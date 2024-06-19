£1.4m country home with outstanding views of Loch Leven is for sale

A unique country house built in 2007 is on the market for £1.4m.

Glenvale, on the border of Kinross-shire and Fife, is just five miles from Kinross.

But it is in an extremely private and picturesque rural position overlooking the Lomond Hills and Loch Leven.

The handsome property has five bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and three garages.

It also contains a magnificent summer house, pond and stables over five acres of land.

In addition, Glenvale benefits from a ground source heat pump which heats the house and a wind turbine and solar panels that generate around £7,000 per year.

There is also the ability to create a separate apartment if required.

Kinross-shire home has balcony with countryside views

The front door leads to a porch and into the hallway with doors off to a stunning sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room and a sun room with views towards Loch Leven.

The ground-floor accommodation includes a cloakroom off the hall, a dining room that could form a ground-floor bedroom, a large family room, a utility room and a bathroom.

Within the house are three staircases, with the main staircase leading to a bright first-floor landing with doors off to the bedrooms.

The principal bedroom has a balcony with views over the surrounding countryside, as well as a dressing room and bathroom.

Aside from the three other bedrooms there is a small single bedroom that can be used as a child’s bedroom or a small office.

A separate staircase leads to the rooms over the garages that include a large office, a gym/bar and a large cinema to offer a superb entertaining space.

Alternatively, subject to planning, they could form an independent apartment or additional bedrooms.

Glenvale’s expansive grounds include summer house

The grounds at Glenvale extend to around five acres.

The house is approached via an access track from the quiet Dryside Road with ground to the side.

The driveway leads to the property with a sweep and extensive parking to the side of the house.

A large beautifully maintained lawn surrounds the house and the garden is bordered by beech and hawthorn hedging which offers shelter and protection to the house.

Mature trees, as well as more recently planted trees, are dotted around the grounds, enhancing the views from all directions.

Glenvale includes a stable block, currently used as storage and a dog kennel behind.

There are three double garages below the house.

A particular feature is the stunning summer house with pontoon over the pond, which is perfect for evening barbeques watching the sun go down.

Glenvale is marketed by Strutt and Parker for offers over £1.4m.

Other properties on the market include a stunning £920k home just yards from Invergowrie shoreline.

Also for sale is a spectacular £640k villa in Culross with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views.