.

The kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
French doors lead to the terrace.
French doors lead to the terrace. Image: Savills
The bright living room. Image: Savills
The bright living room. Image: Savills
Entrance to St Andrews semi detached home
Entrance to the property. Image: Savills

Two double bedrooms and a small toilet complete the ground floor.

Upstairs there are two large double bedrooms, featuring dual aspect windows and fitted wardrobes.

The master bedroom also boasts a spacious en-suite shower room.

A modern family bathroom, a utility room and a home office – which could be converted into a fifth bedroom – complete the home.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
An ensuite sits off the master. Image: Savills
An en-suite sits off the master. Image: Savills
The second upstairs bedroom. Image: Savills
The second upstairs bedroom. Image: Savills
Both upstairs bedrooms benefit from windows on either side.
Both upstairs bedrooms benefit from windows on either side. Image: Savills
A downstairs bedroom.
A downstairs bedroom. Image: Savills
One bedroom in the St Andrews home is currently used as a gym. Image: Savills
One bedroom is currently used as a gym. Image: Savills
A home office also sits upstairs.
A home office also sits upstairs. Image: Savills
One of the en suites.
The shower room off the master bedroom. Image: Savills
The upstairs family bathroom.
The upstairs family bathroom. Image: Savills

The enclosed garden is to the rear of the property and features pretty plants and seating areas, which are ideal for the summer months.

At the end sits a cosy wooden BBQ hut complete with a large metal fireplace at the centre.

The home also comes with two parking spaces within the front courtyard.

The BBQ hut.
The BBQ hut. Image: Savills
French doors lead outside.
French doors lead outside. Image: Savills
The outside terrace. at Semi detached St Andrews home
The outside terrace. Image: Savills
The enclosed terrace at the St Andrews home
The enclosed terrace. Image: Savills
The outside space is perfect for alfresco dining.
The outside space is perfect for alfresco dining. Image: Savills
Aerial shot of the St Andrews home with huge price tag
An aerial shot of the home. Image: Savills
The St Andrews home is a short walk from the Old Course.
The home is a short walk from the Old Course. Image: Savills

The property, which is on the market with Savills, adjoins two smaller houses in a U-shaped development.

Along the coast, an East Neuk pub and restaurant has gone on the market with a guide price of £420,000.

A huge country home with swimming pool and 5.4 acres of land is also for sale in Fife.

