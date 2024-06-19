£1.4m country home with outstanding views of Loch Leven is for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£1.4m country home with outstanding views of Loch Leven is for sale

Glenvale, built in 2007, is in an extremely private and picturesque rural position.

By Stephen Eighteen
Glenvale in Kinross-shire
Glenvale is a country home that was built in 2007. Image: Strutt and Parker

A unique country house built in 2007 is on the market for £1.4m.

Glenvale, on the border of Kinross-shire and Fife, is just five miles from Kinross.

But it is in an extremely private and picturesque rural position overlooking the Lomond Hills and Loch Leven.

The handsome property has five bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and three garages.

It also contains a magnificent summer house, pond and stables over five acres of land.

In addition, Glenvale benefits from a ground source heat pump which heats the house and a wind turbine and solar panels that generate around £7,000 per year.

There is also the ability to create a separate apartment if required.

Kinross-shire home has balcony with countryside views

The front door leads to a porch and into the hallway with doors off to a stunning sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room and a sun room with views towards Loch Leven.

The ground-floor accommodation includes a cloakroom off the hall, a dining room that could form a ground-floor bedroom, a large family room, a utility room and a bathroom.

Within the house are three staircases, with the main staircase leading to a bright first-floor landing with doors off to the bedrooms.

This bedroom has a very generous size. Image: Strutt and Parker
A green outlook from a reception room. Image: Strutt and Parker
Cinema room is a superb entertaining space. Image: Strutt and Parker
A fully-equipped kitchen is offered. Image: Strutt and Parker
An area to dine as well as cook. Image: Strutt and Parker
The Lomond Hills can be seen in the distance. Image: Strutt and Parker
There are contemporary twists in the 2007-built property. Image: Strutt and Parker
This space is ideal for a home office. Image: Strutt and Parker
A cosy fireplace is ideal for cold winter evenings. Image: Strutt and Parker
One of the four bathrooms. Image: Strutt and Parker
Another great room for entertaining. Image: Strutt and Parker

The principal bedroom has a balcony with views over the surrounding countryside, as well as a dressing room and bathroom.

Aside from the three other bedrooms there is a small single bedroom that can be used as a child’s bedroom or a small office.

A separate staircase leads to the rooms over the garages that include a large office, a gym/bar and a large cinema to offer a superb entertaining space.

Alternatively, subject to planning, they could form an independent apartment or additional bedrooms.

Glenvale’s expansive grounds include summer house

The grounds at Glenvale extend to around five acres.

The house is approached via an access track from the quiet Dryside Road with ground to the side.

The driveway leads to the property with a sweep and extensive parking to the side of the house.

A large beautifully maintained lawn surrounds the house and the garden is bordered by beech and hawthorn hedging which offers shelter and protection to the house.

Mature trees, as well as more recently planted trees, are dotted around the grounds, enhancing the views from all directions.

An income is available from solar panels and a wind turbine. Image: Strutt and Parker
Loch Leven can be seen from the back garden. Image: Strutt and Parker
Wonderful hedgerows and trees adorn the land. Image: Strutt and Parker
The land contains a gorgeous summer house and pond. Image: Strutt and Parker
The property has plenty of space. Image: Strutt and Parker
It is in five acres of land. Image: Strutt and Parker
A view from the air illustrates the self-contained space. Image: Strutt and Parker
Mature trees provide shelter and privacy. Image: Strutt and Parker
Panoramic views of the Lomond Hills. Image: Strutt and Parker
The summer house overlooks a pond. Image: Strutt and Parker

Glenvale includes a stable block, currently used as storage and a dog kennel behind.

There are three double garages below the house.

A particular feature is the stunning summer house with pontoon over the pond, which is perfect for evening barbeques watching the sun go down.

Glenvale is marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.4m.

Other properties on the market include a stunning £920k home just yards from Invergowrie shoreline.

Also for sale is a spectacular £640k villa in Culross with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views.

